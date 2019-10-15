ManageEngine Takes Holistic Approach to Privileged Access Security for Enterprise IT

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 15, 2019 09:17 AM EDT
ManageEngine, the IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced the launch of PAM360, a complete privileged access security solution for IT security teams. Available immediately, PAM360 offers enterprise-grade capabilities in privileged access governance, including just-in-time controls and privileged user behavior analytics (PUBA), to provide CISOs and cybersecurity executives holistic visibility of their privileged access security.
Monitoring and regulating access to privileged accounts are critical to enterprise security. In fact, Forrester estimates that compromised privileged credentials play a role in at least 80 percent of data breaches. As cloud and mobile technologies expand the cybersecurity perimeter, they further compromise the ability of legacy privileged access management (PAM) to keep hackers at bay. Increasingly, organizations need a deep correlation of privileged access data with system logs, analytics and other IT management platforms to make meaningful inferences and offer quicker remedies. A 360-degree approach to privileged access security provides that deep correlation, creating the visibility enterprises need to stay ahead of the curve, eliminate threat vectors and remain compliant.
"While enterprises are increasingly aware of the importance of privileged access security, they often do not know how to build and run a complete PAM program. Any gaps in processes or tools could derail the whole program, making it dysfunctional," said Rajesh Ganesan, vice president at ManageEngine. "With PAM360, we are bringing a holistic approach to not only PAM, but how it contextually fits into overall operations to help our customers successfully implement privileged access security across their entire infrastructure."
The Complete Solution For Enterprise Privileged Access Security
With the launch of PAM360, ManageEngine introduces a privileged access security offering that focuses on orchestrating extended workflows from a central console and increasing the correlation of privileged access data with other moving parts of enterprise IT. PAM360’s enterprise-oriented highlights include:
- Privileged account governance: Centralize the enforcement of privileged access policies for all categories of users. Regulate access to critical assets, monitor and audit all subsequent privileged access — all from a single, unified console.
- Just-in-time privilege elevation: Delegate just-in-time controls for domain accounts through on-demand, time frame-based privilege elevation. Orchestrate complex access management workflows from a unified console.
- Privileged session monitoring: Record videos of privileged sessions and establish dual controls through real-time session shadowing and termination capabilities.
- Privileged user behavior analytics: Create baseline behaviors and detect anomalies in privileged account activity by correlating privileged access data with endpoint event logs. Accelerate remediation with prompt access to advanced analytics on privileged access.
- SSL / TLS certificate management: Safeguard online brand reputation through end-to-end management of SSL certificate life cycles by leveraging out-of-the-box integrations with public certificate authorities such as DigiCert, Let's Encrypt and GoDaddy.
Pricing and Availability
PAM360 is available immediately in Enterprise and MSP Enterprise editions. The Enterprise edition pricing starts at $7,995 for 10 administrators and 25 keys. The MSP Enterprise edition pricing starts at $11,995 for 10 administrators and 25 keys. A free, fully functional trial version is available at https://zurl.co/G2Bx.
About PAM360
PAM360 is a comprehensive solution for businesses looking to incorporate privileged access management into their overall security operations. Its contextual integration capabilities enables enterprises to build a central console and bring different avenues of their IT management system together for deeper correlation of privileged access data with overall network data, facilitating meaningful inferences and quicker remedies.
About ManageEngine
ManageEngine is the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. Established and emerging enterprises — including 9 of every 10 Fortune 100 organizations — rely on our real-time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, desktops and more. We have offices worldwide, including the United States, the Netherlands, India, Singapore, Japan, China, and Australia as well as a network of 200+ global partners to help organizations tightly align their businesses and IT. For more information, please visit www.manageengine.com; follow the company blog at blogs.manageengine.com and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/manageengine, Facebook at www.facebook.com/ManageEngine and Twitter @ManageEngine.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005071/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT