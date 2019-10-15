UserTesting Announces Winners of the Inaugural Illumi Awards at the Human Insight Summit

|By Business Wire
|
|October 15, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
UserTesting, the leading on-demand Human Insight Platform, today announced the winners of the inaugural illumi Awards at The Human Insight Summit, UserTesting’s customer conference designed to educate, inspire, and bring together leading brands and thought leaders who use human insight and customer empathy as key differentiators to win in today’s experience economy.
UserTesting illumi Awards 2019 (Photo: Business Wire)
“Growth lies in the value of experiences had by the customer. It’s the brands that can empathize with their customers and turn those insights into action that are seeing the greatest success,” said Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting. “The illumi awards highlight the amazing work our customers are doing to create world-class experiences for their customers using our Human Insight Platform.”
The winners of the UserTesting illumi Awards recognize those companies that seek to inspire the world to think about human insights as a key ingredient for customer experience excellence, product and marketing innovation, and team success. We received an overwhelming number of submissions, all with unique use cases and compelling business impact, which made selecting the winners a challenge.
The 2019 UserTesting illumi Awards were announced at The Human Insight Summit, hosted by UserTesting, which takes place in two cities, starting today, Tuesday, Oct. 15, in New York, N.Y., and on Tuesday, Oct. 29, in San Francisco, Calif.
Congratulations to the 2019 UserTesting illumi Award winners:
Gold illumi Award
Expedia Group
Silver illumi Award
Fandango
Bronze illumi Award
FamilySearch
Distinguished Luminaries
Autodesk
Capital One
Chico’s
GoDaddy
IBM
Owens Corning
Prudential
Starbucks
Torani
Verizon
VF Corporation
WestJet
Wiley Education Services
World Vision
Tickets are still available for the Tuesday, October 29th, event at The Westin St. Francis 335 Powell St., San Francisco, CA. Registration and the full agenda for the San Francisco event can be found here.
About UserTesting
UserTesting enables every organization to deliver the best customer experience powered by human insight. With UserTesting’s on-demand Human Insight Platform, companies across industries make accurate customer-first decisions at every level, at the speed business demands. With UserTesting, product teams, marketers, digital and customer experience executives, designers and UX researchers confidently and quickly create the right experiences for all target audiences, increasing brand loyalty and revenue. UserTesting has over 1,200 subscription customers, including more than half of the world’s top brands, and has delivered human insights to over 35,000 companies to-date. Backed by Accel and OpenView, UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.
