Neuvana Platform for Vagus Nerve Stimulation Delivers Wellness Benefits Through App-Connected Earbuds

October 15, 2019 09:11 AM EDT
Neuvana - a team of physicians, expert engineers and wellness practitioners - today announced the availability of Xen, a revolutionary platform designed to deliver multiple lifestyle, balance and wellness benefits through non-invasive ear-based Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS). Xen by Neuvana was designed to safely and gently stimulate the vagus nerve, a communication pathway between the brain and the rest of the body. Xen can be used while going about your daily activities such as listening to music, watching TV or simply enjoying the ambient sounds of your surroundings. With regular use, individuals may experience reduced stress and better sleep, enhanced memory, and improved focus. Xen by Neuvana offers users a modern solution to realize these benefits in today’s connected world where people are busy, overly stressed and digitally distracted.
Xen can be used while going about your daily activities such as listening to music, watching TV or simply enjoying the ambient sounds of your surroundings (Photo: Business Wire)
Xen by Neuvana is available for pre-order today at www.neuvanalife.com for $399.
Physician-invented and science-backed, Xen by Neuvana is the brainchild of Richard Cartledge MD, FACS, an inventor who holds over 100 patents and is currently Chief of Cardiovascular Surgery at Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Intrigued after following multiple studies published on VNS in scientific literature over the years, Dr. Cartledge became passionate about enhancing well-being and finding a way to make the benefits of VNS available to everyone. In an easily recognizable form factor, Xen by Neuvana sends a gentle, calming electrical signal to a part of the vagus nerve located in the ear through specially designed earbuds. Xen can be used to provide balance and promote wellness before and after activity.
What is the Vagus Nerve and What Does it Do?
The vagus nerve acts as a communication superhighway from the brain to most major organs in the body. Through stimulation, the vagus nerve activates the parasympathetic nervous system (“rest and digest” functions of the body) and may promote a calm, positive mood. When toned or strengthened regularly just like a muscle, the functions of the vagus nerve can be amplified – potentially bringing on feelings of calmness, enhanced focus and a boosted mood. Stimulating this wellness pathway may balance breathing, enhance sleep and improve digestion. When the parasympathetic nervous system functions at a higher level, a person’s ability to react to situations in a calm, relaxed manner may often increase. Click here to learn more.
Xen by Neuvana
Xen by Neuvana provides an easy, safe and personalized experience, offering multiple waveforms within the easy-to-use Neuvana app. The user simply pairs Xen with his or her music library, Apple Music®, Spotify®, and/or other streaming apps. The experience becomes truly personalized because music selection drives the signal itself, syncing to the pace and harmony of the song for customized stimulation patterns. Xen’s signals can also sync to ambient sounds, driving optimal vagus nerve stimulation based on environment. Now, attending a concert or watching television can easily be amplified and experienced in a brand-new way, providing more opportunities to reach a state of calm during favorite activities. Xen by Neuvana can also be used with pre-programmed signal patterns, called Sensations, that deliver stimulation in a predictable fashion, independent of music or environment. With 44% of Americans reporting stress frequently during their day, Xen by Neuvana provides an opportunity to restore balance and calm without adding to the ever-growing to-do list.
Connect Xen by Neuvana via Bluetooth® to a smartphone or tablet, then easily control the experience within the app for Android™ or iOS®. Users are able to customize and track sessions and determine what sensation works best for them. Its slim, lightweight and portable design is easily slipped into a pocket or bag for use at home, on a train commute, at the office, after a yoga class or just about anywhere. A rechargeable, built-in battery provides up to three hours of continuous use, with (two) 15-20-minute sessions suggested daily.*
As new benefits of VNS are discovered at an increasing rate, Neuvana’s platform will enhance the wellness experience by adding new signals through simple app updates.
“Researchers are continuing to discover new electronic signals that can be used to stimulate the vagus nerve to produce new and exciting effects. Not only is Xen safe and affordable, it’s future-proof,” said Dr. Cartledge. “It allows the consumer to benefit from signals that have yet to be discovered – because when they are, we have the ability to upload them to the Neuvana platform, making those benefits available to users worldwide, in real-time. This is groundbreaking – and we are just getting started.”
Xen by Neuvana is available for pre-order today at www.neuvanalife.com for $399, with an optional monthly premium app fee of $3.99. All users will receive a 60-day free trial of the premium app, which includes additional waveforms and signals. Neuvana offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if not fully satisfied.
Media members interested in more information or executive interviews may contact [email protected]. Press kit can be found here. Detailed feature and tech spec list can be found here.
*This product is for healthy users interested in potentially improving their general wellness. Individual results may vary. With regular usage, Xen by Neuvana has helped many people, but not everyone benefits from the effects of VNS. Neuvana offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if not fully satisfied.
About Neuvana LLC.
Neuvana is a South Florida-based brand at the intersection of wellness and technology, continually striving to improve people’s lives through accessible Neuroscience. Founded in 2014 by Dr. Richard Cartledge, an avid inventor and Chief of Cardiovascular Surgery at Boca Raton Regional Hospital, the company is made up of physicians, intellectual property experts, engineers, experienced business professionals and a world-class scientific advisory board with a shared goal: a platform to make the necessary benefits of neuroscience safe, easy and accessible to everyone.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT