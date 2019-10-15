Sleep Number Announces Record Third Quarter 2019 Results and Raises Earnings Outlook

|By Business Wire
|
October 15, 2019 04:01 PM EDT
Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR) today reported record results for the third quarter and year-to-date period ended September 28, 2019.
“Our revolutionary Sleep Number 360® smart beds are delivering life-changing sleep and drove double-digit demand growth on top of double-digit demand growth the prior year. Our multi-year initiatives are resulting in the sales and profit growth we anticipated,” stated Shelly Ibach, President and CEO. “We are creating a future where our 360® smart bed will be the hub for consumers’ health and wellness with individualized digital health as core to our business.”
Third Quarter Overview
- Net sales increased 14% to a record $475 million, including a 10% comparable sales gain
- Prior year’s reported results were impacted by one week of deliveries ($24 million of net sales and 23 cents of EPS) which shifted from the third to the fourth quarter; refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables on page 10 of our fourth quarter 2018 earnings press release
- Gross profit rate increased 200 basis points to 62.4% of net sales compared with 60.4% for the same period last year
- Operating income increased 55% to $39 million, or 8.2% of net sales, up 210 basis points versus the prior year’s third quarter
- Earnings per diluted share increased 81% to $0.94, compared with $0.52 for the prior year
Cash Flows and Liquidity Review
- Generated $190 million in net cash from operating activities year to date, up 41% versus the same period last year
- Invested $47 million in capital expenditures year to date of the $60 million expected for 2019
- Returned $121 million to shareholders year to date through share repurchases, out of approximately $145 million expected for 2019
- Announced replenishment of $500 million share repurchase authorization effective the beginning of the fiscal fourth quarter
- Ended the third quarter with a leverage ratio of 2.6x EBITDAR; continue to operate with a targeted range of 2.5x to 3.0x EBITDAR with seasonal fluctuations expected
- Return on invested capital increased 470 basis points year over year to 18.4% for the trailing twelve month period
Financial Outlook
The company raised its 2019 earnings per diluted share outlook to a range of $2.45 to $2.75. The outlook includes up to 10% net sales growth for the full-year and a 25% effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter.
Conference Call Information
Management will host its regularly scheduled conference call to discuss the company’s results at 5 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. CDT; 2 p.m. PDT) today. To listen to the call, please dial 800-593-9959 (international participants dial 517-308-9340) and reference the passcode “Sleep.” To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations area of the Sleep Number website at http://www.sleepnumber.com/eng/aboutus/InvestorRelations.cfm. The webcast replay will remain available for approximately 60 days.
About Sleep Number Corporation
As a purpose-driven company, Sleep Number’s mission is to improve lives by individualizing sleep experiences. Our revolutionary Sleep Number 360® smart beds deliver proven, quality sleep through effortless, adjustable comfort. Our integrated SleepIQ® operating system captures over nine billion biometric data points every night and delivers actionable insights to improve your overall sleep health and wellness. Sleep Number ranked #1 in J.D. Power’s 2018 Mattress Satisfaction Report*.
To experience proven quality sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of over 600 Sleep Number® stores. More information is available on our newsroom and investor relations site.
*Sleep Number received the highest score in the J.D. Power 2015, 2016 and 2018 Mattress Satisfaction Reports of customers’ satisfaction with their mattress. Visit jdpower.com/awards.
