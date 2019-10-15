Beats Solo Pro: An Unparalleled Audio Experience for All-Day Use

Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) today debuts Solo Pro, its first on-ear, noise-cancelling headphone. With Beats’ most advanced acoustic technologies, upgraded ergonomics for optimal comfort and all-new features like Transparency, Apple Audio Sharing and fold-to-power, Solo Pro enables immersive sound in a user-friendly package for whatever is on the schedule each day.

“The Solo form factor is incredibly popular, with over 30 million sold to date,” said Luke Wood, president of Beats by Dre. “Beats created Solo Pro to bring much needed innovation to the on-ear headphone market. With phenomenal acoustics, multiple listening modes and a progressive design, Solo Pro joins recently launched Powerbeats Pro as part of the next generation of Beats products.”

Sound and Design

Solo Pro builds upon Solo3 Wireless’ award-winning sound profile with an evolved acoustic platform to drive improved performance. A refined driver with optimized diaphragm geometries contributes an exceptional frequency response with lower total harmonic distortion. Two beam-forming microphones and an updated speech-detecting accelerometer provide remarkable audio quality for voice and video calls and enhanced voice pickup for “Hey Siri” functionality. Overall, this redesigned platform delivers high-quality performance with reduced distortion and balanced tonality across the frequency curve to drive an emotive listening experience.

Created for the non-stop music fan, Solo Pro features an elegant aesthetic and a uniquely evolved ergonomic fit for extended, all-day wear. After extensive testing with users, Beats redesigned the on-ear cushions with a remodeled enclosure, ensuring excellent sound delivery and long-wear comfort. Exposed metal sliders enable a more durable and personalized fit, making the headphones more accommodating to users than ever before. A monolithic headband creates a singular structure without a visible separation at the hinges when unfolded, reinforcing the sleek appearance custom to Beats products.

Pharrell Williams, renowned artist and longterm ambassador of the brand, has partnered with Beats to create the “More Matte” collection, comprised of vibrant colors Dark Blue, Light Blue and Red. The collection will be available alongside core colors Black, Ivory and Gray.

“I’ve been along for the ride since Beats started and have collaborated on several projects throughout the last ten years,” said Pharrell. “As a music producer and artist, I’m so thrilled to have contributed to the design and curated a dynamic range of colors for such an innovative and sound-focused headphone. I hope the audio experience inspires creativity and focus in you as it does for me, and I look forward to sharing our global campaign soon.”

Active Noise Cancelling

Solo Pro is Beats’ first-ever on-ear headphone featuring Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling (Pure ANC), the brand’s proprietary technology derived from Beats Studio3 Wireless, with updated tuning to accommodate the on-ear form factor. Using advanced algorithms to continuously monitor and adjust to your listening environment, Pure ANC efficiently detects and blocks ambient noise—not only on an airplane, but also in a noisy café or a busy office. Pure ANC also evaluates fit and adjusts for leakage caused by hair, earrings, different ear shapes and movement of your head as you go about the day. Additionally, it simultaneously checks what you’re hearing while noise cancelling is applied against the original music content to ensure impressive audio fidelity.

Transparency

Choose to escape the world with Pure ANC — or tap back into it with Transparency. When enabled, Solo Pro activates its external microphones for a natural filter of environmental noise without sacrificing great sound. No need to pause your music as Transparency effectively blends the outside world into your listening experience. Hear announcements, talk with your friends and stay aware of your surroundings — all with a tap of a button.

Audio Sharing

With Apple Audio Sharing,1 there is no need to keep a favorite song or video to yourself. All Beats headphones powered by the Apple W1 and H1 chips, including Solo Pro, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, BeatsX and Powerbeats3 Wireless, are compatible. Solo Pro users can also still tap in and out of Pure ANC and Transparency while sharing, making it ideal for enjoying a movie or working out with friends.

Controls

Solo Pro is packed with intuitive controls for seamless incorporation into your daily routine. Power buttons are a thing of the past — simply unfold the headphones to power on, and fold to power off. Multi-function controls on the right earcup allow you to answer/end calls, play/pause music, skip songs, control volume and activate voice command without ever having to reach for your device. By tapping the mode button on the left ear cup, you can quickly switch between Pure ANC and Transparency. Say “Hey Siri” for total hands-free functionality.2 Powered by the Apple H1 chip, Solo Pro delivers a faster and more stable wireless connection to your devices and is also compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

Battery Life

Expect significant battery life3 on Solo Pro, no matter your preferred listening mode. With Fast Fuel, get up to 3 hours of full-featured playback with a 10-minute charge using the included Lightning cable.

Pure ANC or Transparency: Up to 22 hours

Pure ANC and Transparency off: Up to 40 hours

Pricing and Availability

Availability in the US for Solo Pro ($299.95) will begin on October 30th in Black, Ivory, Gray, Dark Blue, Light Blue and Red. Pre-order in the US today at apple.com.

About Beats

Beats by Dr. Dre (Beats) is a leading audio brand founded in 2006 by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine. Through its family of premium consumer headphones, earphones and speakers, Beats has introduced an entirely new generation to the possibilities of premium sound entertainment. The brand’s continued success helps bring the energy, emotion and excitement of playback in the recording studio back to the listening experience for music lovers worldwide. Beats was acquired by Apple Inc. in July 2014.

1Works with iPhone 8 or later and iPod touch (7th generation) with the latest version of iOS; and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation or later), 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation or later), iPad Air (3rd generation), and iPad mini (5th generation) with the latest version of iPadOS.

2Siri is available on iPhone 4s or later, iPad Pro, iPad (3rd generation or later), iPad Air or later, iPad mini or later, and iPod touch (5th generation or later). Siri may not be available in all languages or in all areas, and features may vary by area. Internet access required. Cellular data charges may apply.

3Battery life varies by use and configuration.

© 2019 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Beats and the b logo are trademarks of Beats Electronics, LLC. Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

