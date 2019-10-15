2019 - 2020 Robotic Process Automation Product and Market - High Demand in a Rapidly Expanding Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 15, 2019 10:47 AM EDT
The "2019 - 2020 Robotic Process Automation Product and Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2019 - 2020 Robotic Process Automation Product and Market Report provides an in-depth analysis of this market, including comprehensive coverage of the competitive landscape, vendors and offerings.
The detailed product comparisons and analyses presented in the Report are intended to assist companies in identifying and selecting the right RPA solutions to meet their current and future needs. The Report features 4 vendors who offer solutions that address service, contact center, back-office, and other enterprise uses: Jacada, NICE, UiPath and Verint. OnviSource is covered at a high level.
RPA is helping organizations improve productivity, reduce costs, mitigate risk, improve operational efficiency, oversee internal processes, and improve regulatory compliance. These automated tools can also help to reduce systems and IT development costs and extend the life of applications throughout the enterprise.
A new staffing paradigm
Organizations are using RPA in a hybrid staffing model, where the technology works side by side or as a virtual assistant to humans. RPA solutions can assist by looking up information in a knowledge base, auto-completing forms with data obtained from internal or external sources, and much more. RPA can also fully automate processes that do not require human cognitive capabilities, freeing workers to perform more interesting and rewarding tasks.
These automated capabilities are changing the responsibilities of employees and the dynamics of contact centers and back-office functions, for the better. Human employees, however, feel threatened by the rapid emergence of the automated workforce. Companies are encouraged to build Centers of Excellence (CoEs) and training programs to improve and extend the usefulness of their organizations' human capital in this age of artificial intelligence.
High demand in a rapidly expanding market
The RPA market is experiencing hockey-stick growth, expanding by over 100% during the past year. The publisher expects this remarkable rate of adoption to continue for the next few years, as many opportunities remain for organizations to benefit from this automation. RPA vendors are facing extraordinary demand for their products and support services. RPA is still a relatively new IT sector, and the RPA vendors are experiencing growing pains in this rapidly expanding market. One of the biggest opportunities is in the area of training. Customers are looking to their vendors for guidance, professional services and best practices to succeed with their RPA initiatives.
Report includes:
- Definition of RPA, including attended and unattended automation and a high-level overview of the underlying technical components
- Examination of the top contact center and enterprise uses of RPA
- Market trends and challenges that are driving interest, investments and innovation in this sector
- RPA vendor innovation and near-term roadmap, including new product features and what is planned to be delivered in the next 12 - 18 months
- Insightful discussion of the impact of RPA on the agent's role and contact center staffing
- Examination of how attended automation is being leveraged to reduce agent and customer effort and improve service quality and the customer experience
- Review of how unattended RPA works in the background to automate some or all steps of a process or workflow
- RPA competitive landscape, including the technology sectors that are developing RPA solutions and an overview of the RPA vendors and product offerings covered in the Report
- RPA vendor market activity and 5-year projections
- Detailed functional and technical side-by-side comparative analysis of the functional and technical capabilities of the 4 featured RPA solutions
- Implementation analysis, including vendor methodology, best practices, professional services, training, maintenance and support
- RPA benefits and return on investment (ROI) analysis
- Review of RPA vendor pricing structures
- Results of the publisher's comprehensive customer satisfaction survey, which ranks vendors based on customer satisfaction across 8 product components, 8 effectiveness categories and 10 vendor categories
- Detailed company reports for the 5 RPA vendors covered in this Report, analyzing product functionality and near-term product roadmap deliverables
- Comprehensive RPA Vendor Directory
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Report Participation Criteria
3. Introduction
4. Robotic Process Automation Defined
4.1 RPA Building Blocks
4.2 Attended and Unattended Automation
4.3 RPA vs. IVA
4.4 Technical Components of RPA Solutions
5. RPA Uses
6. RPA Market Trends
7. RPA Market Challenges
8. RPA Market Innovation
8.1 New Product Features
8.2 Future Enhancements
9. Are AI and Automation the End of the Road for Agents?
10. Help Wanted: Attended Automation for Agents and Customers
11. Unattended Automation: A Silent Partner
12. RPA Competitive Landscape
12.1 Company Snapshots
12.2 RPA Product Information
12.3 RPA Packaged/Verticalized Solutions
13. RPA Market Activity Analysis
14. RPA Market Projections
15. High-Level Technical Analysis
15.1 Security and Compliance
16. RPA High-Level Functional Analysis
16.1 Administration/Design and Development Environment
16.2 Business Intelligence, Reporting and Dashboards
17. RPA Implementation Analysis
18. RPA Benefits and Return on Investment
19. RPA Pricing Structure
20. Vendor Satisfaction Analysis
20.1 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Vendor Categories
20.1.1 Vendor Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer
20.2 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Capabilities
20.2.1 Product Capabilities Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer
20.3 Summary of Survey Findings and Analysis: Product Effectiveness Categories
20.3.1 Product Effectiveness Satisfaction by Sub-Category and Customer
20.4 Customer Background and Insights
20.4.1 Customer Background
20.4.2 Top RPA Uses
20.4.3 RPA Top Benefits
20.4.4 Biggest Impact in the Contact Center
20.4.5 Top Challenges of RPA
20.4.6 Additional Comments
21. Company Reports
21.1 Jacada
21.2 NICE
21.3 OnviSource
21.4 UiPath
21.5 Verint Systems
Appendix: RPA Vendor Directory
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o5jspt
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005796/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT