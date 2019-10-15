LES CANADIENS SONT PRÊTS À ADOPTER L’IDENTITÉ NUMÉRIQUE: Selon un sondage du DIACC, 70 pour cent des Canadiens veulent que les gouvernements collaborent avec le secteur privé pour instaurer l’identité numérique

|By Business Wire
|
October 15, 2019
Selon une nouvelle étude du Digital ID and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC), plus de 70 pour cent des Canadiens veulent que les gouvernements et le secteur privé collaborent pour instaurer au Canada un cadre d’identité numérique permettant d’avoir un accès accru et inclusif aux prestations gouvernementales, aux soins de santé, au commerce électronique et aux services financiers.
L’étude du DIACC a démontré que les Canadiens sont à l’aise pour utiliser une identité numérique afin d’authentifier leur engagement en ligne auprès des prestataires de services quotidiens œuvrant dans différents secteurs, notamment :
- Organismes gouvernementaux (76 pour cent)
- Institutions financières (75 pour cent)
- Fournisseurs de soins de santé (74 pour cent)
- Cartes de crédit (66 pour cent)
- Télécommunications (63 pour cent)
- Commerce électronique (63 pour cent)
« L’identité numérique a des répercussions considérables pour tous les Canadiens, et nous sommes ravis que ceux-ci y trouvent un intérêt et attendons avec impatience que les gouvernements et le secteur privé collaborent pour en faire une réalité, a déclaré Joni Brennan, présidente du DIACC. Une stratégie pancanadienne de l’identité numérique – fondée dans un esprit de collaboration, d’ouverture et de confiance – aidera à faire croître l’économie, à améliorer la sécurité, à simplifier les transactions et à favoriser une plus grande inclusion. »
L’étude menée par Burak Jacobson a aussi démontré que les Canadiens passent plus d’un tiers de leur temps en ligne. Près de 80 pour cent des Canadiens ont pris des mesures pour protéger leurs renseignements personnels en ligne, mais 68 pour cent d’entre eux admettent qu’ils les partagent pour une question de commodité.
En outre, les Canadiens se préoccupent de la façon dont les plateformes de réseaux sociaux entreposent leurs renseignements personnels; à peine un tiers (34 pour cent) fait confiance aux plateformes de réseaux sociaux pour garder leurs renseignements en sécurité, contre 83 pour cent qui font davantage confiance au gouvernement et aux institutions financières (81 pour cent) pour ce qui est de protéger leurs renseignements personnels.
Les gouvernements et quelques institutions financières sont en train d’adopter l’identité numérique, mais il y a actuellement un certain nombre de transactions financières numériques qui ne sont pas sécuritaires et qui pourraient le devenir si elles étaient effectuées à l’aide d’une identité numérique.
AUTRES CONSTATS
- La suppression des témoins et le désabonnement sont les interventions que les Canadiens effectuent le plus souvent pour protéger leurs renseignements personnels.
- Les Canadiens ont besoin de comprendre l’identité numérique et d’en savoir davantage à son sujet, car près de la moitié (46 pour cent) d’entre eux affirment ne pas en connaître le principe.
À PROPOS DU DIACC
Fruit du groupe de travail du gouvernement fédéral chargé d’examiner le système de paiement, le DIACC est une coalition à but non lucratif de leaders des secteurs public et privé qui se sont engagés à développer un cadre canadien d’identité et d’authentification numériques afin que le Canada puisse participer pleinement et d’une manière sécuritaire à l’économie mondiale. Les membres du DIACC incluent des représentants des gouvernements fédéral et provinciaux ainsi que des leaders du secteur privé. Pour plus de renseignements, visitez diacc.ca.
À PROPOS DE L’ÉTUDE
Burak Jacobson Research Partners est une firme d’études de marché qui offre des services-conseils complets et a son siège social à Toronto, en Ontario. Fondée en 1981, Burak Jacobson a mené plus de 4 000 projets de recherche dans 39 pays et diverses industries.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005650/fr/
