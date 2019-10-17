Connecting the Next Generation Using Celanese Engineered Materials for E&E Industry Solutions

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 17, 2019 08:03 AM EDT
K 2019 – Consumer electronics and electrical components are upgrading to higher speed connectivity and massive data processing in smaller devices; and with these changes comes the need to lower signal loss and increase processing speeds, which means the materials used must provide supreme electrical and thermal performance. The broad portfolio of engineered materials from Celanese allows consumer electronics manufacturers to realize all these requests and offer the same or better appearance, design freedom and performance that consumers are demanding.
Celanese (NYSE:CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, is delivering the advanced engineered materials to consumer goods manufacturers to attract buyers through aesthetics and tactile elements that can withstand the rigors of daily use.
“Next generation mobile devices focus on functionalities, better and faster data processing, and consumer experience by adding new, advanced imaging features – such as higher resolutions, augmented reality, and 3D sensing – which require better camera, screen and antenna components,” said Stefan Kutta, Vice President of EMEA Commercial Operations, Celanese. “Electronics manufacturers around the world look to Celanese as their first choice supplier of engineered materials for product components and have the confidence that these materials will help them to fulfill the increasing demands for materials used in cutting-edge connected devices.”
Celanese engineered materials are ideal for the following consumer-driven E&E trends:
- Connectivity: 5G can become the key enabler for a wide range of new and innovative industry services and applications and can offer significantly faster speeds than current connections. 5G is the next generation of mobile broadband that will eventually replace, or at least augment, 4G LTE. Celanese enables forward-looking 5G solutions like connectors, tower units and thermo-management devices with Fortron® PPS, Vectra® LCP, Zenite® LCP, and CoolPoly® TCP materials. These materials in mobile devices allow enhanced data transmission. For 5G antennas, Celstran® LFT provides strength, weather resistance and dimensional stability.
- Flame Resistance: Halogen-free, flame retardant connector solutions need to fulfill different requirements in various industries like E&E, appliances, lighting and automotive. Celanese offers a broad portfolio of polymers including Fortron® PPS, Vectra® LCP and Zenite® LCP that are inherently flame retardant. In addition, Celanese supplies Celanex® PBT and Frianyl® PA halogen-free grades. UL-yellow card is also provided and all Celanese products meet REACH and RoHS requirements.
- Smaller Parts, Higher Flow: With personal electronics getting smarter, smaller and more complex, the design of the device and internal components – from antenna, SIM card, connectors to camera mounts – require materials with exceptional flow characteristics and high strength for thinner walls and dimensional stability. Vectra® LCP and Zenite® LCP help consolidation of part design and products perform consistently despite day-to-day use and abuse, ensuring long product life and brand trust.
- Enhanced Appearance and Haptics: Celanese delivers customer value through material innovations in large and small appliances. By leveraging Celanese’s broad portfolio of engineered material solutions, beautiful surface finishes and soft touch solutions can be achieved while also offering excellent mechanical performance.
Across the consumer experience – from appliances and electronics to personal care and packaging – Celanese engineers and scientists offer superior technical capability, polymer experience and industry expertise to help consumer goods and electronics manufacturers select the right materials that meet demanding technical specifications. The result can be a better consumer experience while manufacturers can control costs and deliver products to market faster.
To learn more about latest innovations of Celanese engineered materials for E&E applications, visit www.celanese.com.
About Celanese
Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2018 net sales of $7.2 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com.
All registered trademarks are owned by Celanese International Corporation or its affiliates.
Forward-Looking Statements: This release may contain “forward-looking statements,” which include information concerning the company’s plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures and other information that is not historical information. When used in this release, the words “outlook,” “forecast,” “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs and various assumptions. There can be no assurance that the company or its customers will realize these benefits or that these expectations will prove correct. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed as forward-looking statements. Other risk factors include those that are discussed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005124/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT