UserTesting Releases New Functionality to Empower Brands to Capture Greater Customer Learnings, Drive Innovation, and Grow Influence

October 15, 2019
UserTesting, the leading provider for on-demand human insights, today announced several new offerings during the opening keynote at The Human Insight Summit in New York, NY, the UserTesting customer conference. The new capabilities build upon the Human Insight Platform and will enable companies to more powerfully target their customers, empathize with their experiences, discover insights, and share those learnings broadly. These new features are part of UserTesting’s mission to make scaling customer insights and empathy across an organization easier than ever before.
“Today’s most successful companies are the ones that can build human insights into everything that they do. By continually testing with and learning from their customers, they build greater customer empathy which leads to better product intuition internally and better products for their customers,” said Tanya Koshy, VP of Product at UserTesting. “These capabilities help our customers put the customer at the center of every decision, across every experience and every team.”
UserTesting’s latest feature sets give its users the ability to run faster, more focused customer research at scale. This includes:
Saved Audiences and Saved Test Plans enable users to save, reuse, and share key elements of the test creation process, making building and launching tests easier and more efficient for everyone across an organization. Saved Audiences ensures that companies reach their ideal audiences quickly and accurately by enabling test creators to save and share custom demographic specifications and screener questions. Saved Audiences are now available within UserTesting Insight Core. With Saved Test Plans, users can also save commonly used test plans and make them available for later reuse. Saved Test Plans are currently in beta. Professional and Premium customers will be able to take advantage of these new features to drive ongoing wins and increase customer empathy across the business. Click here for more details.
- My Panel enables companies to onboard and connect with their specific users, prospects, partners, and even employees. Over the last decade, companies across industries have been able to reach and connect with their customers on the UserTesting platform by leveraging UserTesting's powerful targeting and screening options. With this release, companies will now be able to upload their own list of participants or invite anyone to join their tests on an ongoing basis through the UserTesting platform. They can engage participants through the UserTesting platform with self-guided video recordings or get real-time feedback with Live Conversation. UserTesting manages opt-in and opt-out status and participant data, as well as payments and scheduling so companies remain GDPR compliant. My Panel is currently in beta. Click here for more details.
- Marketing Insight is specifically designed to meet the growing demand of marketers responsible for driving revenue, growing brand reputation, and increasing customer loyalty and lifetime value. Marketing Insight, currently in beta, helps marketers directly learn from their customers at every step of the journey, enabling them to fine-tune messaging and build campaigns that connect with their audiences on an emotional level and that drive action. UserTesting’s Insight Apps, which include Product Insight, is built atop the Human Insight Platform and are designed to accelerate and simplify the process of getting customer feedback for non-researchers. Click here for more details.
Today’s announcements build on a day focused on UserTesting customers at The Human Insight Summit, a customer conference. In addition to today’s event at Convene in New York, UserTesting will host the second event in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, October 29th, from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. at The Westin St. Francis. Tickets for the San Francisco event are still available and registration can be found here.
The Human Insight Summit provides attendees with a full day of learning–from product deep-dive sessions, expert panels, training, and workshops, to customer recognition, networking, and resources to help them build better customer experiences. Attendees will learn new strategies and tactics that they can implement immediately within their organizations to help transform the customer experiences they deliver every day.
About UserTesting
UserTesting enables every organization to deliver the best customer experience powered by human insight. With UserTesting’s on-demand Human Insight Platform, companies across industries make accurate customer-first decisions at every level, at the speed business demands. With UserTesting, product teams, marketers, digital and customer experience executives, designers and UX researchers confidently and quickly create the right experiences for all target audiences, increasing brand loyalty and revenue. UserTesting has over 1,200 subscription customers, including more than half of the world’s top brands, and has delivered human insights to over 35,000 companies to-date. Backed by Accel and OpenView, UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.
