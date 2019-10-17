Audio & Video Equipment Market Report 2019: Global Opportunities & Strategies to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 17, 2019 07:29 AM EDT
The "Audio And Video Equipment Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the audio and video equipment market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? This report answers all these questions and many more.
The report describes and evaluates the global audio and video equipment market. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2022, the forecast period.
The global audio and video equipment market reached a value of nearly $160.4 billion in 2018, having declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.86% since 2014, and is expected to marginally decline at a CAGR of -0.05% to nearly $160.1 billion by 2022.
Growth in the historic period resulted from the rise in disposable incomes, increased internet penetration, the increased popularity of audio and video broadcasting, high investments in electronic product manufacturing, and growth in e-commerce for consumer electronics. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were changes in consumer preferences. Going forward, economic growth, technological advances, growing demand and shrinking life cycle of consumer electronics will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the audio and video equipment market in the future include increasing interest rates, shrinking product lifecycles, and changing regulations.
The audio and video equipment market is segmented by the type of equipment into audio equipment and video equipment. The video equipment market was the largest segment of the audio and video equipment market by type of equipment in 2018 at 78%. The video equipment market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 0.6% and is expected to be the largest segment by 2022.
The video equipment market is further segmented by the type of equipment into television, video cameras and video players. The television market was the largest segment of the video equipment market by type of equipment in 2018 at 67.3%. The television market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 2.5%.
The video equipment market is also further segmented by the type of end use into B2B (Business to Business) and B2C (Business to Consumer). The B2C market was the largest segment of the video equipment market by type of end use in 2018 at 94.1%. The B2B market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 0.79%.
The audio equipment market is further segmented by the type of equipment into music players and other audio devices, loudspeakers and soundbars, microphones, amplifiers and mixers. The music players and other audio devices market was the largest segment of the audio equipment market by type of equipment in 2018 at 45.3%. The microphones market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of -0.2%.
The audio equipment market is also further segmented by the type of end use into B2B (Business to Business) and B2C (Business to Consumer). The B2C market was the largest segment of the audio equipment market by type of end use in 2018 at 63.6%.
In terms of consumption of audio and video equipment, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for audio and video equipment, accounting for 29.9% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the audio and video equipment market will be Africa and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.7% and 4.1%, respectively. The growth of the audio and video equipment market in Africa and South America is expected to be followed by the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 3.5% and 1.5%, respectively.
The global audio and video equipment market is relatively concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 67% of the total market in 2018. Major players in the audio and video equipment market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, LG Electronics Inc., Sony Corporation (Sony), Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic), and TCL.
The global electronic products market, of which the audio and video equipment market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $1,083 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.48% since 2014. It will grow at a CAGR of 4.19% to nearly $1,276.4 billion by 2022. The semiconductor and other electronic components market was the largest segment of the electronic products market and was worth $922.6 billion globally. The audio and video equipment market was the smallest segment, accounting for 14.8% of the electronic products market in 2018.
The top opportunities in the global audio and video equipment market will arise in the video equipment segment, which will gain $2.8 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The global audio equipment market segment will contract by $3.1 billion, however, it will grow in terms of volume sales. The top opportunities in the global video equipment market will arise in the television segment, which will gain $8.9 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The market for video players and video cameras will contract by $2 billion and $4.1 billion respectively but will grow in terms of volume sales. The top opportunities in the global audio equipment market will arise in the microphones segment, which will contract by $0.02 billion by 2022 but will grow in terms of volume sales. The market for amplifiers, loudspeakers and soundbars, and music players will also grow in terms of volume sales. The audio and video equipment market size will gain the most in China at $3.63 billion.
Audio and video equipment market-trend-based strategies include investing in innovative technologies, a focus on the high-volume production of smart TVs, manufacturing vinyl record players on a small scale, launching wireless audio equipment and ultra HD televisions. Player-adopted strategies in the audio and video equipment industry include developing advanced audio and video technologies through research and development, and company acquisitions, strengthening market position by developing innovative and premium TVs, integrating core competencies in audio and video technologies, develop new products and through acquisitions.
To take advantage of the opportunities, the author recommends that audio and video equipment companies consider focusing on IoT enabled devices, ultra HD televisions, launch true wireless audio devices, expand in emerging markets, leverage e-commerce to maximize reach and revenues, adopt premium pricing in emerging and advanced countries and provide competitively priced offerings in low-income countries to reach new users.
Companies Mentioned
- ACRE
- Apple
- Atlia Systems Inc.
- Audico Systems Oy
- Beats
- ComNet
- Current Audio
- Elite Sound & Lighting
- GN Audio
- Harman International
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Monitor Audio
- Onkyo
- Panasonic Corporation
- Pioneer Electronics
- Roksan Audio
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Corporation
- Sound Vision Technologies
- Starlike Oy
- TCL
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gwcz2m
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005426/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT