Wind River AUTOSAR Adaptive Automotive Software Ready for ISO 26262 ASIL-D Certification Program

|October 15, 2019 09:12 AM EDT
Wind River®, a leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, today announced that certification authority TÜV SÜD has endorsed an ISO 26262 ASIL-D certification program for its AUTOSAR Adaptive software platform. The software provides a foundation for a next-generation advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and autonomous driving systems. The safety certification process is currently underway.
“Wind River has worked with TÜV SÜD Rail GmbH to review its ISO 26262 ASIL-D certification program for its AUTOSAR Adaptive software platform,” said Günter Greil, business line manager – generic safety components at TÜV SÜD Rail. “TÜV SÜD Rail assessed the preliminary software safety concept for the software, as well as the Wind River plans and standards to be used, and has determined them to be suitable to fulfill the requirements in accordance to ASIL D ISO 26262:2018.”
“To achieve higher levels of autonomy, we must have a clear view for delivering on functional safety, both at a component and at a system level. Wind River has built its business on how to support customers in safety-critical industries, and managing the complexities associated with certification processes is a core competency of our team,” said Matt Jones, vice president of Systems Architecture and Automotive at Wind River. “It’s not isolated to automotive; we are drawing from decades of experience in safety-critical industries and applying our proven expertise to this certification program. Our work to certify this software platform is a continuation of our legacy of providing comprehensive safety and certification expertise.”
The certification-ready software platform is architected to support the highest levels of safety and leverage the power of the underlying operating environments, such as the VxWorks® real-time operating system (RTOS) or Wind River Linux, to provide a flexible and extensible services-oriented architecture for advanced connected and autonomous vehicle applications. This AUTOSAR Adaptive software platform offers portability of applications and algorithms across any target environment, allowing compute to be placed where it is most productive for the performance of the overall system. The platform will also deliver a path to the component and system-level safety necessary to deliver confidence at higher levels of vehicle autonomy.
AUTOSAR standards frameworks, both the Classic Platform and Adaptive Platform, provide a standardization of basic system functions and functional interfaces. Given the demanding compute needs of connected and autonomous cars, AUTOSAR Adaptive–based platforms are designed for service-oriented architecture and intended for high-performance computing electronic control units (ECUs). For example, AUTOSAR Adaptive systems could provide a standardized software framework for sensor fusion data processing, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and vehicle-to-infrastructure or IoT features.
Once the certification process of the software platform is complete, it will add to Wind River’s existing list of safety certifications, which includes those for VxWorks Cert Edition and its commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) evidence. VxWorks is an RTOS for safety-critical applications that is used by customers in systems developed to the highest achievable safety levels accepted by worldwide certification authorities, and used in over 550 safety certification programs by more than 350 customers across multiple industries.
More information about the full suite of Wind River automotive solutions and technologies is available at www.windriver.com/markets/automotive.
About Wind River
Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the edge. The company’s technology has been powering the safest, most secure devices in the world since 1981, and is found in more than 2 billion products. Wind River offers a comprehensive portfolio, supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation of critical infrastructure systems that demand the highest levels of safety, security, performance, and reliability. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.
Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc., and its affiliates. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT