Une démonstration révolutionnaire de CloudCO au Broadband World Forum 2019 rendue possible par le rôle de laboratoire ouvert pour le haut débit de l’UNH-IOL

|
|October 15, 2019 03:35 PM EDT
Le laboratoire d'interopérabilité de l'Université du New Hampshire (UNH-IOL), un fournisseur indépendant de services diversifiés de test et de conformité aux normes pour l’industrie des réseaux, a annoncé aujourd’hui avoir contribué à la première démonstration publique de laboratoire hébergeant l’architecture CloudCO en tant que laboratoire ouvert pour le haut débit (OB-Lab) du Broadband Forum. En travaillant directement avec les partenaires commerciaux BT, Swisscom, TIM, Altice Labs, DZS, Nokia, VMware et EANTC, la société fera la démonstration de l’intégration de la plateforme de test, qui sera présentée au Broadband World Forum 2019 (BBWF) qui se tient cette semaine à Amsterdam, aux Pays-Bas.
L’intention de l’initiative OB-Labs est de montrer un cadre ouvert pour le haut débit basé sur le Cloud pour les opérateurs du monde entier, et de concrétiser la promesse des réseaux à définition logicielle (SDN) et de la virtualisation des fonctions réseau (NFV). La démonstration au BBWF 2019 s’appuie sur une combinaison de projets open source de l’OPNFV, de l’ONAP et de l’Open Broadband Access Abstraction (OB-BAA) et de produits de Nokia, Altice Labs, DZS et VMware. Cette démonstration, première du genre, est une mise en application qui illustre vraiment la puissance d’une architecture bien définie et la souplesse offerte par une communauté ouverte.
Construite comme un exemple de déploiement de services large bande élargissant un cas d’utilisation ONAP, la démonstration tire profit du projet OB-BAA pour exécuter trois OLT fournis par différents fournisseurs, procurant une interface commune unique pour les nœuds d'accès. Cela offre une direction claire pour la migration réseau, donnant aux opérateurs l’occasion de déplacer leurs réseaux et leurs opérations vers une architecture CloudCO sans nécessiter de procéder à un "forklift" pour les équipements et infrastructures existants.
"Chez Swisscom, nous aspirons à de niveaux élevés d’automatisation et recherchons des spécifications ouvertes et des architectures de référence pour construire la prochaine génération de nos plateformes informatiques "net-near". Cloud CO et OB-BAA représentent une étape réaliste vers un OSS orienté Cloud et basé sur des normes ouvertes qui interagit avec d’anciens équipements et EMS et, dans le même temps, permet l’introduction de nouveaux concepts et technologies comme la désagrégation de matériel d’accès. Cette démonstration est un bon exemple de collaboration entre les communautés des logiciels libres et de la normalisation", a déclaré David Pérez Caparrós, ingénieur DevOps en chef chez Swisscom.
En aidant à intégrer, tester et fournir des apports en amont à la communauté des logiciels libres, l’OB-Lab à l’UNH-IOL a connu un réel succès en combinant des solutions open source et commerciales. Cette réussite est rendue possible par la mise en œuvre des interfaces bien définies et des API créées par les normes ouvertes et les processus communautaires. Par exemple, l’interface entre le contrôleur du domaine d'accès et OB-BAA utilise des modèles de données NETCONF et YANG développés par le Broadband Forum, tandis que l’interface entre le contrôleur et l’ONAP a été développée par la communauté des logiciels libres.
"Cette démonstration révolutionnaire montre un véritable partenariat entre toutes les parties prenantes – fournisseurs, milieu open source et opérateurs – ainsi que leur engagement à ouvrir la voie à des déploiements réels et à des migrations vers un domaine d'accès contrôlé par logiciel et l’architecture Cloud CO de manière générale", a expliqué Lincoln Lavoie, ingénieur principal à l’UNH-IOL pour Broadband Technologies. "L’équipe de l’UNH-IOL a travaillé aux côtés d’équipes de fournisseurs pour aider au développement de la solution intégrée nécessaire à la démonstration."
À propos de l’UNH-IOL
L'UNH-IOL a pour vocation d'être la première ressource au monde pour les réseaux de données. Depuis 1988, l'UNH-IOL a développé un banc d’essai de plusieurs millions de dollars et des solutions de test pour garantir aux entreprises une mise sur le marché rapide et rentable de leurs produits. Les services de l'UNH-IOL répondent aux besoins du marché tout en permettant une interopérabilité étendue et complète et des essais de conformité des produits réseau, de données, de télécommunications et de stockage. L'industrie s'appuie sur la grande expérience du personnel de l'UNH-IOL, la contribution d'organismes de normalisation, des installations d'une superficie supérieure à 28 000 pieds carrés (2 600 mètres carrés) et plus de 100 étudiants qui incarnent l'avenir des tests et de la vérification d'interopérabilité.
