Semtech’s LoRa® Devices Create an Efficient Monitoring Solution for Reducing Energy Consumption

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that IHM Pacific, a developer of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies for the smart utility metering and smart building vertical markets, and Andrea Informatique, a consultancy firm specializing in new technology and software design, have collaborated to develop a new electricity metering solution based on Semtech’s LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol. Deployments of the metering solution have been ongoing for over a year and are increasing in New Caledonia and some parts of the Pacific and Europe.

“Semtech’s LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol allowed us to create metering solutions that offer significant advantages for sustainable, cost-saving utility metering,” said Francois Ista, CEO of IHM Pacific. “Real-time data on energy use provided by our LoRaWAN-connected meters enable customers to closely monitor usage trends. By addressing wasteful habits to increase energy efficiency, our customers typically receive a return on investment (ROI) in three months to six months following deployment of up to 26 percent.”

“LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol enable the simplified development and acceleration of products to market that provide real advantages over traditional utility metering solutions,” said Juan Camacho, CEO of Andrea Informatique. “LoRaWAN provides the connectivity for customers to experience the benefits of flexible, scalable and long-range IoT applications for their utility grid. These metering solutions deploy easily so utility providers can focus on growing their networks while saving on installation cost.”

IHM Pacific and Andrea Informatique’s electricity meters leverage Semtech’s LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol to offer significant improvements over traditional metering solutions in both applications of electricity metering for utilities and sub metering. LoRa-based smart meters do not require additional external cabling (IP, RS485 or pulse network cabling). This allows for greater ease of installation with solutions to quickly deploy in 2 DIN rails, a standard mount for meter equipment racks. Simplified deployment significantly reduces the cost of installation for the customer, which typically accounts for 40 percent of the total cost of ownership.

In addition, the reliable usage data provided by LoRaWAN-based solutions enable customers to understand their energy consumption in real time. Due to the remote monitoring of electrical consumption and a vast collection of measurement data including the active energy consumed and produced to detect abnormal consumption trends and adjust usage rates, customers usually see up to 26 percent reduction in power consumption within three to six months of deployment.

“Smarter metering solutions such as those from IHM Pacific and Andrea Informatique provide customers the capacity to reduce their energy usage and save on monthly bills by acting on tangible and reliable data,” said Rémi Demerlé, Director of Vertical Marketing for Utilities in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “As the need to optimize energy consumption continues to become a priority in the utilities market, Semtech’s LoRa devices and LoRaWAN bring compelling advantages and create sustainable metering solutions that offer customers a quick ROI.”

IHM Pacific will join Semtech at European Utility Week 2019, taking place in Paris, France, November 12-14, 2019. IHM Pacific will exhibit its new LoRa-based energy metering solutions in booths M50 of Andrew Informatique and N128 of the LoRa Alliance. Semtech will exhibit and demonstrate LoRa applications for utilities in booth Q90. For more information about the conference, visit the European Utility Week website.

About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices

Semtech’s LoRa devices are a widely adopted long-range, low-power solutions for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance®, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Andrea Informatique

Andrea Informatique is a consultancy firm, advising companies on issues of organization and strategy related to new technologies, software strategy related to new technologies, software design, and test. Services range from on-site consultations to maintenance and assistance, passing through design, implementation, testing, and integration. Andrea Informatique has gained its clients’ trust through professionalism based on dialogue, skills, and experience, as well as reliability, as concerns the quality of their missions and the respect of deadlines. Andrea Informatique has a highly efficient and qualified team of experienced engineers that have been working in smart metering and smart grid sectors for several years and have designed and implemented a comprehensive set of products and tools. For more information, visit http://www.andrea.fr/.

About IHM Pacific

Based in New Caledonia, IHM Pacific specializes in the Internet of Things (IoT), remote maintenance, remote management, remote reading, and additional technologies for the smart building and smart utility vertical markets. The company designs and integrates next-generation technology into its products and solutions, creating tailor-made applications to suit its customers’ needs. For more information, visit https://www.ihmpacific.net/.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “to become,” “will,” “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo, LoRa, and LoRaWAN are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.

