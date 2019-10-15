Finalists Announced for Second Annual WashingtonExec Pinnacle Awards

|By Business Wire
WashingtonExec—with presenting sponsor Bloomberg Government—announced today the finalists for its Pinnacle Awards, which honor successful executives and businesses spurring innovation for federal clients across the region.
The second-annual awards received nominations across 18 categories, and WashingtonExec will induct industry veteran and expert Anne into the Pinnacle Awards Hall of Fame during the awards ceremony on Oct. 31.
“The caliber of nominees this year was outstanding and we wish we could honor every executive for their innovative work,” said JD Kathuria, founder and CEO of WashingtonExec. “Those who we’ll be honoring on Oct. 31 are the best of the best—the leaders who have made the most impact by forging new paths for federal agencies and clients.”
The full list of categories and finalists is included below. The winners will be announced and recognized on Oct. 31 at an awards luncheon at the Ritz Carlton Tysons Corner.
Artificial Intelligence Government Executive of the Year
- David Shive, General Services Administration
Artificial Intelligence Industry Executive of the Year
- Gary Shiffman, Giant Oak
- Shamlan Siddiqi, NTT DATA
- Shaun Bierweiler, Cloudera
- Chitra Sivanandam, SAIC
- Brad Mascho, NCI Information Systems
- Josh Sullivan, Booz Allen Hamilton
Business Development Executive of the Year
- Thomas Middleton, GDIT
- Laura Braksator, ASRC Federal
- Lynne Chamberlain, Red Hat
- Mike Gaffney, CACI
- Sean Mullen, Perspecta
Cybersecurity Government Executive of the Year
- Derek Adams, Department of Homeland Security
- Garth White, Science and Technology Directorate, DHS
- Daniel Commons, Federal Student Aid, Education Department
- Daryl Haegley, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security
Cybersecurity Industry Executive of the Year
- Thomas Gardner, HP
- Shawn Wells, Red Hat
- Natalie Catliota, NetCentrics
- Sean Berg, Forcepoint
DOD Government Executive of the Year
- Bob Kayl, Defense Department
- Teresa Smith, Defense Logistics Agency
DOD Industry Executive of the Year
- Jon Dittmer, Array Information Technology
- Rick Jones, AMERICAN SYSTEMS
- Rick Schult, E3/Sentinel
- Patrick Mahoney, LMI
- Scott Briggs, ViON
Government TEAM Project of the Year
- Stephanie Price, Emilio Fernandez, John Price and John Blankenship, Department of Veterans Affairs
- Richard Weddle, Internal Revenue Service
- Gary Washington, Agriculture Department
- Joshua Gustin, ATO Program Management Organization, Enterprise Services, Communications, Information and Network Programs, Federal Aviation Administration
Healthcare Government Executive of the Year
- Bobby Saxon, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
- Dr. Barclay P. Butler, Defense Health Agency
- Chris Martin, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
Healthcare Industry Executive of the Year
- Jon Scholl, Leidos
- Michele Kang, Cognosante
- Pasquale (Pat) Tamburrino, Jr., LMI
- Travis Dalton, Cerner
- Kamal Narang, GDIT
HR Executive of the Year
- Janet Waldron, SOS International
- Denise Bailey, Koniag Government Services
- Kate McEnaney, CyberCore Technologies
- Norman Iracheta, MAXIMUS Federal
- Laura Giangiuli, CALIBRE Systems, Inc.
Intelligence Government Executive of the Year
- Marianne Bailey, National Security Agency
Intelligence Industry Executive of the Year
- Stephen Gillotte, Reinventing Geospatial, Inc.
- Laine Klein, AECOM
- Eric Patterson, Riverside Research
- Dave Wajsgras, Raytheon
- Damian DiPippa, ManTech
Marketing Executive of the Year
- Matt Maurer, ICF
- Blake Travis, MAXIMUS Federal
- Helle Huxley, SOS International
- Lorraine Corcoran, Perspecta
- Oliver Nutt, GDIT
National Security/DHS Industry Executive of the Year
- John Hynes, Applied Insight
- Cedric Sims, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Scott Recinos, LMI
- Brian Michl, GDIT
Private Company Executive Assistant of the Year
- Groslyn Burton, The Asia Group
- Nancy Edwards, AMERICAN SYSTEMS
- Debbie Smith, Telos Corp.
- Lisa DeRaymond, Koniag Government Services
- Maria Plunkett, A-TEK
Public Company Executive Assistant of the Year
- Robert Angeli, SAIC
- Tia Kim, Perspecta
- Mary Kay Clark, Red Hat
- Pennie Parkin, LexisNexis Risk Solutions
- Coney Jackson Elam, IBM, Federal Market
- Joyce Downing, SAIC
STEM Advocate of the Year
- Jan Johnson, Array Information Technology
- Alka Bhave, Perspecta
- Jennifer Bahrami, CNSI
- Will LaBar, CGI Federal
For more information on the full list of Pinnacle Awards finalists, please visit https://pinnacle-awards.com/. The Pinnacle Awards are selected by a panel of top industry and academic leaders with knowledge of the federal sector.
Bloomberg Government serves as the presenting sponsor for the Pinnacle Awards ceremony. If you would like to purchase a table or be a sponsor, please contact [email protected]. If you are interested in attending the awards ceremony, please visit https://pinnacle-awards.com/ for more information.
About WashingtonExec
Established in 2011, WashingtonExec is a private membership organization that provides a single platform to build trusted relationships over the course of an entire career. WashingtonExec has over 300 Executive Members that participate in 12 private mission-oriented council groups and hosts over 100 private events annually in the D.C. Area. In addition to events, WashingtonExec publishes a daily digital magazine that reaches 20,000 subscribers that are predominately executives in the National Capital Area.
