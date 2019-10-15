GRANDIA HD Remaster for PC Available Now

|By Business Wire
October 15, 2019
The highly-anticipated, critically-acclaimed JRPG GRANDIA HD Remaster is now available on Steam for $19.99. Additionally, GRANDIA® II Anniversary Edition will be renamed and updated to GRANDIA II HD Remaster, sold separately from GRANDIA HD Remaster.
“We are thrilled PC fans are now able play and enjoy GRANDIA HD Remaster,” says Jun Iwasaki, President & CEO, GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc. “GRANDIA is the perfect fit for RPG fans and newcomers wanting wonderful and charming characters, a beautiful soundtrack, and a grand adventurous story.”
GungHo Online Entertainment America (GOEA) invites players to relive the incredible worlds and stories of GRANDIA and GRANDIA II alongside each games’ beloved characters. GRANDIA HD Remaster and GRANDIA II HD Remaster bring enhanced visuals and keyboard/gamepad support for PC.
Key Features:
- Real-time, turn-based action - Experience and employ a unique action bar system for real-time fighting with distinct characters
- Magic-based combat - Gather Mana Eggs to learn and use magic-based skills, ranging from elemental attacks to character-enhancing magic for defense and offense statistical boosts
- Illustrious worlds to explore - The vibrant worlds in GRANDIA HD Collection includes nostalgic starter cities such as Parm (GRANDIA) and Carbo Village (GRANDIA II) to iconic fields and areas such as The End of the World (GRANDIA) and Valmar's Moon (GRANDIA II)
- Gather Skill Points and ATTACK! - Skill Points or Skill Coins can be used to earn incredibly intense moves that make for an extraordinary fighting experience
- Eclectic Enemy Encounters - The worlds of GRANDIA and GRANDIA II bring forth a plethora of challenging and epic enemies in the wild, as well as main storyline bosses
- Ear-Indulging, Melodious Compositions - Experience world exploration, momentous battles, and legendary in-game experiences in beautiful harmony with musical compositions from acclaimed Japanese composer Noriyuki Iwadare
Along with its classic gameplay features, GOEA is bringing spectacularly new, unique features to GRANDIA HD Remaster and GRANDIA II HD Remaster:
GRANDIA features
- Enhanced details to UI, sprites, and texture art
- Original cinematic videos receiving visual enhancements
- Widescreen support and customizable resolutions (only for PC)
- Steam Achievements (only for PC)
- Audio: Japanese and English
- Language Support: Original English plus French and German translation (Japanese added at a later date)
- Gamepad and keyboard support with remappable controls (only for PC)
GRANDIA II features
- Enhanced details to UI, sprites, and texture art
- Original cinematic videos receiving visual enhancements
- Widescreen support and customizable resolutions (only for PC)
- Audio: Japanese and English
- Language Support: Original English plus New French and German translation (Japanese added at a later date)
Review copies for GRANDIA HD Remaster and GRANDIA II HD Remaster for Steam are available upon request. Please email [email protected] for review copies.
Find more about GRANDIA HD Remaster and GRANDIA II HD Remaster on its official website. For information on GungHo Online Entertainment America, visit www.gunghoonline.com, or visit GungHo on Twitter or Facebook. Assets can be found here.
ABOUT GRANDIA
Originally designed and created by developer Game Arts, creators of such classics as the Lunar and GRANDIA series, GRANDIA was met with wide critical acclaim when released for the SEGA Saturn in 1997 and PlayStation® in 1999. GRANDIA received numerous awards including GameSpot Editor’s Choice, IGN Editor’s Choice Award and an Award for Excellence from CESA AWARDS ’97, currently known as “Japan Game Awards”. Telling the story of protagonist Justin and his companions in a race against the evil Garlyle Forces to uncover the long-lost secrets of an ancient civilization. GRANDIA became an instant classic and is now considered one of the most influential RPGs of all time. GRANDIA HD Collection is available now on Nintendo Switch™ and GRANDIA HD Remaster is available now on Steam.
ABOUT GRANDIA II
Developed by Game Arts, GRANDIA II is considered a highpoint for its unique battle system and stunning visuals. The story stars the mercenary Ryudo, who has been charged with protecting songstress Elena. However, soon after the two begin traveling together, everything they know about the world unravels, sending them on a mysterious and epic journey. Originally released for the Dreamcast in 2000 and PlayStation®2 in 2002, the game was critically acclaimed, receiving numerous awards including IGN Editor’s Choice award, and EGM’s Gold award. An HD remaster of the title, GRANDIA II Anniversary Edition, was released on Steam on August 24, 2015. GRANDIA II HD Remaster is available now on Steam.
ABOUT GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT AMERICA
GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc. (GOEA) is a multiplatform publisher dedicated to delivering the best titles, content, and support for the online gaming community. Established in 2012 and led by former Square Enix U.S.A. and XSEED Games executive Jun Iwasaki, GOEA is the US division of GungHo Online Entertainment (GOE), an established Japanese publisher. GOEA’s content partners include leading developers Grasshopper Manufacture, SUPERTRICK GAMES, Game Arts, Acquire, and Gravity, all of which are subsidiaries of GOE. GOEA publishes and distributes network-oriented games for console, handheld, mobile, tablet, and MMO-style games for PC. GOEA is located in El Segundo, CA. For more information, visit www.gunghoonline.com.
GRANDIA HD Remaster
© 1997, 1999 GAME ARTS/ESP
© 2019 GAME ARTS/ESP/GungHo Online Entertainment America
Character design/Takuhito Kusanagi
GRANDIA II HD Remaster
© 1997, 1999, 2000 GAME ARTS
© GAME ARTS/SQUARE ENIX 2002.
© 2015, 2019 GAME ARTS/SQUARE ENIX/GungHo Online Entertainment America
Character design/Youshi Kanoe
