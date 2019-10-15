New Air Charter Platform Tuvoli, Incubated by Directional Aviation, Empowers Operators and Brokers with Mobile Quoting, Booking and Guaranteed Payments

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 15, 2019 10:06 AM EDT
The Tuvoli platform launched today with a mission to make leading-edge technology more accessible to a broader segment of the air charter industry. Leveraging the latest mobile technology for iOS and Android, as well as a desktop web experience, charter brokers and operators can seamlessly buy or sell flights, from the office or on the go, 24x7x365, complete with real-time payment functionality.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005747/en/
Within a single, user-friendly platform, Tuvoli allows aircraft brokers and operators to, in one place, make aircraft available to the market, source aircraft, provide quotes, confirm and amend trips, arrange support services and facilitate instant payment between all parties.
“The entire industry is being held back by a lack of direct connectivity to each other, including the ability to pay or be paid, any time, at rates that make sense; that was the driving force behind Directional Aviation’s incubation of Tuvoli,” said Kenneth Ricci, Principal, Directional Aviation. “Tuvoli pairs technology, modern methods of payment processing and charter industry intelligence on one clean platform, to unlock growth potential for private aviation companies of all sizes.”
Any qualified Part 135 operator or aircraft broker can join the Tuvoli platform and have access to its full suite of offerings on mobile device or desktop by visiting www.Tuvoli.com.
“Not requiring an upfront financial commitment to join means that charter industry participants can be up and running on the platform using their preferred device in a matter of minutes,” added Greg Johnson, Tuvoli’s President and Chief Technology Officer. “The platform has been under beta testing for 12 months, processing payments on over $25 million worth of charter demand. Today, we are excited to bring to market Tuvoli as the solution to industry-wide, long-standing problems with connectivity and payments."
Guaranteed Payments - 24/7/365
The Tuvoli Platform introduces the new concept of a guaranteed payment to the air charter industry. A guaranteed payment is one in which the buyer (broker) authorizes the movement of funds into a holding account once an operator (seller) has been selected and terms have been confirmed. The operator can then see that the funds are guaranteed for the trip. Upon completion of the trip, the seller requests payment and the funds can be released immediately, 24x7x365.
In the event that the operator cannot fulfill the trip, the buyer can repurpose the funds quickly for use with a different provider. This system protects both parties and funds movement and is governed by the contract that is executed when the parties confirm the terms for a trip. Movement of funds at each stage of the transaction is FDIC-insured, and can happen in a matter of seconds at any time of the day, on any day of the year, including holidays.
No Cost to Join – Immediate Access to Demand
Payment for Tuvoli’s services correlates with user success, not just the opportunity to succeed. Fees are tied only to transactions for trips that are booked and paid for using the platform. With nominal fees to the buyer and seller, Tuvoli allows for payments with fewer hurdles, at transaction costs significantly lower than those charged by credit card providers. There is no subscription fee for access to the platform.
Tuvoli – A Fusion of Aviation, Tech and Financial Services Expertise
Although Tuvoli is backed by the resources and expertise of Directional Aviation and its family of companies, it will operate as a stand-alone company, separate from other Directional Aviation-held companies, to ensure that all organizations using the open platform have complete confidentiality, exclusive access to their information and equal competitive standing.
“We believe our nearly 40 years of dedicated focus on private aviation, IT talent versed in private aviation’s nuances and a critical mass of built-in charter demand upon launch provide Tuvoli users with advantages found nowhere else,” added Ricci.
Based in Boston, Tuvoli has a uniquely qualified leadership team. Greg Johnson, President/CIO, has more than two decades of experience in process improvement and information technology within the aviation industry, including roles in engineering leadership at FedEx and as serving as Founder/CEO of OneSky Jets. Sandeep Dalmia, COO, is a CPA and has held a variety of roles at eBay, PayPal and Braintree. Scott Ashton, Chief Commercial Officer, has a broad range of leadership experience in Part 135 charter and fractional operations, having served as Chief Commercial Officer at Gama aviation and President of Associated Aircraft Group.
“Tuvoli’s technology unlocks efficiencies and eliminates constraints that have held back the growth potential of charter market participants of all sizes for far too long,” added Johnson. “A healthy, diverse and connected pool of supply and demand is critical to the long-term prospects of the industry. With Tuvoli, we are offering operators and brokers of all sizes the technology they need to grow. ”
Experience Tuvoli at NBAA-BACE - Las Vegas Convention Center
- Press Conference: Monday 10/21 at 12:30 PM PT - Room N112
- Booth N2323 - Tuesday 10/22 – Thursday 10/24
About Tuvoli
Tuvoli is an open technology platform for the private aviation industry that connects brokers and operators of charter aircraft, enhancing relationships, improving efficiency and facilitating transactions with instant guaranteed payments for flight services. Tuvoli, which combines the Italian words “tu voli,” or “you fly,” builds on Directional Aviation’s strong track record of industry-leading innovation, a multimillion-dollar investment in technology development and real-world testing of the platform. For more information, visit www.tuvoli.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005747/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT