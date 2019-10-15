Kymeta Announces Participation in Viasat’s Government Terminal Modification Kit Program, Providing Access to High-Capacity Satellite-Enabled Networks

|By Business Wire
|
October 15, 2019 01:19 PM EDT
Association of the United States Army Conference – Kymeta—the communications company that is completing the connectivity fabric for everything, everywhere—announced it will participate in Viasat’s government-focused terminal modification kit program, which will enable Kymeta’s terminals to interoperate with Viasat’s current and next-generation high-capacity satellite communications (SATCOM) networks, including its Hybrid Adaptive Network (HAN). The HAN is a SATCOM architecture that allows military users to easily roam among commercial and purpose-built defense satellite networks.
Enabling interoperability between Kymeta’s terminals and Viasat’s SATCOM networks provides assurance to U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and international coalition forces that their current inventory of SATCOM terminals will be able to access Viasat’s next-generation, high-capacity satellite networks by simple updates to existing terminals without the need to purchase new equipment.
“We welcome companies like Kymeta, who have committed to join us in creating a path to simplify technology logistics and lower total cost of ownership in relation to defense SATCOM networks,” said Ken Peterman, president, Government Systems, Viasat. “Our terminal modification kit will help U.S. DoD and international military forces quickly implement an end-to-end hybrid architecture to support their diverse mission sets while using interoperable terminals on the best available SATCOM networks.”
“This is the culmination of a dedicated group within Kymeta and Viasat working together to qualify the Kymeta™ u7 terminal to be the first selected into the HAN program,” said Walter Berger, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Kymeta Corporation. “It is an incredible accomplishment and we look forward to the success of this partnership.”
Hybrid networks can maximize subscriber capabilities and resilience by providing simultaneous access to multiple networks. These networks may span multiple orbital regimes, operate over multiple frequency bands, provide independent terrestrial infrastructure, and feature different network management and cyber defense capabilities, providing inherent diversity and removing single points of failure and/or attack. Due to load balancing, different service level agreements, network congestion, weather, and other attributes, the user population of hybrid networks will be spread across multiple transport networks. This will make it difficult for an adversary to target their communications capabilities for collection, exploitation, or denial.
About Kymeta
Kymeta is unlocking the potential of satellite connectivity, combined with cellular networks, to satisfy the overwhelming demand for global ubiquitous mobile connectivity. The company’s flat-panel satellite antenna, the first of its kind, and Kymeta KĀLO™ connectivity services provide revolutionary mobile connectivity on satellite and hybrid satellite-cellular networks to customers around the world. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta terminal addresses the need for lightweight, slim, and high-throughput communication systems that do not require mechanical components to steer toward a satellite. Kymeta makes connecting easy – for any vehicle, vessel, or fixed platform.
Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.
About Viasat
Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat’s Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about the performance and benefits of the Viasat HAN, including forward compatibility, ability to use existing equipment, simplified logistics, lower ownership costs and interoperability; and the features and benefits of the terminal modification kit. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with satellite failures, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in performance; product defects; regulatory issues; delays in approving U.S. government budgets and cuts in government defense expenditures; technologies that do not perform according to expectations; availability of partner solutions on the Viasat HAN; and the introduction of new technologies and other factors affecting the communications and defense industries generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.
