Energous Partner NewSound Launches WattUp-enabled Hearing Aid at the 64th Annual International EUHA Congress & Exhibition

October 16, 2019
Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced that its partner, NewSound, a hearing instruments company, launched the WattUp-enabled Primo W next generation hearing aid at the 64th Annual International EUHA Congress and Exhibition in Nuremberg, Germany.
“NewSound’s Primo W hearing aid being announced this week at the EUHA Congress and Exhibition is the second of what we expect will be a number of hearables coming to market over the next several months based on our WattUp hearing aid / PSAP reference design,” said Stephen R. Rizzone president and CEO of Energous Corporation. “We believe the features, functionality and performance associated with our hearing aid reference design will enable a whole new generation of hearing devices. The NewSound announcement is especially significant in that each year the top hearing care professionals gather at the EUHA Congress and Exhibition to discuss how next generation technologies like WattUp can be implemented into hearables to advance the industry forward.”
The NewSound Primo W hearing aid has a variety of features, including:
- App control for charging status, battery monitoring, program management and more
- Approximately 3.5 hours of charging time and up to 20 hours of working time
- A waterproof and dustproof exterior
- Full orientation freedom and 90-degree angle support
- 8-channel DSP hearing capabilities
- Energous’ WattUp wireless charging technology
- All-in-one case for easy storage
“Since we were founded, we have remained committed to providing our customers with best-in-class hearing products that amplify their hearing experience. In doing so, we continuously explore the latest technology advancements that have the ability to solve some of the major pain points of our users. The biggest pain point is the frequent need to replace the tiny batteries in the device, so we are excited to be showcasing this next generation hearing aid solution, which alleviates that frustration for users,” said Boyang Li, CTO of NewSound.
Each year, EUHA brings together the world’s largest group of hearing care professionals at the International EUHA Congress and Exhibition for a discussion about how the latest technologies in areas such as wireless charging, artificial intelligence, sensors and more can be implemented into hearable devices to advance the industry forward.
NewSound’s Primo W hearing aid will be showcased at booth number 3A 101 at the conference in Nuremberg, Germany Oct. 16-18, 2019. For more information about NewSound and its hearing products, please visit USNewSound.com or follow the company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
To learn more about Energous Corporation and its WattUp wireless charging technology, please visit Energous.com or follow the company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
About Energous Corporation
Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging – wireless charging 2.0 – with its award-winning WattUp® technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging over-the-air. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. As a systems solutions company, Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software, for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has 215 awarded patents/allowed applications for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements that describe our future plans and expectations. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include our statements about technology developments and wireless charging innovation. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of this date; they are based on current expectations and we undertake no duty to update them. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in evaluating our forward-looking statements.
About NewSound
Founded in 2004, the whole family of NewSound has been devoting to offering great hearing aids and personal sound amplifier with affordable price to the hearing impaired around the world. With the core mission “Simple Happiness”, NewSound sincerely believes that such a simple hearing device will bring the most happiness to the customers. Either for oneself, friends, colleges or partners, NewSound easy-to-use and affordable hearing aids would be the best choice for the hearing-impaired.
