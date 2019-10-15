More than 87% of Global Virtual Asset Trading Now Traceable with CipherTrace

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 15, 2019 09:13 AM EDT
CipherTrace, the world’s number one provider of cryptocurrency intelligence and blockchain security, today announced the industry’s most comprehensive virtual asset tracing capability. With the expanded cryptocurrency intelligence platform launched today, in addition to Bitcoin (BTC), CipherTrace customers can now trace more than 700 tokens. Combined, that comprises more than 87 percent of the volume of the top 100 cryptocurrencies*, including Ethereum (ETH), Tether, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Litecoin (LTC). CipherTrace’s increased monitoring support further includes the capability to trace several hundred ERC20 tokens.
“I would emphasize that this giant leap in blockchain visibility was no easy feat,” said Shannon Holland, CipherTrace CTO. “It has taken intense work and technological breakthroughs over the last four years, as well as collaboration with regulators and financial investigators. We can now discern and automatically verify previously unfathomable amounts of blockchain data and characterize it with a high level of confidence. We will continue to add more tokens, stablecoins, and blockchains in the coming months.”
CipherTrace’s proprietary algorithms, digital enrichment, advanced clustering, and tradecraft combine to deliver unprecedented traceability and resolution to previously unknowable public blockchain information. Additionally, CipherTrace has 522 million attribution data points—such as account type, account holders, contract types, contract owners and other metadata—on cryptocurrency addresses.
“Only by helping virtual asset service providers rid their networks of criminals and terrorists will the industry achieve the level of trust required for widespread adoption and government acceptance,” said Dave Jevans, CEO of CipherTrace. “Until now, large swaths of the cryptocurrency ecosystem have remained opaque to AML and CTF monitoring. By delivering the most comprehensive cryptocurrency intelligence, we are helping to create a multi-trillion-dollar global crypto economy.”
Support for 700 currencies available immediately
The expanded tracing capabilities included in the latest CipherTrace Cryptocurrency Intelligence platform are immediately available to end-users via the CipherTrace API for an automated monitoring. Users will have the power to explore complete BCH, ETH, ERC-20, LTC and USDT addresses and view valuable details on transactions, wallets, exchanges and smart contracts. Financial investigators can also now trace Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin addresses forwards and backward in their transaction history.
“Bitcoin takes center stage in financial crime investigations because it is the easiest crypto to obtain and has the largest transaction volume. Still, billions of dollars move through alt-coins daily,” explained CipherTrace’s head of financial investigations, Pamela Clegg. “To close cryptocurrency money laundering gaps, we must expose more of the true number of illicit transactions that occur across the entire ecosystem. This platform expansion does just that by providing regulators, exchanges, and investors visibility into more than 87 percent of the virtual asset market trading volume.”
Unique Ethereum ERC-20 Expansion Features
CipherTrace users can now also explore ERC-20 transactions of interest, or research and explore smart contracts. With a single click on the contract icon, CipherTrace can highlight details of the smart contract, including all transactions, counterparties, and counterparty attribution.
“Banks and other crypto asset businesses will benefit immensely from the addition of support for ERC-20 and other significant tokens,” continued Jevans. “Fully complying with AML/CFT regulations requires monitoring ERC-20 transactions for illicit activity. In addition, exchanges need to assure their banking partners that they understand and can monitor the risks associated with these and similar tokens.”
New Alerting Feature Automatically Notifies Users of Payment and Risk Changes
The enhanced platform also includes alerting features to deliver notifications of transactions and changes to address risk ratings. Watchlist addresses are constantly monitored, and alerts are sent every time an address of interest sends or receives payments.
*Measured in trading volume as of October 7, 2019
About CipherTrace
CipherTrace is the leader in blockchain security. CipherTrace’s anti-money laundering, blockchain analytics, and crypto threat intel solutions are powered by advanced cryptocurrency intelligence. Financial investigators and auditors use CipherTrace blockchain analytics to trace virtual asset transactions. Leading exchanges, virtual currency businesses, banks, and regulators themselves use CipherTrace to comply with regulation and to monitor compliance. Its quarterly CipherTrace Cryptocurrency Anti-Money Laundering Report has become an authoritative industry data source. CipherTrace was founded in 2015 by experienced Silicon Valley entrepreneurs with deep expertise in cybersecurity, eCrime, payments, banking, encryption, and virtual currencies. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology (S&T) and DARPA initially funded CipherTrace, and it is backed by leading Silicon Valley venture capital investors.
Visit www.ciphertrace.com for more information or follow the company on Twitter @CipherTrace and on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005247/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT