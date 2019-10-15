Global Data as a Service Market 2019-2024: Focus on Enterprise, Industrial, Public and Government Data Applications and Services - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|October 15, 2019 10:08 AM EDT
The "Data as a Service Market by Enterprise, Industrial, Public and Government Data Applications and Services 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Data as a Service market report evaluates the technologies, companies, strategies, and solutions for DaaS. The report assesses business opportunities for enterprise use of own data, others' data, and a combination of both.
The report also analyzes opportunities for enterprises to monetize their own data through various third-party DaaS offerings. The report evaluates opportunities for DaaS in major industry verticals as well as the future outlook for emerging data monetization. Forecasts include global and regional projections by Sector, Data Collection, Source, and Structure from 2019 to 2024.
There is considerable competition in the market, happening at a variety of different levels, with features highly variable between vendors. This causes confusion for the enterprise and causes them to often choose two or more providers. Barriers to enterprise adoption of the DaaS model include security concerns, reliability, regulation, vendor lock-in/interoperability, IT management overhead, and other costs.
Data as a Service Market Segmentation
The Data as a Service market is broadly divided by Data Structure into Structured Data and Unstructured Data, with the latter always requiring Big Data technologies, and the former often requiring the same tools and techniques due to factors other than structure such as data volume and velocity.
The Data as a Service market is also segmented by Sector including Public Data, Business Data, and Government Data.
Public Data consists of Communications and Internet Data (broadcast media, social media, texting, voice, video/picture sharing, etc.), Government Tracked Data (public records such as vehicle and home title, licensing, public resource usage including roadway usage), User Generated Data (consumer and business data made public [may be anonymized or not] such as vehicle usage, appliance data, etc.), and Other Data category.
Business Data consists of Enterprise Data and Industrial Data across various industry verticals. This data comes from many different business-related activities. Some of this data may be static and/or stored in data lakes. Some of this data may be generated and used in real-time.
Government Data is data that the government collects about itself such as Government Services Administration (GSA), essential services (such as public safety), military, homeland security, etc. This is not to be confused with the government collecting certain public data (such as highway usage).
The Data as a Service market is also segmented by Source Type. As it is prohibitively difficult to identify all of the sources and source types, the author has broadly segmented Source by Machine Data (consumer appliances, vehicles [cars, trucks, planes, trains, ships, etc.], robots and industrial equipment, etc.) and Non-machine Data (everything else including people texting/talking/etc., enterprise data collected by humans, etc.).
It is important to note that the DaaS also includes data sourced from a machine (such as from a jet engine) that is not Internet-connected and thus limited in utility without the Internet of Things (IoT) to collect, relay, and provide opportunities for feedback loops. Accordingly, the author has also segmented the Data as a Service Market by Data Collection Type, which includes IoT DaaS data and Non-IoT DaaS data. Machine Data that does not use IoT, by definition, will not be streaming data or allow for real-time analytics.
Select Report Findings:
- North America and Western Europe represent the two largest regional markets for DaaS
- IoT DaaS is growing nearly three times as fast as non-IoT DaaS, with much of it streaming data
- Structured data market remains greater than unstructured, but the latter will overtake the former
- Machine-sourced data is growing twice as fast as non-machine data, largely due to IoT apps and services
- Analytics as a Service is the largest opportunity and also one of the fastest-growing segments through 2024
- The DaaS market will receive a huge boost in both usage and revenue from edge computing and real-time data
Report Benefits:
- DaaS segmentation by Structure, Source, Sector, and Collection type for 2019 to 2024
- Identify leading DaaS companies, strategies, and solutions offering enterprise solutions
- Understand the market dynamics for the Data as a Service market including leading services
- Identify DaaS market drivers and constraints as well as technology challenges and opportunities
- Identify industry vertical Data as a Service market value, globally and regionally, by market segment
Key Topics Covered:
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Data as a Service Technologies
3.0 Data as a Service Market
4.0 Data as a Service Strategies
5.0 Data as a Service Applications
6.0 Market Outlook and Future of Data as a Service
7.0 Data as a Service Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2024
8.0 Regional DaaS Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2024
9.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
10.0 Appendix
