WARC releases 'Asia's Anatomy of Effectiveness' a report on the five key lessons to deliver effective advertising in Asia

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|October 17, 2019 08:09 AM EDT
The report will help brands and agencies drive more effective engagement with Asian consumers
SINGAPORE, Oct 17, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - WARC, the global authority on advertising and media effectiveness, has today released Asia's Anatomy of Effectiveness, a report aimed at advertising agencies, marketers and media owners alike, highlighting five key priorities for brands seeking to improve their impact in Asia.
Following on from the successful launch in June of 'Anatomy of Effectiveness', an Asian perspective has been added to the white paper, with top experts from Asia's marketing industry drawing on their experience to give their views on how the ideas outlined in the report translate in the region.
Contributors to the report include Anindya Dasgupta, CEO, Growth Officers Inc Pte. Ltd.; Bea Atienza, Chief Digital Strategy Officer, Dentsu Aegis Network Philippines; Haruna McWilliams, Senior Vice President Strategy APAC, Essence; Mark Hadfield, Regional Head of Planning (APAC), Iris Worldwide; and Umma Saini, Brand & Creative Lead, Google India.
Included in the report are a range of case studies of best in class marketing from around the region, relevant to each of the five lessons that will help change the way brands and agencies drive more effective engagement with Asian consumers.
David Tiltman, VP Content, WARC, comments: "Poor marketing wastes money, time, attention and resource. All of which we can ill-afford in this fast-moving, resource constrained world. Given the current sense that advertising is not driving the growth it should be, we have produced 'Asia's Anatomy of Effectiveness', summarising current thinking about how to advertise effectively in the region.
"To the five lessons featured in the original report, we've added an Asian perspective and invited experts from Asia's marketing industry to respond."
WARC's 'Asia's Anatomy of Effectiveness' highlights the following five priorities for brands who want to improve the impact of their advertising:
- Invest for growth: Covers the wide range of factors that marketers need to consider when determining budgets, setting realistic objectives and working out what a campaign should deliver.
- Balancing spend: Sets out the frameworks for investment to ensure sustainable success by establishing equilibrium between brand building and sales.
- Be creative, be emotional, be distinctive: Analyses the arguments for investing in creativity - including the power of emotional communications, local relevance, and the importance of distinctiveness.
- Plan for reach: Considers the various factors when planning media spend to reach the right mix.
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
WARC's Tiltman, added: "None of these five considerations is easy to apply. Every element involves trade-offs and hard decisions on where to invest. And, of course, regional and cultural insights and creative thinking are required to bring it all to life."
David Porter, VP Global Media, Unilever Chair and WFA MediaFORUM, APAC, and contributor to the report, says: "Asian markets are unique and becoming more so, thanks to digitisation. Every country is creating its own communications environment. Asian marketers should heed the advice in 'Anatomy of Effectiveness' but each will need to give it a local flavour, so that it can be applied to our many unique ecosystems."
Alongside expert commentary and case studies from around Asia, the report also includes evidence, what's changing and common mistakes.
WARC's 'Asia's Anatomy of Effectiveness' is available to download on http://lp.warc.com/download-asias-anatomy-of-effectiveness.html
About WARC
- advertising evidence, insights and best practice
WARC provides the latest evidence, expertise and guidance to make marketers more effective. WARC's mission is to save the world from ineffective marketing.
WARC's clients include the world's largest brands, advertising and media agencies, media owners, research companies and universities. They rely on WARC for rigorous, unbiased information and advice on almost any advertising and marketing issue, which WARC delivers via best practice guides, case studies, research papers, special reports and advertising trend data, as well as via webinars, awards, events and advisory services.
WARC collaborates with more than 50 respected industry organisations globally including: The Advertising Research Foundation, Cannes Lions, Effie Worldwide, Association of National Advertisers, ESOMAR, 4A's, IPA and DMA.
WARC was founded in 1985, and has offices in the UK, US and Singapore. In July 2018, WARC became part of Ascential plc, the global specialist information company.
Source: WARC
Contact:
Amanda Benfell Head of PR & Press +44 20 7467 8125 [email protected]
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT