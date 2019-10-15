Get the Pixel 4 “on Us” at T-Mobile: The Latest Lineup of Google Flagships Head to the Un-carrier

You get the phone, we got the bill. The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are coming to T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) on October 24, and anyone can pre-order the new superphones online starting tonight at 9pm PT. When you do, you could snag the Pixel 4 “on us” when you switch and trade, with one of two T-Mobile trade-in offers— it’s like that awesome friend that says “dinner’s on me,” except T-Mobile is that friend … and dinner is now a sweet new superphone. To celebrate, T-Mobile and Google are teaming up on October 24-26 to give away exclusive Night Sight kits to level-up the Pixel’s new Astrophotography feature at T-Mobile Signature Store launch parties in Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, San Francisco and Santa Monica.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005905/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

“Last time, we freed the Pixel lineup from Verizon’s stranglehold and unleashed it on America’s network … this time, we’re going even bigger, footing the bill for your new Pixel 4 and throwing a weekend-long launch party,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “And, if you need another reason to get your new Pixel from T-Mobile, here are THREE — they light up all of the speed-boosting LTE-A technologies of our network, tap into our newest, most powerful signal — 600 MHz … AND come with two great offers!”

Offer details:

Get a Pixel 4 “on us” or up to $800 off a Pixel 4 XL via 24 monthly bill credits when you switch to T-Mobile and trade in an older Pixel phone. Meaning, when you get a Pixel 4 on T-Mobile’s interest-free Equipment Installment Plan, you’ll see a bill credit every month for $33.34. That means, at the end of 24 months, you’ll have paid a grand total of $0 — zero, zip, nada —plus the sales tax for your Pixel 4 Get up to $300 off a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL via trade-in credit and rebate when you trade in an eligible device

T-Mobile is hosting launch events on October 24 and 25, starting at 5pm local time and October 26, starting at 12 pm local time in every T-Mobile Signature Store: Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, San Francisco, and Santa Monica as well as a T-Mobile Store in NYC's Meatpacking District. Customers can snag a first-come/first-served primo gift with purchase — a Night Sight kit with a Pixel tripod, astronomy guide and wireless Bluetooth camera shutter to capture that next meteor shower. And, ain’t no party like a T-Mobile launch party — hang out for more giveaways, DJ-spun tunes and snacks. In the Big Apple? Check out the bonus Google-hosted pop-up outside the T-Mobile Times Square Store, starting at 10am ET.

The new Pixel superphones come stacked with new camera features, an improved Google Assistant, hands-free gesture technology and more. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL both come with Night Sight and a new Astrophotography feature that lets your smartphone capture the Milky Way for the first time ever — and an updated Portrait Mode, for the perfect shot every time. Plus, new Motion Sense features give customers ultimate hands-free control. So, while Magenta customers enjoy their free tacos/burgers/pizza courtesy of T-Mobile Tuesdays, they can simply wave to dismiss calls, skip songs and other commands… keeping Pixel’s smooth 90Hz display niiiice and clean. Check out the T-Mobile unboxing video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bsr2iK2InWQ.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL connect to T-Mobile’s newest, most powerful signal, 600 MHz. No signal goes farther or is more reliable. And, only with T-Mobile, Magenta customers can also get great Un-carrier benefits like taxes and fees included, Netflix on Us for families, data and texting included in 210+ destinations worldwide, Gogo Inflight Wi-Fi for unlimited texting all flight long and one hour of free smartphone Wi-Fi.

T-Mobile customers can get the Pixel 4 in 64GB in Just Black and Clearly White for $33.34/month ($0 down, FRP: $799.99) and the Pixel 4 XL in 64GB in Just Black and Clearly White for $33.34/month ($99.99 down, FRP: $899.99) — all for well qualified customers for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan.

To learn more about the new Pixel’s at T-Mobile, please https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/google-phone-deals. For more information on offers for T-Mobile for Business customers, head here.

Limited time offers; subject to change. If you cancel your line before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and remaining balance at full price is due; if cancelling your account you can contact us first to instead make discounted monthly balance payments. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying service and finance agreement required. $10 SIM card and, in stores & on customer service calls, $20 assisted or upgrade support charge may be required. If you’ve cancelled voice lines in past 90 days reactivate them first. Not combinable with some offers or discounts (e.g., Carrier Freedom). Free Pixel 4: Must be active and in good standing for credits, allow 2 bill cycles. 2/account. $300: Up to $300 back depending on trade-in and via trade-in credit and virtual prepaid MasterCard card, which you can use online or in-store via accepted mobile payment apps; expires in 6 months. Card issued by Sunrise Banks N.A., Member FDIC. Allow 6-8 weeks. Max 12/account. Motion Sense functional in the US, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, and most European countries. Not all phone features are controlled by Motion Sense. For more information see g.co/pixel/motionsense. 90Hz display not available for all apps or content. Display automatically adjusts to optimize for best viewing and battery performance.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 83.1 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005905/en/