Forward-looking Statements
Statements used in this news release relating to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as current and future general and industry economic trends and consumer confidence; the effectiveness of our marketing messages; the efficiency of our advertising and promotional efforts; our ability to execute our company-controlled distribution strategy; our ability to achieve and maintain acceptable levels of product and service quality, and acceptable product return and warranty claims rates; our ability to continue to improve and expand our product line; consumer acceptance of our products, product quality, innovation and brand image; industry competition, the emergence of additional competitive products, and the adequacy of our intellectual property rights to protect our products and brand from competitive or infringing activities; the potential for claims that our products, processes, advertising, or trademarks infringe the intellectual property rights of others; availability of attractive and cost-effective consumer credit options; pending and unforeseen litigation and the potential for adverse publicity associated with litigation; our manufacturing processes with minimal levels of inventory, which may leave us vulnerable to shortages in supply; our dependence on significant suppliers and our ability to maintain relationships with key suppliers, including several sole-source suppliers; the vulnerability of key suppliers to recessionary pressures, labor negotiations, liquidity concerns or other factors; rising commodity costs and other inflationary pressures; risks inherent in global sourcing activities, including tariffs and the potential for shortages in supply; risks of disruption in the operation of either of our two primary manufacturing facilities; increasing government regulations; the adequacy of our and third party information systems to meet the evolving needs of our business and existing and evolving risks and regulatory standards applicable to data privacy and security; the costs, distractions and potential disruptions to our business related to upgrading our management information systems; the vulnerability of our and third-party information systems to attacks by hackers or other cyber threats that could compromise the security of our systems, result in a data breach or disrupt our business; and our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified management, executive and other key employees, including qualified retail sales professionals and managers. Additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties is contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. The company has no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements in this news release.
|
SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION
|
AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(unaudited – in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
September 28,
|
|
% of
|
|
September 29,
|
|
% of
|
|
2019
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
2018
|
|
Net Sales
|Net sales
|
$
|
474,778
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
414,779
|
100.0
|
%
|Cost of sales
|
|
178,388
|
37.6
|
%
|
|
164,262
|
39.6
|
%
|Gross profit
|
|
296,390
|
62.4
|
%
|
|
250,517
|
60.4
|
%
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|
|
213,133
|
44.9
|
%
|
|
188,458
|
45.4
|
%
|General and administrative
|
|
35,098
|
7.4
|
%
|
|
29,385
|
7.1
|
%
|Research and development
|
|
9,007
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
7,353
|
1.8
|
%
|Total operating expenses
|
|
257,238
|
54.2
|
%
|
|
225,196
|
54.3
|
%
|Operating income
|
|
39,152
|
8.2
|
%
|
|
25,321
|
6.1
|
%
|Interest expense, net
|
|
3,131
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
1,836
|
0.4
|
%
|Income before income taxes
|
|
36,021
|
7.6
|
%
|
|
23,485
|
5.7
|
%
|Income tax expense
|
|
7,967
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
5,228
|
1.3
|
%
|Net income
|
$
|
28,054
|
5.9
|
%
|
$
|
18,257
|
4.4
|
%
|Net income per share – basic
|
$
|
0.96
|
$
|
0.53
|Net income per share – diluted
|
$
|
0.94
|
$
|
0.52
|Reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic weighted-average shares outstanding
|
|
29,085
|
|
34,231
|Dilutive effect of stock-based awards
