Avaya’s Native Integration With Afiniti Enterprise Behavioral Pairing™ Receives 2019 Contact Center Technology Award From CUSTOMER Magazine

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, announced today that Avaya Native Integration with Afiniti Enterprise Behavioral Pairing™ has been named as a 2019 Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER magazine.

“According to research on AI in the contact center, conducted by Vanson Bourne1 and sponsored by Avaya, 37 percent of organizations are challenged to provide an effective yet tailored approach to customer communications, and 34 percent have difficulty directing customers to the right channel to help them,” said Paul Lang, Head of Contact Center Marketing, Avaya. “Avaya and Afiniti have a unique, integrated solution for customers to utilize AI-powered contact center capabilities that greatly improve customer experience and agent productivity. We are honored that CUSTOMER magazine has recognized us with this Contact Center Technology Award.”

Avaya and Afiniti partnered to natively integrate Afiniti artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies into Avaya’s market-leading contact center solutions. Avaya’s partnership with Afiniti, the world’s leading provider of AI-based behavioral pairing solutions, provides organizations with unique AI and machine learning technology natively integrated in Avaya IX™ Contact Center solutions, providing inbound and outbound contact center capabilities that strengthen customer experience and agent productivity.

Afiniti Enterprise Behavioral Pairing discovers, predicts and affects patterns of interpersonal behavior to match customers with the best possible agents for inbound calls and outbound interactions by identifying subtle, valuable patterns of human interactions and uses them to measurably increase customer profitability.

Benefits Afiniti Enterprise Behavioral Pairing™ integrated into Avaya IX Contact Center solutions include:

Improved Customer and Agent Satisfaction – Discover and predict patterns of interpersonal behavior optimizing interactions between customers and agents leads to greater satisfaction and loyalty, improved quality of life, and enhanced revenue and profitability. Proactively contact customers regarding service and product needs, remind customers of upcoming appointments, alert customers to possible fraudulent account activity, communicate with customers using their preferred channels and collect customer satisfaction and other input feedback with surveys.

– Discover and predict patterns of interpersonal behavior optimizing interactions between customers and agents leads to greater satisfaction and loyalty, improved quality of life, and enhanced revenue and profitability. Proactively contact customers regarding service and product needs, remind customers of upcoming appointments, alert customers to possible fraudulent account activity, communicate with customers using their preferred channels and collect customer satisfaction and other input feedback with surveys. Increased revenues – Pairing customers with the best agent allows the agent to focus on increasing telesales conversion rates, customer retention rates, and cross- and up- sell opportunities. Improve collections efficiency, schedule appointments and sell, cross-sell, and up-sell more effectively.

– Pairing customers with the best agent allows the agent to focus on increasing telesales conversion rates, customer retention rates, and cross- and up- sell opportunities. Improve collections efficiency, schedule appointments and sell, cross-sell, and up-sell more effectively. Reduced outbound costs and complexity – Utilize AI integrations to help automate agent assisted campaigns from a single campaign management system, reduce and shape inbound traffic to inbound agents and replace costly outsourced campaigns.

– Utilize AI integrations to help automate agent assisted campaigns from a single campaign management system, reduce and shape inbound traffic to inbound agents and replace costly outsourced campaigns. Improved agent performance – Data is refreshed every 24 hours, contributing to ensure pairing accuracy and positive outcomes, mapping AI and machine learning to the constantly evolving and changing customer, customer experience, and agent experience.

“Congratulations to Avaya for being awarded a 2019 CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Technology Award. Avaya’s Native Integration with Afiniti Enterprise Behavioral Pairing™ has been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality and unique features which have had a positive impact on the customer experience,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “We’re pleased to recognize their achievement.”

This 14th-annual Contact Center Technology Award, presented by CUSTOMER Magazine, honors vendors and technologies that have embraced technology as a key tool for customer service excellence. This award distinguishes their success as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.

Results of the 2019 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award will be published in CUSTOMER Magazine online and on TMCnet.

Additional Resources

1 https://news.avaya.com/gl-en-contact-center-ai-reg?CTA=9USA-CC-DG-AICC-PR&TAC=9USA-CC-DG-AICC-PR

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE: AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.

About CUSTOMER

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, expected cash savings and statements about growth, exchange listing and improved operational metrics. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, considering these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this report may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005190/en/