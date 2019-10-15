Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2019 under IFRS

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) (BSE: 507685) (NSE: WIPRO) today announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for its quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Highlights of the Results

Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2019:

Gross Revenue was Rs. 151.3 billion ($2.1 billion 1 ), an increase of 4.0% YoY

), an increase of 4.0% YoY IT Services Segment Revenue was at $2,048.9 million, an adjusted 2 increase of 2.5% YoY

increase of 2.5% YoY Non-GAAP 3 constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue increased by 1.1% QoQ. Adjusted 2 Non-GAAP 3 constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue grew 3.8% YoY

constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue increased by 1.1% QoQ. Adjusted Non-GAAP constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue grew 3.8% YoY IT Services Operating Margin 4 for the quarter was at 18.1%, an increase of 3.1% YoY

for the quarter was at 18.1%, an increase of 3.1% YoY Net Income for the quarter was Rs. 25.5 billion ($361.4 million 1 ), an increase of 35.1% YoY

), an increase of 35.1% YoY EPS for the quarter was Rs. 4.3 ($0.061) per share and grew 36.7% YoY

Performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2019

Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, CEO and Managing Director said, “We had a good in-quarter execution on both revenues and margins. The overall growth was broad based with 6 out of 7 industry verticals growing on a YoY basis and we signed a large deal in India aligned to our strategy of taking global offerings to India customers.”

Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said, “We delivered operating margins in a tight range after absorbing the impact of two months of wage hike. Growth remains our priority and we remain invested for future. We also successfully completed the Share Buyback program in September, which saw strong participation from our investors.”

Outlook for the Quarter ending December 31, 2019

We expect Revenue from our IT Services business to be in the range of $2,065 million to $2,106 million*. This translates to a sequential growth of 0.8% to 2.8%.

* Outlook is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.23, Euro/USD at 1.11, AUD/USD at 0.68, USD/INR at 70.59 and USD/CAD at 1.32

Share Buyback Update

In the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company has concluded the buyback of 323.1 million equity shares as approved earlier by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on April 16, 2019. This has resulted in a total cash outflow of Rs. 105 billion ($1.49 billion1).

IT Services

Wipro continued its momentum in winning large deals globally as described below:

Wipro has secured a multi-year engagement with a top North America based global bank to provide DevOps services which will enable the bank to launch new products swiftly and go-to-market faster at an optimal cost.

Wipro has won a transformation deal with a leading digital media and broadcasting company to digitize their enterprise processes to deliver better stakeholder experience.

A large US-based healthcare company has renewed its contract with Wipro to automate its claims process and improve efficiency, leveraging the capabilities of Wipro HOLMES™.

A UK-based global software company has awarded Wipro a contract to build, test, and transform its IT operations across core business applications including finance, sales and customer relationship management.

A major European industrial manufacturing company has renewed and expanded its existing contract with Wipro for workplace digitalization and service desk support.

Digital & Cloud Application Services Highlights

We continue to see increasing traction in digital oriented deals as illustrated below:

A global e-commerce and internet company has chosen Appirio to streamline the customer relationship management process for its employees by migrating to a cloud-based customer service platform.

A leading US-based medical technology company has chosen Wipro to automate its key business processes for enhanced user experience and cost optimization.

A multinational publication and media company has selected Wipro to implement a newly launched digital subscription management product, enabling seamless integration of its various internal functions as well as transform the client’s user experience.

A large telecommunications company has awarded Wipro a multi-year deal to provide network test automation and crowdsourcing engagement services leveraging Topcoder.

A US-based university has chosen Appirio to help migrate to a new cloud-based system, which will enable the institution to centralize their data and derive sharper insights.

Analyst Accolades and Awards

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Application Modernization And Migration Services, Q3 2019

Wipro positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, Asia/Pacific, DD Mishra , To Chee Eng, Claudio Da Rold, 24 Jul-2019

To Chee Eng, Claudio Da Rold, 24 Jul-2019 Wipro was positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: AI Consultancies, Q3 2019

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Professional Services Firms for Utilities Customer Experience 2019 Vendor Assessment. (Doc #US43251618, July 2019)

Wipro was positioned as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Banking BPS – Service Provider Landscape with Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019

Wipro was positioned as a Leader in Everest Group Life Sciences Digital Services – Service Provider Landscape with Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019

Wipro positioned as a Leader in multiple quadrants in ISG Provider Lens™ Network - Software Defined Solutions & Services, Global, UK & Nordics

IT Products

IT Products Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs. 3.2 billion ($45.8 million 1 ).

). IT Products Operating Margin4 for the quarter was 4.6%.

India business from State Run Enterprises (SRE)

India SRE Segment Revenue for the quarter was Rs. 2.1 billion ($29.3 million 1 ).

). India SRE Operating Margin4 for the quarter was –8.5%.

Please refer to the table at the end for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis and adjustments for divestment.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts that are excluded or included, as the case may be, from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

The tables at the end provide IT Services Revenue on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating IT Services Revenue from the current reporting period into U.S. dollars based on the currency conversion rate in effect for the prior reporting period. We refer to growth rates in constant currency so that business results may be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Further, in the normal course of business, we may divest a portion of our business which may not be strategic. We refer to the growth rates in both reported and constant currency adjusting for such divestments in order to represent the comparable growth rates.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition to this non-GAAP measure, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure should be carefully evaluated.

Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, prepared under IFRS, along with individual business segment reports, are available in the Investors section of our website www.wipro.com

Quarterly Conference Call

We will hold an earnings conference call today at 07:15 p.m. Indian Standard Time (09:45 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss our performance for the quarter. The audio from the conference call will be available online through a web-cast and can be accessed at the following link- https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=WIP20191015

An audio recording of the management discussions and the question and answer session will be available online and will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.wipro.com

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) (BSE: 507685) (NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = Rs. 70.64, as published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on September 30, 2019. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services business segment for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was US$1= Rs. 71.56. YoY growth rates for Q2'20 have been computed by adjusting revenues for Q2'19 for the impact from the divested Workday and Cornerstone on Demand business. Constant currency revenue for a period is the product of volumes in those period times the average actual exchange rate of the corresponding comparative period. Operating Margin refers to Segment Results Total as reflected in IFRS financials.

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Rs. in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) As at March 31, 2019 As at September 30, 2019 Convenience translation into

US dollar in millions

(Refer Footnote 1) ASSETS Goodwill 116,980 119,674 1,694 Intangible assets 13,762 14,870 211 Property, plant and equipment 70,601 75,190 1,064 Right-of-use assets - 16,223 230 Financial assets Derivative assets 173 129 2 Investments 6,916 8,276 117 Trade receivables 4,373 4,373 62 Other financial assets 5,146 4,258 60 Investments accounted for using the equity method 1,235 1,248 18 Deferred tax assets 5,604 5,969 84 Non-current tax assets 20,603 11,128 158 Other non-current assets 15,872 11,994 170 Total non-current assets 261,265 273,332 3,870 Inventories 3,951 2,681 38 Financial assets Derivative assets 4,931 3,485 49 Investments 220,716 145,717 2,063 Cash and cash equivalents 158,529 180,441 2,554 Trade receivables 100,489 96,871 1,371 Unbilled receivables 22,880 25,948 367 Other financial assets 14,611 11,732 166 Contract assets 15,038 16,475 233 Current tax assets 7,435 2,847 40 Other current assets 23,086 22,996 326 571,666 509,193 7,207 Assets held for sale 240 - - Total current assets 571,906 509,193 7,207 TOTAL ASSETS 833,171 782,525 11,077 EQUITY Share capital 12,068 11,426 162 Securities premium reserve 533 1,147 16 Retained earnings 534,700 478,515 6,774 Share-based payment reserve 2,617 2,328 33 Other components of equity 18,198 21,395 303 Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company 568,116 514,811 7,288 Non-controlling interest 2,637 1,496 21 TOTAL EQUITY 570,753 516,307 7,309 LIABILITIES Financial liabilities Long - term loans and borrowings 28,368 22,119 313 Lease liabilities - 10,743 152 Other financial liabilities - 5 - Deferred tax liabilities 3,417 3,473 49 Non-current tax liabilities 11,023 11,521 163 Other non-current liabilities 5,258 5,948 84 Provisions 2 10 - Total non-current liabilities 48,068 53,819 761 Financial liabilities Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts 71,099 72,159 1,022 Derivative liabilities 1,310 1,477 21 Trade payables and accrued expenses 88,304 83,484 1,182 Lease liabilities - 6,231 88 Other financial liabilities 644 601 9 Contract liabilities 24,768 18,463 261 Current tax liabilities 9,541 10,604 150 Other current liabilities 18,046 18,790 266 Provisions 638 590 8 Total current liabilities 214,350 212,399 3,007 TOTAL LIABILITIES 262,418 266,218 3,768 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 833,171 782,525 11,077

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Rs. in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, 2018 2019 2019 2018 2019 2019 Convenience

translation into US

dollar in millions

(Refer Footnote 1) Convenience

translation into US

dollar in millions

(Refer Footnote 1) Revenues 145,410 151,256 2,141 285,187 298,417 4,224 Cost of revenues (101,770) (108,006) (1,529) (202,120) (212,279) (3,005) Gross profit 43,640 43,250 612 83,067 86,138 1,219 Selling and marketing expenses (10,814) (10,629) (150) (21,627) (21,582) (306) General and administrative expenses (13,696) (6,527) (92) (22,304) (14,646) (207) Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net 1,217 591 8 1,988 1,449 21 Other operating income 269 50 1 2,798 749 11 Results from operating activities 20,616 26,735 379 43,922 52,108 738 Finance expenses (1,569) (2,247) (32) (3,218) (3,831) (54) Finance and other income 5,136 6,857 97 10,333 13,804 195 Share of net profit /(loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method 20 (2) - (33) (18) - Profit before tax 24,203 31,343 444 51,004 62,063 879 Income tax expense (5,347) (5,731) (81) (11,212) (12,430) (176) Profit for the period 18,856 25,612 363 39,792 49,633 703 Profit attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 18,889 25,526 362 40,095 49,400 700 Non-controlling interest (33) 86 1 (303) 233 3 Profit for the period 18,856 25,612 363 39,792 49,633 703 Earnings per equity share: Attributable to equity share holders of the Company Basic 3.15 4.30 0.06 6.68 8.27 0.12 Diluted 3.14 4.29 0.06 6.66 8.25 0.12 Weighted average number of equity shares used in computing earnings per equity share Basic 6,004,741,881 5,936,393,069 5,936,393,069 6,004,824,115 5,975,454,269 5,975,454,269 Diluted 6,017,936,849 5,948,113,661 5,948,113,661 6,018,044,619 5,986,683,086 5,986,683,086

