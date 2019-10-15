Nordic Data Center Market Forecasts to 2024 | Market Driven by Increasing Demand for Cloud Computing & Growing Hyperscale Colocation Investment - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 15, 2019 09:17 AM EDT
The "Data Center Market in Nordic - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Nordic data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2018-2024.
Key Market Insights
- The report provides the following insights into the Nordic data center market for the forecast period 2019-2024.
- It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Nordic data center market.
- The report provides the latest analysis of Nordic data center market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Nordic data center market.
- The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.
The availability of land to develop data centers is an active driver for the growth of the Nordic data center market. Hyperscale operators and colocation providers are establishing data centers in the Nordic region to the decrease the electricity cost. Hydro and wind powers are the major renewable energy sources in the Nordic region. Strong support from the local government and energy producers is a significant boost for the operators in the region. The operators are also procuring renewable energy.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Nordic data center market during the forecast period:
- Increased Demand for Cloud Computing
- Growth in Hyperscale Colocation Investment
- Availability of Renewable Energy Sources
- Construction of Cryptocurrency Data Centers
- Increase in Modular Data Center Deployment
Nordic Data Center Market: Segmentation
This research report includes detailed market segmentation by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, general construction, tier standards, and geography.
The use of lithium-ion UPS systems will continue to grow among data center operators in the region as they help to reduce the OPEX through low maintenance cost. Vendors are continually coming up with innovative UPS solutions that increase efficiency and reduce cost. Large and mega datacenters in Nordic are likely to procure UPS systems of over 750 kVA, whereas small and medium facilities are installing UPS systems with less than 500 kVA capacity.The adoption of generators in the Nordic data center market is likely to decline during the forecast period as the popularity of carbon-neutral facilities is growing.
To facilitate free cooling in data centers, the use of direct/indirect evaporative coolers and air/water-side economizers will continue to grow in the Nordic region. The Nordic data center market is likely to witness the adoption of Open 19 rack architecture and related IT infrastructure designs. It is expected that 42U and 48U racks will be major revenue contributors to the Nordic data center market.
The market for CRAC and CRAH units in the Nordic data center market is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period as several data centers are installing direct evaporative coolers, which do not use CRAC or CRAH systems. The chiller market in the Nordic region is expected to be low due to the extensive use of free cooling systems. Further, the adoption of free cooling chillers with smart technology is growing as they enable operations based on outside temperatures and use limited water for cooling.
Although the Nordic region has a strong presence of infrastructure vendors, the dependency on engineering firms that operate at the regional or global level is high in the market. The increase in the investment in hyperscale facilities in the Nordic region is likely to generate the demand for local engineering expertise. Further, the increase in greenfield facilities will generate high revenue for installation and commission service providers in the Nordic region.
Colocation data center and managed service providers in the Nordic region are expected to comply with regulations and certifications. Designing a facility with prescribed rules provides high reliability, scalability, and flexibility in data center operations along with efficiency and resilience. The importance of physical security systems, along with relevant securities, is growing among service providers in the Nordic region.
In the future, the data center market is likely to witness the increased use of robot monitoring systems in the facility with sensors and video surveillance. The DCIM market is expected to grow in the Nordic region due to the growing power consumption and increasing carbon emissions. The adoption of intelligent security solutions will continue to grow in Norway, with organizations planning to build facilities with EMP physical security protection.
The Nordic data center market by Tier I and Tier II is expected to decline during the forecast period. However, Tier III facilities are likely to grow during the forecast period in the Nordic region. Denmark and Norway have five and six facilities, respectively, which are certified by the Uptime Institute. Many operators are expected to move to the Tier IV category based on the growth in the rack power density and critical applications. Nordic countries are witnessing increased hyperscale investments from Google, Facebook, Microsoft, and AWS.
Nordic Data Center Market: Geography
The adoption of cloud-based services in Denmark is growing significantly. Denmark is an ideal location for data center operations because it has the closest proximity to other European countries and robust fiber connectivity inside the country. The increasing number of several submarine fiber cable projects from Denmark that connects with other European countries such as the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and the US is growing. The increased construction of hyperscale data centers in Denmark is expected to lead the growth of intelligent and efficient power infrastructure solutions during the forecast period.
The Finland data center market has witnessed significant growth in the recent year. The adoption of PaaS and IaaS solutions is increasing in the country. The availability of 100% renewable energy sources is helping Iceland to emerge as the most favorable location for data center development in the Nordic region. Increasing tax incentives on data center property and equipment by the Norwegian government is a significant factor for the data center development. Sweden has been witnessing significant data center investment. The availability of renewable energy and the presence of favorable climatic condition are few of the major factors that attract new data center investments in the country.
Key Vendor Analysis
The Nordic data center market is witnessing steady growth, with the high adoption of efficient and modular infrastructure solutions. The market has evolved over the years with multiple innovations focused on reducing power and water consumption and decreasing carbon dioxide emissions.
Moreover, the Nordic data center market has a strong presence of vendors across all three categories: electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, and general construction. Hyperscale data centers are likely to adopt lithium-ion batteries, natural gas generators, and intelligent PDUs during the forecast period. Infrastructure vendors are expected to offer innovative products during the forecast period, especially those products that help to reduce power wastage and improve efficiency.
Market Dynamics
Market Growth Enablers
- Increasing Demand for Cloud Computing
- Growing Hyperscale Colocation Investment
- Availability of Renewable Energy Sources
- Free-Cooling Facilitates Operating Data Centers at Low PUE
- Tax Incentives and Availability of Data Center Site
Market Growth Restraints
- Lack of Skilled Workforce
- Procurement Cost of Efficient Infrastructure
- Physical Security Constraints
Opportunities and Trends
- Increasing Popularity of District Heating Concept
- Concept Growing Construction of Cryptocurrency Data Centers
- Purchase of Land to Increase Hyperscale Investment
- Modular Data Center Deployment Will Increase
Companies Profiled
Key Data Center Construction Contractors
- Aecom
- DPR Construction
- HDR Architecture
- MACE Group
- Mercury Engineering
- NCC
- Skanska
Key Data Center Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Eaton
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Stulz
- Vertiv
Key Data Center Investors
- Amazon Web Service
- Equinix
- Hydro66
- Interxion
- Microsoft
Other Prominent Construction Contractors
- Arup Group
- AFEC International
- Bravida
- COWI
- Dornan
- Enaco
- Etix Everywhere
- Flexenclosure
- Granlund
- Kirby Group
- MTH Group
- Ramboll
- Red Engineering
- Royal Haskoningdhv
- SRV Group
- SWECO
Other Prominent Infrastructure Providers
- Airedale Air Conditioning
- Alfa Laval
- Caterpillar
- Condair Group
- Cummins
- General Electric (GE)
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- HUAWEI
- MTU Onsite Energy (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG)
- Socomec
- Systemair AB
- Swegon
- Legrand
- KINOLT (EURO-DIESEL)
Other Prominent Data Center Investors
- Advania Data Centers
- Bahnhof
- Basefarm (Orange Group)
- Digiplex
- Fortlax
- Multigrid
- TIETO
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62l4l7
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005686/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT