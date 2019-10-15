Global 5G Services Market Report 2019 | Growth, Trends & Forecasts to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 15, 2019 11:22 AM EDT
The "5G Services Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 5G Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30% over the forecast period (2019-2024). 5G networks offer low latency, higher data transfer speed, and the capacity to carry a large number of connections.
Key Highlights
- The imminent arrival of 5G will not only allow the communications industry but also to other end-user industries to launch new products and services not previously possible, in the markets and increase productivity.
- 5G is expected to unleash a massive IoT ecosystem that would allow networks to serve for billions of connected devices. For Instance, according to Ericsson's Mobility Report of June 2019, More than 10 million 5G subscriptions are projected worldwide by the end of 2019. This is indicative of the fact that the market is poised to grow throughout the forecast period.
- Also, VoLTE is the foundation for enabling voice and communication services on 5G devices, The number of VoLTE subscriptions is projected to reach 5.9 billion by the end of 2024, accounting for more than 85 percent of combined LTE and 5G subscriptions. This is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.
- The increasing data traffic is expected to drive the 5G services market, with mobile data traffic per smartphone per month expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% from 6.8 GB (gigabyte) in 2018 to 15 GB in 2024 according to Ericcson.
- Some of the prominent players such as Verizon, AT&T, SK Telecom, T-Mobile have already commercialized 5G services in some countries. For instance, in April 2019, three mobile players such as SK Telecom, LGU+, and KT jointly launched 5G commercial service in South Korea with the subscriptions already crossing the 1 million subscriber milestone.
- 5G network being deployed majorly on mmWave has a few drawbacks because it's so high-frequency, the waves don't travel long distances. However, the industry players through research and development already looking for a solution. For instance, T-Mobile launched its 5G network using mmWave but is also now testing its low-band (600 MHz) spectrum to build out its 5G network.
Major Market Trends
Automotive Sector to Hold a Significant Share
- The advent of Fully autonomous, self-driving cars, is expected to boost the adoption of 5G services over the forecast period as it continuously shares the data with the OEMs and the user itself. Thereby making enhanced connectivity integral for its operation.
- The greater state of connectivity results in multiple new technological innovations and business models such as in-car payments, connected commerce, new fleet management solutions, usage-based auto insurance, remote diagnostics, and OTA updates and many more require huge volumes of data exchanges. 5G services are expected to provide the OEMs of the infotainment systems a new advanced medium for connecting with the drivers.
- From Volkswagon to Honda, leading automotive retailers are integrating cars with e-commerce and digital entertainment capabilities which makes connectivity an important component. The adoption of 5G would allow these players to better serve their consumers and provide an excellent experience.
North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share
- The region is home to some of the major players in the telecom industry such as the AT&T, Verizon, Ericsson and many more which are continuously investing in the building up and advancing their infrastructure to keep pace with the technological advancements. This is expected to boost the adoption of the 5G services over the forecast period.
- The service providers have already launched the commercial 5G services in the region, both for fixed wireless access and mobile. According to the Ericcson's Mobility Report of June 2019, the region is expected to hold close to 270 million 5G subscriptions accounting for more than 60 percent of mobile subscriptions. This is indicative of the fact that the region has excellent potential for 5G services.
- The Canadian service providers are increasingly investing for the procurement of 5G licenses which in turn would boost the demand for the 5G services in the region over the forecast period.
- For instance, in April 2019, wireless carrier Rogers spent USD 1.7 billion dollars for 20-year licenses to 600MHz spectrum blanketing Ontario, Northern Quebec, Atlantic Canada, Manitoba, and all three territories, which it expects will enable its 5G network to achieve everything from urban building penetration to powering agricultural, mining, industrial, and transportation projects.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive rivalry among the players in the 5G services industry is high owing to the presence of some major players such as AT&T, Verizon, Nokia amongst others. Their ability to continually innovate their offerings would enable them to gain a competitive advantage over other players. Through research and development, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions these players have been able to gain a strong footprint in the market.
Recent Industry Updates
- March 2019 - Xplornet, the Canadian telecom provider announced the plans to invest over USD 500 million over the next five years to deliver 5G wireless services.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Ultra-Low Latency Connectivity
4.3.2 Increasing Data Traffic
4.3.3 Increasing Demand for High Speed Data Connectivity
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Deployment Cost
4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Technology Snapshot
4.6.1 By Type
4.6.1.1 Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)
4.6.1.2 Ultra-reliable low latency communications (uRLLC)
4.6.1.3 Massive Machine Communications (mMTC)
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By End-user Industry
5.1.1 IT & Telecom
5.1.2 Media & Entertainment
5.1.3 Automotive
5.1.4 Energy & Utility
5.1.5 Aerospace & Defense
5.1.6 Other End-user Industries
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Mexico
5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Nokia Corporation
6.1.2 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
6.1.3 AT&T Inc.
6.1.4 Verizon Communications Inc
6.1.5 Sprint Corporation
6.1.6 T-Mobile US Inc.
6.1.7 Deutsche Telekom AG
6.1.8 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
6.1.9 Swisscom AG
6.1.10 Vodafone Group
6.1.11 BT Group
6.1.12 Telstra Corporation Limited
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n4du43
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005832/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT