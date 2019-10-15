Bahnbrechende CloudCO-Demo auf dem Broadband World Forum 2019, möglich gemacht durch die Funktion des UNH-IOL als offenes Breitbandlabor

|By Business Wire
Das University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL), ein unabhängiger Anbieter von breit angelegten Test- und Standardkonformitätsdienstleistungen für die Netzwerkindustrie, gab heute bekannt, dass das Labor als Offenes Breitbandlabor (OB-Lab) des Broadband Forums am Aufbau der ersten öffentlich vorgestellten Laborinstanz für das Hosting der CloudCO-Architektur beteiligt war. Das Labor arbeitet eng mit den Branchenpartnern Swisscom, TIM, Altice Labs, DZS, Nokia, VMware und EANTC zusammen. Gemeinsam werden sie die Integration der Testplattform zeigen. Diese wird in dieser Woche auf dem Broadband World Forum 2019 (BBWF) in Amsterdam präsentiert.
Ziel der OB-Labs-Initiative ist es, einen offenen Rahmen für cloudbasiertes Breitband für Netzbetreiber aus aller Welt zu demonstrieren und das Potenzial von SDN und NFV zu realisieren. Die Demo auf dem BBWF 2019 entstand aus einer Kombination von Open-Source-Ressourcen aus den Projekten OPNFV, ONAP und Open Broadband Access Abstraction (OB-BAA) sowie von Produkten von Nokia, Altice Labs, DZS und VMware. Diese Implementierung ist die erste Demonstration ihrer Art und beweist die Stärke einer klar definierten Architektur und die Agilität einer offenen Community.
Als Beispiel für die Bereitstellung von Breitbanddiensten, mit denen ein ONAP-Einsatzszenario erweitert wird, nutzt die Demonstration das OB-BAA-Projekt zur Unterstützung von drei OLTs verschiedener Anbieter und bietet eine einheitliche gemeinsame Schnittstelle für die Zugangsknoten. Dieses Konzept eröffnet einen gangbaren Weg für die Netzwerkmigration. Es bietet den Betreibern die Möglichkeit, ihre Netzwerke und ihren Betrieb auf eine CloudCO-Architektur umzustellen, ohne dass umfangreiche Upgrades der bereits vorhandenen Ausrüstung und Infrastruktur erforderlich sind.
„Wir von Swisscom streben einen hohen Automatisierungsgrad sowie offene Spezifikationen und Referenzarchitekturen an, um unsere netznahen IT-Plattformen der nächsten Generation aufzubauen. Cloud CO und OB-BAA stellen realistische Schritte hin zu einem cloudorientierten, offenen, standardbasierten OSS dar, das mit bereits vorhandenen Anlagen und einem bereits vorhandenen EMS interagiert und gleichzeitig die Einführung neuer Technologien und Konzepte wie Zugangshardware-Disaggregation ermöglicht. Diese Demo ist ein hervorragendes Beispiel für die Zusammenarbeit zwischen der Open-Source-Community und den Normungsgremien“, so David Pérez Caparrós, Lead DevOps Engineer von Swisscom.
Durch die Unterstützung bei der Integration, dem Testen und der Bereitstellung von Upstream-Input für die Open-Source-Community kann das OB-Lab am UNH-IOL einen echten Erfolg bei der Kombination von Open-Source-Lösungen und kommerziellen Lösungen vorweisen. Dieser Erfolg wird durch die Implementierung der klar definierten Schnittstellen und APIs ermöglicht, die durch die offenen Standards und Community-Prozesse entstanden sind. So nutzt beispielsweise die Schnittstelle zwischen Access Domain Controller und OB-BAA die NETCONF- und YANG-Datenmodelle, die vom Broadband Forum entwickelt wurden, während die Schnittstelle zwischen Controller und ONAP von der Open-Source-Community entwickelt wurde.
„Diese bahnbrechende Demo beweist eine echte Partnerschaft aller Beteiligten – den Herstellern, der Open-Source-Community und den Netzbetreibern – und deren Engagement, einen Weg für Praxisimplementierungen und Migrationen hin zu einer softwaregesteuerten Access Domain und der Cloud CO-Architektur insgesamt zu schaffen“, so Lincoln Lavoie, Senior Engineer für Breitbandtechnologien beim UNH-IOL. „Das UNH-IOL-Team hat zusammen mit den Herstellern daran gearbeitet, die für die Demo erforderliche integrierte Lösung zu entwickeln.“
Über das UNH-IOL
Das UNH-IOL ist bestrebt, die weltweit führende Datennetzwerk-Ressource zu sein. Seit 1988 hat das UNH-IOL eine mehrere Millionen Dollar teure Testumgebung aufgebaut und Testlösungen entwickelt, die Unternehmen dabei unterstützen, Produkte effizient und kostengünstig auf den Markt zu bringen. Die Dienstleistungen von UNH-IOL entsprechen den Anforderungen des Marktes und gewährleisten gleichzeitig eine breite, umfassende Interoperabilität sowie Konformitätstests von Netzwerk-, Daten-, Telekommunikations- und Speicherprodukten. Die Branche stützt sich auf die umfangreiche Erfahrung der UNH-IOL-Mitarbeiter, die Beteiligung der Normungsgremien, die über 2.600 Quadratmeter große Einrichtung sowie auf mehr als 100 Studenten, die die die künftigen Interoperabilitätstests und -verifikationen durchführen werden.
