ON Semiconductor and AImotive Announce Collaboration on Future Sensor Fusion Hardware Platforms

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 15, 2019 11:01 AM EDT
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, and AImotive, have jointly announced that they will work together to develop prototype sensor fusion platforms for automotive applications. The collaboration will help customers explore highly integrated solutions for future generations of sensor data conditioning hardware platforms.
The companies plan to develop a series of hardware platform demonstrators, combining ON Semiconductor’s latest HD camera and radar sensor and pre-processor chipsets and expertise with AImotive’s advanced AI-based perception algorithms, hardware acceleration and simulation capabilities. The platforms will showcase the superior accuracy, robustness and low latency of AI-based real-time sensor fusion and will utilize AImotive’s aiWare hardware NN (Neural Network) acceleration IP in FPGA-based prototypes, as well as modules from its aiDrive software portfolio and its aiSim simulation environment.
It has become clear to many researchers, as well as automotive OEMs and Tier1s, that future autonomous driving platforms will require the fusion of data from multiple different sensor types to achieve the necessary robustness and the highest quality results in all operating conditions. One approach gaining popularity is combining high resolution image sensors with advanced radar sensors to improve perception performance in all weather conditions. The complementary nature of these types of sensors enables the extraction of significantly more information when the data is combined intelligently, giving significantly more accurate results.
ON Semiconductor has developed a position of leadership in the automotive sector through its advanced and innovative products and solutions in imaging, radar, LiDAR and ultrasonic sensing. The company is unique in being able to offer all four sensor modalities. Combined, and used with technologies offered by companies like AImotive, these are able to address future vehicle requirements for robust, high performance sensor fusion platforms that support Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving.
Davide Santo, Sr. Director and General Manager, Automotive Radar Sensing Solutions, Intelligent Sensing Group at ON Semiconductor, said: “Our customers have been asking us to help them deliver better performance by combining different sensors. When undertaking such challenges, AI and simulation are key technologies to help build future-proof products and development processes. We recognize AImotive’s considerable expertise and industry recognition in these technologies and more for autonomous driving. We believe the results of this collaboration will enable both companies to help customers deliver more advanced sensor fusion solutions to OEMs and Tier1s.”
“We are delighted to be working with an automotive industry leader like ON Semiconductor to explore future AI-based sensor fusion solutions,” said Laszlo Kishonti, CEO AImotive. “Together we can demonstrate that, with the right chips and algorithms, more highly integrated sensor fusion solutions can achieve superior performance, while also being a cost-effective and practical solution for volume production.”
For more information about how to get involved with this collaboration, OEMs and Tier1s are encouraged to contact either of the two companies directly.
About ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.
- Follow @onsemi on Twitter.
About AImotive
AImotive is one of the largest independent teams in the world working on automated driving technologies. Developing self-driving software, proprietary simulation tools and neural network acceleration hardware IP, AImotive is building an ecosystem to aid the deployment of automated driving. To catalyse industry collaboration the AImotive product suite is scalable, modular and hardware agnostic.
AImotive builds on its expertise in artificial intelligence, sensor fusion, 3D graphics and real-world self-driving workloads to support its partners in realizing their self-driving goals. Practical experience from the company’s global test fleet is utilized to create a scalable automated driving roadmap enabling solutions from ADAS to full autonomy. For more information visit https://aimotive.com, or follow the company on Medium https://medium.com/aimotive.
ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.
