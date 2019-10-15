‘Living Wall’ Creator Cultivates and Builds IoT Solution Using Microsoft and Cradlepoint to Remotely Monitor and Protect Plant Health

|By Business Wire
|
October 15, 2019 09:12 AM EDT
Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G Ready wireless network edge solutions, today announced that Sagegreenlife, an award-winning creator of natural “Living Walls” spaces, has rolled out a “Build Your Own IoT” (BYOIoT) solution using Cradlepoint’s NetCloud Edge Connector for Microsoft Azure IoT Central. The solution is the foundation of the Sagegreenlife IoT strategy, allowing it to remotely monitor the health of thousands of plants at customer locations.
Using the new BYOIoT solution enables Sagegreenlife to analyze its Living Walls in real time, identify problems and alert maintenance teams to protect plant health. By installing IoT-enabled sensors into its irrigation systems, Sagegreenlife collects performance data and transmits it via Cradlepoint NetCloud and LTE routers to a monitoring application hosted on Azure IoT Central.
“We see IoT as a strategic competitive advantage,” explained Harry Eschel, senior vice president of Product Development at Sagegreenlife. “We’re improving the efficiency and cost structure of our business, which enables us to build more products at competitive prices. Almost every customer environment is different, and our vision is to take everything we know and remotely control the walls on an individual basis.”
When Sagegreenlife turned to Microsoft and Cradlepoint, it found the perfect match. Cradlepoint’s NetCloud Service and IoT routers securely encrypt sensor data for transmission, maintain a robust firewall and leverage LTE cellular networking, so the solution operates without using customer WiFi. Data is passed directly to the Sagegreenlife monitoring application in Azure IoT Central, where it is used to improve customer service and to drive greater efficiency for the business. NetCloud Manager allows Sagegreenlife to configure, deploy and manage the network of connected living walls without adding IT staff. This approach has enabled the company to build and implement an IoT solution that is easy to update, expand and customize while ensuring secure and reliable connectivity.
“Sagegreenlife is a wonderful example of a modern, IoT-enabled business where the technology is having a definitive, bottom-line impact on its success,” said Ken Hosac, vice president, IoT Strategy and Business Development at Cradlepoint. “Secure, reliable and managed wireless connectivity is the foundation for any successful IoT strategy. Once deployed, Sagegreenlife can offer additional services to customers in the future that ride on top of their flexible IoT connectivity and application environments.”
Bert Van Hoof, partner group program manager for Azure IoT, Microsoft Corp., said, “By adopting Microsoft Azure IoT Central and the Cradlepoint IoT technology platforms, Sagegreenlife has improved time-to-value of its IoT project by reducing development complexity and IT integration. Azure IoT Central enabled the company to build a reliable, scalable and secure IoT solution that can be easily customized and updated.”
The Cradlepoint NetCloud Edge Connector for Azure IoT Central is now available for active subscribers of the NetCloud Service. The service provides a simple-to-setup, reliable and secure edge-to-cloud connection for sending IoT data directly into Azure IoT Central and runs on select Cradlepoint wireless router solutions for branch, mobile and IoT networking. It includes an update to the NetCloud Operating System (NCOS) as well as simplified workflow within NetCloud Manager.
To find out more, read the full case study at https://customers.microsoft.com/en-us/story/sagegreenlife-smart-spaces-azure-cradlepoint, watch the webinar at https://cradlepoint.com/events/iot-story-connecting-securing-living-walls or visit Cradlepoint at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles, Booth #1032, Oct. 22-24.
About Cradlepoint
Cradlepoint is the global leader in cloud-delivered wireless edge solutions for branch, mobile, and IoT networks. Cradlepoint’s Elastic Edge™ vision — powered by NetCloud — provides a blueprint for agile, pervasive and software-driven wireless WANs that leverage 4G LTE and 5G networks to connect people, places and things everywhere with reliability, security, and control. More than 18,000 enterprise and government organizations around the world, including 75 percent of the world’s top retailers, 50 percent of the Fortune 100, and first responders in 25 of the largest U.S. cities, rely on Cradlepoint to keep critical branches, points of commerce, field forces, vehicles, and IoT devices always connected and protected. Major service providers use Cradlepoint wireless solutions as the foundation for innovative managed network services. Founded in 2006, Cradlepoint is a privately held company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with a development center in Silicon Valley and international offices across EMEA and Australia.
Learn more at cradlepoint.com or follow us on Twitter @cradlepoint.