|
|
711
|
|
808
|Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
|
|
29,796
|
|
35,039
|
SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION
|
AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(unaudited – in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
September 28,
|
|
% of
|
|
September 29,
|
|
% of
|
|
2019
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
2018
|
|
Net Sales
|Net sales
|
$
|
1,257,186
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
1,119,750
|
100.0
|
%
|Cost of sales
|
|
481,377
|
38.3
|
%
|
|
442,868
|
39.6
|
%
|Gross profit
|
|
775,809
|
61.7
|
%
|
|
676,882
|
60.4
|
%
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|
|
568,799
|
45.2
|
%
|
|
511,481
|
45.7
|
%
|General and administrative
|
|
102,466
|
8.2
|
%
|
|
89,947
|
8.0
|
%
|Research and development
|
|
25,440
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
21,146
|
1.9
|
%
|Total operating expenses
|
|
696,705
|
55.4
|
%
|
|
622,574
|
55.6
|
%
|Operating income
|
|
79,104
|
6.3
|
%
|
|
54,308
|
4.9
|
%
|Interest expense, net
|
|
8,968
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
3,814
|
0.3
|
%
|Income before income taxes
|
|
70,136
|
5.6
|
%
|
|
50,494
|
4.5
|
%
|Income tax expense
|
|
12,384
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
7,945
|
0.7
|
%
|Net income
|
$
|
57,752
|
4.6
|
%
|
$
|
42,549
|
3.8
|
%
|Net income per share – basic
|
$
|
1.93
|
$
|
1.18
|Net income per share – diluted
|
$
|
1.88
|
$
|
1.15
|
Reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic weighted-average shares outstanding
|
|
29,859
|
|
36,204
|Dilutive effect of stock-based awards
|
|
829
|
|
873
|Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
|
|
30,688
|
|
37,077
|
SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION
|
AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(unaudited – in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
subject to reclassification
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 28,
|
|
December 29,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
1,545
|
|
$
|
1,612
|
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $753 and $699, respectively
|
|
25,541
|
|
|
24,795
|
|Inventories
|
|
86,508
|
|
|
84,882
|
|Prepaid expenses
|
|
10,997
|
|
|
8,009
|
|Other current assets
|
|
35,002
|
|
|
31,559
|
|Total current assets
|
|
159,593
|
|
|
150,857
|
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
201,755
|
|
|
205,631
|
|Operating lease right-of-use assets 1
|
|
321,048
|
|
|
-
|
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|
|
73,772
|
|
|
75,407
|
|Other non-current assets
|
|
46,154
|
|
|
38,243
|
|Total assets
|
$
|
802,322
|
|
$
|
470,138
|
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Deficit
|Current liabilities:
|Borrowings under revolving credit facility
|
$
|
213,700
|
|
$
|
199,600
|
|Accounts payable
|
|
151,357
|
|
|
144,781
|
|Customer prepayments
|
|
39,824
|
|
|
27,066
|
|Accrued sales returns
|
|
23,833
|
|
|
19,907
|
|Compensation and benefits
|
|
39,383
|
|
|
27,700
|
|Taxes and withholding
|
|
24,699
|
|
|
18,380
|
|Operating lease liabilities 1
|
|
57,912
|
|
|
-
|
|Other current liabilities
|
|
52,361
|
|
|
51,234
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
603,069
|
|
|
488,668
|
|Non-current liabilities:
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
3,927
|
|
|
4,822
|
|Operating lease liabilities 1
|
|
293,333
|
|
|
-
|
|Other non-current liabilities
|
|
66,480
|
|
|
86,198
|
|Total non-current liabilities
|
|
363,740
|
|
|
91,020
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
966,809
|
|
|
579,688
|
|Shareholders’ deficit:
|Undesignated preferred stock; 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; 142,500 shares authorized, 28,427 and 30,868 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
|
284
|
|
|
309
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Accumulated deficit
|
|
(164,771
|
)
|
|
(109,859
|
)
|Total shareholders’ deficit
|
|
(164,487
|
)
|
|
(109,550
|
)
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit
|
$
|
802,322
|
|
$
|
470,138
|
|
1 Effective December 30, 2018, we adopted the new lease accounting standard. We adopted the new guidance on a modified-retrospective basis and have not restated prior periods.
|SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(unaudited - in thousands)
|subject to reclassification
|Nine Months Ended
|September 28,
|September 29,
|
2019
|
2018
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|
$
|
57,752
|
|
$
|
42,549
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
46,267
|
|
|
46,655
|
|Stock-based compensation
|
|
12,034
|
|
|
10,098
|
|Net gain on disposals and impairments of assets
|
|
(409
|
)
|
|
(17
|
)
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
(895
|
)
|
|
7,263
|
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|Accounts receivable
|
|
(746
|
)
|
|
(4,816
|
)
|Inventories
|
|
(1,626
|
)
|
|
(6,682
|
)
|Income taxes
|
|
535
|
|
|
(13,777
|
)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
(8,065
|
)
|
|
5,195
|
|Accounts payable
|
|
45,051
|
|
|
26,007
|
|Customer prepayments
|
|
12,758
|
|
|
18,351
|
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|
|
11,763
|
|
|
(2,685
|
)
|Other taxes and withholding
|
|
5,784
|
|
|
4,265
|
|Other accruals and liabilities
|
|
9,629
|
|
|
2,044
|
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
189,832
|
|
|
134,450
|
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(46,757
|
)
|
|
(34,012
|
)
|Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
|
|
2,577
|
|
|
174
|
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(44,180
|
)
|
|
(33,838
|
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|Net (decrease) increase in short-term borrowings
|
|
(11,270
|
)
|
|
94,147
|
|Repurchases of common stock
|
|
(139,178
|
)
|
|
(198,239
|
)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
|
5,752
|
|
|
2,084
|
|Debt issuance costs
|
|
(1,023
|
)
|
|
(1,014
|
)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(145,719
|
)
|
|
(103,022
|
)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(67
|
)
|
|
(2,410
|
)
|Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period
|
|
1,612
|
|
|
3,651
|
|Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period
|
$
|
1,545
|
|
$
|
1,241
|
|SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION
|
AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 28,
|
September 29,
|
September 28,
|
September 29,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|Percent of sales:
|Retail
|
|
92.2
|
%
|
|
92.6
|
%
|
|
92.1
|
%
|
|
91.7
|
%
|Online and phone
|
|
7.3
|
%
|
|
6.9
|
%
|
|
7.2
|
%
|
|
7.3
|
%
|Wholesale/other
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
1.0
|
%
|Total
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
100.0
|
%
|Sales change rates:
|Retail comparable-store sales
|
|
9
|
%
|
|
(1
|
%)
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
0
|
%
|Online and phone
|
|
20
|
%
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
11
|
%
|Company-Controlled comparable sales change
|
|
10
|
%
|
|
0
|
%
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
1
|
%
|Net opened/closed stores
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
3
|
%
|Total Company-Controlled Channel
|
|
15
|
%
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
4
|
%
|Wholesale/other
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
(21
|
%)
|
|
(17
|
%)
|
|
(31
|
%)
|Total
|
|
14
|
%
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
4
|
%
|Stores open:
|Beginning of period
|
|
594
|
|
|
565
|
|
|
579
|
|
|
556
|
|Opened
|
|
15
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
33
|
|Closed
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
(24
|
)
|
|
(20
|
)
|End of period
|
|
602
|
|
|
569
|
|
|
602
|
|
|
569
|
|Other metrics:
|Average sales per store ($ in 000's) 1
|
$
|
2,858
|
|
$
|
2,635
|
|Average sales per square foot 1
|
$
|
1,029
|
|
$
|
977
|
|Stores > $2 million net sales 2
|
|
70
|
%
|
|
62
|
%
|Stores > $3 million net sales 2
|
|
28
|
%
|
|
23
|
%
|Average revenue per mattress unit 3
|
$
|
4,788
|
|
$
|
4,387
|
|
$
|
4,837
|
|
$
|
4,432
|
|1 Trailing twelve months Company-Controlled comparable sales per store open at least one year.
|2 Trailing twelve months for stores open at least one year (excludes online and phone sales).
