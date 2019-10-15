Riskified-Studie zu PSD2: Händler schätzen Wissen der Verbraucher völlig falsch ein

|By Business Wire
|October 15, 2019 07:01 PM EDT
73 Prozent der deutschen Verbraucher haben bislang noch nie von der neuen Zahlungsdiensterichtlinie PSD2 gehört – allerdings glauben neun von zehn (93 Prozent) der Händler in Deutschland, dass Kunden ungefähr oder sogar ziemlich gut darüber Bescheid wissen. Das zeigt eine neue Umfrage von Riskified, Lösungsanbieter für den E-Commerce, unter 2 000 Verbrauchern und 200 Händlern in Deutschland, UK, Frankreich und Spanien. Die falsche Einschätzung des Handels über den Informationsstand bei ihren Kunden ist über die Länder hinweg ähnlich: Insgesamt kennen mehr als drei Viertel (76 Prozent) der Befragten PSD2 gar nicht, obwohl 88 Prozent der Händler dies glauben.
Die Zahlungsdiensterichtlinie PSD2 sorgt dafür, dass für alle Online-Transaktionen ab 30 Euro neue Sicherheitsmaßnahmen eingeführt werden. Demnach müssen Online-Shopper bei den meisten Internet-Käufen nun eine Multi-Faktor-Authentifizierung durchlaufen, um ihre Identität nachzuweisen. Das funktioniert etwa über die Eingabe eines Codes, der an das Handy geschickt wird, oder auch die Identifikation mittels biometrischer Daten, einem Fingerabdruck zum Beispiel.
Die wichtigsten Studienergebnisse aus Deutschland im Überblick:
- 73 Prozent der Verbraucher geben an, noch nie von PSD2 gehört zu haben.
- Neun von zehn (93 Prozent) der befragten Online-Händler sind sich allerdings sicher, dass Kunden zumindest grob über die neue Richtlinie informiert sind.
- Mehr als jeder dritte Befragte (35 Prozent) gibt zudem an, dass er einen Internet-Kauf direkt abbrechen würde, wenn die Identifizierungsnachweise abgefragt werden, die PSD2 fordert.
- Dennoch hat knapp ein Drittel der befragten Händler in Deutschland (32 Prozent) bislang keine Maßnahmen ergriffen, um potenziell von PSD2 hervorgerufenen negativen Konsequenzen entgegenzuwirken. Damit sind deutsche Händler deutlich schlechter vorbereitet als ihre Kollegen in UK, Frankreich und Spanien: Dort sind es jeweils nur 18 Prozent, die keinerlei Vorkehrungen getroffen haben.
„Betrug ist ein großes Problem im E-Commerce. Dennoch darf sich das Bestreben, den Online-Handel so sicher wie möglich zu gestalten, nicht negativ auf das Kundenerlebnis auswirken. Leider kann genau das bei PSD2 passieren. Das wiederum hat unzufriedene Kunden zur Folge, die ihren Einkauf auf halber Strecke abbrechen“, sagt Eido Gal, Mitbegründer und CEO von Riskified. „Alles, was den Online-Kaufprozess stört, birgt das Risiko, dass Händler Kunden und Umsätze verlieren – das zeigt auch unsere Studie sehr deutlich. Deshalb müssen Händler gerade jetzt alles dafür tun, die Transaktionen möglichst sicher zu machen und das Betrugsrisiko so gering wie möglich zu halten – und gleichzeitig ihren Kunden auch weiterhin eine gute Experience zu liefern."
Genau dafür ist etwa die PSD2-Optimierung gedacht: ein Produkt, mit dem Händler auf Basis von maschinellem Lernen ihren Umsatz maximieren und ein positives, PSD2-konformes Kundenerlebnis sicherstellen können. Dabei wird im Rahmen einer Risikoanalyse der Transaktion (Transaction Risk Analysis, TRA) geprüft, ob Ausnahmeregelungen von der Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) zur Anwendung kommen können. Die Folge: mehr genehmigte Transaktionen und ein schnellerer Checkout-Prozess.
Methodologie
Die Umfragen wurden im Auftrag von Riskified von Sapio Research durchgeführt. Befragt wurden 2.000 Verbraucher in Deutschland, England, Frankreich und Spanien (je 500), die online einkaufen, und 200 Einzelhandelsfachleute (je 50), die PSD2 kennen und eine der folgenden Positionen innehaben: Leiter oder VP von Payments, Finance, Fraud, E-Commerce, Operations, CFO oder COO.
In Frankreich, Deutschland und Spanien wurden die gleichen Frage- und Antwortmöglichkeiten genutzt. Für England wurden die Fragen aktualisiert, um der Verzögerung bei der Umsetzung von PSD2 dort Rechnung zu tragen.
Über Riskified
Riskified macht ‘Shopper’ zu echten Kunden, indem die Conversion bei jedem einzelnen Schritt im Einkaufsprozess verbessert wird. Die größten Brands der Welt – von Airlines über Luxus-Kaufhäuser bis hin zu Marktplätzen für Gutscheine – vertrauen auf Riskified, um den Umsatz zu erhöhen, Risiken besser im Blick zu haben und die Kundenerfahrung zu verbessern. Händler verlieren Beträge in Milliardenhöhe aufgrund von veralteten Fraud-Lösungen, fehlgeschlagenen Zahlungen und unzuverlässigen Authentifizierungsmethoden. Riskified nutzt starke Algorithmen, die auf Machine Learning basieren, um legitime Kunden zu erkennen und sie bei ihrem Einkauf zu unterstützen. So können Riskified-Kunden mehr Einkäufe freigeben, international expandieren, über eine Vielzahl von Kanälen hinweg agieren und dennoch eine nahtlose Kundenerfahrung sicherstellen. Weitere Informationen: www.riskified.com
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005592/de/