Particulars Three months ended Six months ended Year ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 March

31, 2019 Audited Audited Audited Audited Audited Audited Revenue IT Services BFSI 45,760 45,395 43,246 91,155 83,240 175,262 Health BU 18,981 18,871 18,352 37,852 36,552 75,081 CBU 23,530 22,366 22,176 45,896 42,771 89,313 ENU 18,888 18,432 18,107 37,320 35,206 72,830 TECH 19,148 18,660 19,581 37,808 39,085 76,591 MFG 11,886 11,336 11,717 23,222 22,964 46,496 COMM 8,368 8,454 8,203 16,822 15,914 32,680 Total of IT Services 146,561 143,514 141,382 290,075 275,732 568,253 IT Products 3,233 2,409 2,876 5,642 6,408 12,312 ISRE 2,069 2,143 2,391 4,212 5,044 8,544 Reconciling Items (16) (47) (22) (63) (9) (49) Total Revenue 151,847 148,019 146,627 299,866 287,175 589,060 Other operating Income IT Services 50 699 269 749 2,798 4,344 Total Other Operating Income 50 699 269 749 2,798 4,344 Segment Result IT Services BFSI 8,407 9,335 7,867 17,742 15,087 33,831 Health BU 2,863 2,929 2,649 5,792 4,725 8,638 CBU 3,952 3,506 4,214 7,458 6,821 16,828 ENU 3,084 2,196 (2,050) 5,280 681 7,081 TECH 3,624 3,526 4,644 7,150 8,708 15,916 MFG 2,439 2,092 2,276 4,531 3,674 8,327 COMM 1,044 1,518 1,074 2,562 1,833 4,396 Unallocated 1,044 720 310 1,764 1,005 3,142 Other Operating Income 50 699 269 749 2,798 4,344 Total of IT Services 26,507 26,521 21,253 53,028 45,332 102,503 IT Products 149 (407) (426) (258) (1,166) (1,047) ISRE (177) (636) (257) (813) (368) (1,829) Reconciling Items 256 (105) 46 151 124 283 Total 26,735 25,373 20,616 52,108 43,922 99,910 Finance Expense (2,247) (1,584) (1,569) (3,831) (3,218) (7,375) Finance and Other Income 6,857 6,947 5,136 13,804 10,333 22,923 Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method (2) (16) 20 (18) (33) (43) Profit before tax 31,343 30,720 24,203 62,063 51,004 115,415

IT Services: The IT Services segment primarily consists of IT Service offerings to customers organized by industry verticals.

The industry verticals are as follows: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Health Business Unit (Health BU), Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Energy, Natural Resources & Utilities (ENU), Manufacturing (MFG), Technology (TECH) and Communications (COMM). Key service offerings to customers includes software application development and maintenance, research and development services for hardware and software design, business application services, analytics, consulting, infrastructure outsourcing services and business process services.

IT Products: The Company is a value-added reseller of desktops, servers, notebooks, storage products, networking solutions and packaged software for leading international brands. In certain total outsourcing contracts of the IT Services segment, the Company delivers hardware, software products and other related deliverables. Revenue relating to the above items is reported as revenue from the sale of IT Products.

India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE): This segment consists of IT Services offerings to entities/ departments owned or controlled by Government of India and/ or any State Governments.

The Chairman of the Company has been identified as the Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM) as defined by IFRS 8, “Operating Segments.” The Chairman of the Company evaluates the segments based on their revenue growth and operating income.

Assets and liabilities used in the Company’s business are not identified to any of the operating segments, as these are used interchangeably between segments. Management believes that it is currently not practicable to provide segment disclosures relating to total assets and liabilities since a meaningful segregation of the available data is onerous.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue to IT Services Revenue as per IFRS ($MN) Three Months ended September 30, 2019 IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $ 2,048.9 Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $ 12.1 Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on $ 2,061.0 previous quarter exchange rates Three Months ended September 30, 2019 IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $ 2,048.9 Effect of Foreign currency exchange movement $ 27.1 Non-GAAP Constant Currency IT Services Revenue based on $ 2,076.0 exchange rates of comparable period in previous year

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted IT Services Revenue to IT Services Revenue as per IFRS ($MN) Three Months ended September 30, 2018 IT Services Revenue as per IFRS $ 2,009.5 Effect of divestment of Workday & Cornerstone business $ 9.7 Adjusted IT Services Revenue $ 1,999.8