|
3 Represents Company-Controlled Channel total net sales divided by Company-Controlled Channel mattress units.
|
SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)
|
(in thousands)
|We define earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) as net income plus: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and asset impairments. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of our financial performance and our ability to generate cash from operating activities. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled definitions used by other companies. The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to the comparable GAAP financial measure:
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Trailing Twelve Months Ended
|
|
September 28,
|
|
September 29,
|
|
September 28,
|
|
September 29,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net income
|
$
|
28,054
|
$
|
18,257
|
$
|
84,742
|
$
|
58,340
|
Income tax expense
|
7,967
|
5,228
|
21,421
|
12,064
|
Interest expense
|
3,131
|
1,836
|
11,064
|
4,044
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
14,963
|
15,483
|
61,155
|
61,658
|
Stock-based compensation
|
4,146
|
3,356
|
13,348
|
14,052
|
Asset impairments
|
29
|
30
|
150
|
135
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
58,290
|
|
$
|
44,190
|
|
$
|
191,880
|
|
$
|
150,293
|
Free Cash Flow
|
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Trailing Twelve Months Ended
|
September 28,
|
September 29,
|
September 28,
|
September 29,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
119,485
|
$
|
105,319
|
$
|
186,922
|
$
|
131,003
|Subtract: Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
12,861
|
|
12,671
|
|
58,260
|
|
56,228
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
106,624
|
$
|
92,648
|
$
|
128,662
|
$
|
74,775
|
Note - Our Adjusted EBITDA calculation and our "free cash flow" data are considered non-GAAP financial measures and are not in accordance with, or preferable to, "as reported," or GAAP financial data. However, we are providing this information as we believe it facilitates analysis of the Company's financial performance by investors and financial analysts.
|
|
GAAP - generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S.
|
SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Calculation of Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)
|
(in thousands)
|ROIC is a financial measure we use to determine how efficiently we deploy our capital. It quantifies the return we earn on our invested capital. Management believes ROIC is also a useful metric for investors and financial analysts. We compute ROIC as outlined below. Our definition and calculation of ROIC may not be comparable to similarly titled definitions and calculations used by other companies. The tables below reconcile net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT) and total invested capital, which are non-GAAP financial measures, to the comparable GAAP financial measures:
|
Trailing Twelve Months Ended
|
September 28,
|
September 29,
|Net operating profit after taxes (NOPAT)
|Operating income
|
$
|
117,224
|
|
$
|
74,427
|
|Add: Rent expense 1
|
|
85,807
|
|
|
77,797
|
|Add: Interest income
|
|
4
|
|
|
21
|
|Less: Depreciation on capitalized operating leases 2
|
|
(21,821
|
)
|
|
(20,012
|
)
|Less: Income taxes 3
|
|
(44,298
|
)
|
|
(34,751
|
)
|NOPAT
|
$
|
136,916
|
|
$
|
97,482
|
|Average invested capital
|Total deficit
|
$
|
(164,487
|
)
|
$
|
(54,352
|
)
|Add: Long-term debt 4
|
|
214,482
|
|
|
136,683
|Add: Capitalized operating lease obligations 5
|
|
686,456
|
|
|
622,376
|
|Total invested capital at end of period
|
$
|
736,451
|
|
$
|
704,707
|
|Average invested capital 6
|
$
|
743,271
|
|
$
|
710,325
|
|Return on invested capital (ROIC) 7
|
|
18.4
|
%
|
|
13.7
|
%
|
1 Rent expense is added back to operating income to show the impact of owning versus leasing the related assets.
|
|
|
2 Depreciation is based on the average of the last five fiscal quarters' ending capitalized operating lease obligations (see note 6) for the respective reporting periods with an assumed thirty-year useful life. This life assumption is based on our long-term participation in given markets though specific retail location lease commitments are generally 5 to 10 years at inception. This is subtracted from operating income to illustrate the impact of owning versus leasing the related assets.
|
|
|
3 Reflects annual effective income tax rates, before discrete adjustments, of 24.4% and 26.3% for 2019 and 2018, respectively.
|
|
|
|
4 Long-term debt includes existing finance lease liabilities.
|
|
|
5 A multiple of eight times annual rent expense is used as an estimate for capitalizing our operating lease obligations. The methodology utilized aligns with the methodology of a nationally recognized credit rating agency.
|
|
|
6 Average invested capital represents the average of the last five fiscal quarters' ending invested capital balances.
|
|
|
7 ROIC equals NOPAT divided by average invested capital.
|Note - Our ROIC calculation and data are considered non-GAAP financial measures and are not in accordance with, or preferable to, GAAP financial data. However, we are providing this information as we believe it facilitates analysis of the Company's financial performance by investors and financial analysts.
|GAAP - generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015006039/en/
