eMoney Advisor Evolves Open Architecture Framework with Launch of eMoney Access, a Flexible API-based Solution for Enterprises

October 15, 2019
eMoney Advisor, a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, today announced the launch of eMoney Access, an API solution that provides access to planning, client fact data, document storage and other features found within the eMoney platform. Using select APIs available through a new developer storefront, enterprise firms can create seamless workflows and powerful, high-quality integrations.
The average advisor can use up to seven different systems to effectively run their business, and up to 66% admit that the lack of integration across platforms poses a challenge1. eMoney Access helps advisors resolve these issues, streamline workflows and increase efficiency, among other benefits, including:
- Custom integrations: No two tech stacks are the same. By utilizing eMoney's robust APIs, enterprise firms can build custom integrations specific to their unique workflows.
- Up-to-date data feeds: With data synced across systems, enterprise firms can benefit from the improved reliability of the information access by their teams across various tools.
- Accelerated implementation: Easily implement eMoney's powerful financial planning capabilities into a firm's unique workflow with advanced APIs that enable quick and seamless data transfers.
- Customized client and advisor experiences: Embed powerful elements of the eMoney software, such as client goal information and up-to-date plan probability of success, directly into the broader client and advisor experience.
- Secure development environment: Utilizing industry standards for security and protection, configure APIs using secure authentication and authorization to safeguard sensitive data.
To implement eMoney Access, enterprise firms can retrieve eMoney’s APIs through a developer storefront, which supplies all necessary materials and instructions for authentication and development. Available APIs include:
- Plan Data: Access client probability of success, goals, associated value, timeline, net worth, assets, liabilities and more.
- Supporting Information: Create a unified view across platforms to sync notes, tasks, and alerts across platforms.
- Firm Admin: Spend less time managing data and easily onboard clients and users. Effortlessly add new clients, client spouse information, or change a client's owning advisor.
- Client Facts: Gain an accurate view of client information and easily generate and export client asset data, liability data, income data, expense data and more.
- Document Management: Upload and store important documents created outside of eMoney in the Vault as well as download Vault documents to be stored and shared in another platform.
“We’re thrilled to launch eMoney Access and provide users with the ability to customize their eMoney experience by leveraging our APIs,” said Jess Liberi, head of product at eMoney, who previewed the solution Oct. 14 at the 2019 eMoney Summit in Austin, Texas. “No two firms are the same, and we realize they rely on multiple technology systems to operate their businesses and serve their clients. By utilizing eMoney Access, users can create unique internal workflows and differentiated client experiences,” she said.
To ensure a seamless implementation, eMoney Access users can receive direct support and development guidance from eMoney’s team of experts. In addition, to further streamline the implementation process, users can select APIs based on three package options:
- Core APIs – Ideal for CRM integrations with the ability to create, read, update and delete advisor information, client information, notes, tasks, alerts, office set-up and the Vault.
- Primary Planning APIs – Ideal for firms looking to integrate eMoney within their own client or advisor experience; includes all Core APIs plus basic planning data, read-only access to high-level client facts and plan data, client goal information, assets and Monte Carlo calculations.
- Expanded Planning APIs – Coming in early 2020, deep access to the eMoney planning APIs with read and write capabilities to integrate platforms seamlessly. This package will include real-time, two-way data transfer of advanced planning data and all client facts and plan data.
eMoney Access and United Capital
The first firm to leverage eMoney Access is United Capital, a Goldman Sachs Company. Founded on the principle of guiding clients to live their best financial lives, United Capital chose eMoney Access as an addition to its financial life management planning technology in FinLife® CX, the firm’s client experience platform.
"In speaking with independent advisors, it was clear that eMoney is a popular and well-respected financial planning solution. eMoney Access is a powerful complement to the financial life management tools on the FinLife® CX platform," said Jason Gordo, vice president and head of client experience at United Capital.
Using eMoney Access, United Capital integrated both Core and Primary Planning APIs into FinLife® CX. After updating financial plans in eMoney, advisors can now transfer financial planning goals, the details behind those goals, the account values and the funded status of that particular financial plan. Reactions to the new data have been very positive.
"Our advisors love the eMoney integration and the early functionality they've experienced," says Gordo. "We're all excited to evolve the API to further streamline our advisor experience."
eMoney Access will be launched in phases, and the first phase, which includes Core and Primary Planning APIs, is now available to enterprises. Individual advisors, smaller firms and integration partners will be eligible to utilize eMoney Access during Phase 2, which is planned to launch in early 2020. To learn more about eMoney Access, visit the Developer’s Storefront.
About United Capital
United Capital, a Goldman Sachs Company, is a national Financial Life Management firm and a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) with 100 offices across the country and 695+ employees. We offer a dynamic client experience that goes beyond conventional financial planning and investment management. Financial Life Management is designed to help clients articulate the life they want and ensure they have the resources to live it by navigating life’s uncertainties in a way that is best for them. Based on a decade of research and application, United Capital’s proprietary digital tools create dynamic, individualized plans and portfolios.
About eMoney Advisor, LLC
eMoney Advisor, LLC (“eMoney”) provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in comprehensive financial planning, eMoney’s solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development and drive overall growth. More than 60,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 4 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: www.emoneyadvisor.com.
