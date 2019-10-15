Un nuevo estudio revela la disparidad que existe entre Retailers y Consumidores Europeos sobre el conocimiento de la PSD2

|By Business Wire
October 15, 2019 07:01 PM EDT
El proveedor líder de soluciones de comercio electrónico, Riskified, ha publicado hoy un nuevo estudio a nivel europeo, el cual revela la asombrosa disparidad que existe entre consumidores y retailers, sobre el conocimiento de la nueva normativa PSD2 (por sus siglas en inglés Payment Services Directive 2).
La encuesta a 2.000 consumidores y 200 retailers, divididos equitativamente entre el Reino Unido, Alemania, Francia y España, encontró que nueve de cada diez retailers (88%) creen que los consumidores están “relativamente informados” o incluso “extremadamente informados” sobre las implicaciones de la PSD2. Sin embargo, más de tres cuartas partes de los consumidores (76%) contestaron ‘ni siquiera haber oído hablar de la normativa’.
La implementación de la normativa PSD2 se hace con el fin de añadir nuevas medidas de seguridad a todas las transacciones online de más de 30€. Esto significa que, para la mayoría de las transacciones online, los consumidores deberán someterse a una autenticación de múltiples factores para verificar su identidad, como ingresar un código recibido a través de su teléfono móvil, proporcionar datos biométricos, como una huella digital, entre otras formas de autenticación.
Particularmente en España, la investigación arrojó los siguientes preocupantes hallazgos:
- El 77% de los consumidores ni siquiera ha oído hablar de la PSD2.
- Ocho de cada diez retailers (78%) piensan que los consumidores están “relativamente informados” o “extremadamente informados” sobre la legislación.
- Uno de cada cuatro consumidores (24%) dijo que cancelaría su compra online, y abandonaría el sitio, si tuviera que pasar por las medidas de verificación de identidad de la normativa PSD2.
- Uno de cada cinco minoristas (18%) aún no ha tomado ninguna medida para minimizar los impactos negativos de la PSD2 en sus ventas online.
Sobre los resultados del estudio, Eido Gal, cofundador y CEO de Riskified, ha comentado: “El fraude es una preocupación importante en el comercio electrónico. Siempre estamos a favor de una mejor seguridad, pero no debería ser a costa de la experiencia del usuario o cliente. Desafortunadamente, algunos de los requisitos de seguridad de la PSD2 podrían tener un efecto perjudicial en las compras online, lo que produciría clientes insatisfechos y, por tanto, al abandono del ‘carrito’.
Como muestran estos resultados, cualquier cosa que interfiera con el proceso de pago online pone a los comerciantes en riesgo de perder clientes e ingresos. A medida que la PSD2 entra en vigor, los comerciantes deben hacer todo lo posible para continuar brindando una excelente experiencia de usuario, al mismo tiempo que mantienen las transacciones seguras y los niveles de fraude lo más bajos posible”.
Riskified ofrece PSD2 Optimization, un producto que aprovecha el aprendizaje automático (machine learning) para permitir que los comerciantes maximicen sus ingresos, manteniendo una experiencia positiva del cliente bajo la normativa PSD2. Al maximizar el uso del Análisis de Riesgo de Transacción (TRA por sus siglas en inglés), los comerciantes pueden evitar el abandono del carrito causado por el Strong Customer Authentication (SCA por sus siglas en inglés), que añade reticencias en el momento del pago. El resultado se traduce en más transacciones aprobadas y un proceso de pago más rápido.
Metodología
Las encuestas se llevaron a cabo a través de Sapio Research en nombre de Riskified, con preguntas y opciones de respuesta planteadas a un grupo de 2.000 consumidores europeos que compran online y 200 profesionales minoristas que conocen la PSD2 y ocupan alguno de los siguientes puestos: Jefe o Vicepresidente de Pagos, Finanzas, Fraude, Comercio electrónico, Operaciones, CFO o COO. La encuesta se dirigió a participantes de toda Europa en el Reino Unido, Francia, Alemania y España, y los encuestados se dividieron a partes iguales entre estos países.
Las mismas opciones de preguntas y respuestas se utilizaron en Francia, Alemania y España. Las preguntas fueron adaptadas para el Reino Unido para reflejar el retraso en la implementación de la PSD2 en ese país. Todas las preguntas fueron traducidas al idioma correspondiente de cada país. Las opciones de respuesta se muestran en orden aleatorio. La base de datos completa de resultados de la encuesta está disponible bajo demanda.
Sobre Riskified
Riskified convierte a los "compradores" en "clientes" al mejorar la conversión en todas las etapas durante el proceso de compra del comercio electrónico. Las marcas más grandes del mundo, desde aerolíneas, hasta las casas de moda de lujo, así como ‘marketplaces’ de tarjetas de regalo, confían en nosotros para aumentar los ingresos, gestionar el riesgo y mejorar la experiencia de sus clientes. Los comerciantes pierden miles de millones de euros debido a soluciones anti-fraude heredadas, fallos en los sistemas de pago, métodos de verificación complejos, entre otras. Riskified utiliza potentes algoritmos de aprendizaje automático para reconocer a clientes legítimos y ayudarlos a completar su compra. Con Riskified, los comerciantes pueden aprobar de manera segura más pedidos, expandirse internacionalmente y cumplir con los flujos omnicanal, al tiempo que proporcionan una experiencia de usuario simple y sencilla. www.riskified.com
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005594/es/
