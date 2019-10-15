Malaysia Data Centre Market Report 2019 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Malaysia - Data Centre Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Malaysian data centre market has seen strong recent growth which is predicted to continue over the next five years, growth has been strong from both local and international providers.
Local Malaysian telcos are also beginning consolidating their data centre footprint, by leasing data centre space in third party data centres, a trend more evident in developed markets such as Singapore.
Over the past, five to ten years and particularly more recently, there has been significant new data centre builds and additions to existing capacity as new providers enter the South East Asian data centre market. These markets have undergone and continue to undergo a period of adjustment as they absorb new capacity from recent data centre investment across markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, Brunei, Indonesia and Thailand.
While mature markets such as Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan have developed as the regional hubs in the Asia Pacific region, a growing number of data centre operators are choosing to locate their data centres in Malaysia to enhance data speeds to end-user consumers in emerging densely populated cities, as local demand increases and cross-border data flow regulations improve.
Cities with large domestic consumption, young demographics and an accelerating level of industrialisation are attractive destinations as alternatives to Hong Kong and Singapore. Recent growth has been particularly strong in developing markets such as Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.
South-East Asian developing nations such as Malaysia are increasingly been seen as destinations for new data centre sites throughout Asia, including hyperscale data centres, outside of the more developed markets of Hong Kong and Singapore.
Compared to more mature neighbouring markets such as Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan where land for new builds is scarce and expensive to acquire, Malaysia has better availability of land at cheaper prices.
Latency and connectivity are increasingly becoming less of an issue for second-tier markets such as Malaysia.
Large international data centre specialists and international content and cloud providers have yet to enter Malaysia to the same extent seen in more advanced markets such as Singapore and Hong Kong, however, their interest in the Malaysian market is now increasing. For example, Alibaba Cloud entered the Singapore market in 2018.
Demand in Malaysia is beginning to drive the rising adoption of cloud-based services by local and international businesses.
Malaysia is increasingly becoming a regional hub for industries such as manufacturing, logistics and big data analytics. This is driving more organisations to invest in cloud systems which are, in turn, driving the need for more local data centres.
The high concentration of international cloud service providers in Singapore is often attracted to Malaysia as a secondary market for business continuity and disaster recovery location, to support their primary locations in Singapore.
The entry of international cloud players will, in turn, drive more multinationals to invest in Malaysia. In turn, multimedia content providers and cloud companies are driving strong demand for data centre storage and networking in Malaysia. There are a growing number of young consumers who access high levels of data daily to watch movies, upload photos and videos, play games, make cashless payments. This is attracting data centre operators to bring data and cloud storage closer to the consumers.
Key Developments:
- Malaysia is increasingly been seen as a destination for new data centre sites throughout Asia.
- The Malaysian data centre market has seen strong recent growth which is predicted to continue over the next five years.
- Compared to more mature neighbouring markets such as Singapore, Malaysia has better availability of land at cheaper prices.
- The entry of international cloud players will, in turn, drive more multinationals to invest in Malaysia.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Classification and Definitions
1.1 Classification of data Centres
1.2 Data Centre Models
1.3 Colocation vs Managed Hosting
1.4 Wholesale vs Retail
2 Category of Data Centre Providers
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Specialist Data Centre Providers
2.3 Telecommunications Service Providers
2.4 IT Service Providers
2.5 Modular Data Centre Providers
2.6 Commercial Property Owners
3 Data Centre Trends
3.1 Growing importance of Regional Data Centres
3.2 Consolidation to Larger, More Efficient Data Centres
3.3 Migration of Managed Hosting to Cloud Services
3.4 Cloud Providers Driving the Growth of Data Centre Ecosystems
3.5 High-Density Data Centre Requirements
4 Malaysia Market Analysis
4.1 Local Market characteristics
4.2 Growing alternative to Singapore and Hong
4.3 International cloud providers driving growth
4.4 Developing as a regional hub driven by strong government investment
5 Market Drivers
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growing Demand for Cloud Computing
5.3 Rising need for Data Security
5.4 Growing Need for Disaster Recovery Services
6 Market Restraints and Challenges
6.1 High construction costs
6.2 Long term Planning for Additional Capacity
6.3 Power and Connectivity
7 Statistics by Provider and Forecast
8 Asia - Regional Analysis
8.1 Strong Regional Growth Continues
8.2 Large-scale cloud and content providers driving growth
8.3 Inhibitors and Market Challenges
9 Data Centre Provider Profiles
9.1 AIMS
9.2 Aktifnet
9.3 Alibaba
9.4 CSF Group
9.5 HDC
9.6 HeiTech
9.7 Keppel Data Centres
9.8 Maxis
9.9 MyTelehaus
9.10 NTT Com
9.11 SAFEHOUSE
9.12 Telstra
9.13 VADS Berhard / Telekom Malaysia
