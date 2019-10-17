American Express Unveils Reinvented Corporate Program With New Benefits and Features to Back Businesses and Employees

|By Business Wire
American Express (NYSE: AXP) today announced a reimagined Corporate Program with new offerings to meet the needs of companies and their employees. The American Express Corporate Program – the suite of products that includes the American Express Corporate Green, Gold, and Platinum Cards® – will roll out a set of flexible tools and solutions that are designed to make business travel more efficient and enjoyable, help ease the task of expense management, and provide benefits that can extend to Card Members’ personal lives.
American Express is also unveiling a custom offering under the Corporate Program for startups as they continue to rapidly scale and grow their businesses. The Corporate Program for Startups will offer the option of full corporate liability, as well as offering dynamic spending capacity that flexes with the startup’s linked business bank account. For startups, this means big spending power that is not fixed, with no personal credit score impact, no personal guarantee, and no security deposit, along with the premium access, rewards, security and the world-class service that American Express is known for.
“Listening to our customers and evolving our offerings to fit their changing needs is a key reason we’ve been able to maintain our leadership position in the Corporate Card space,” said Anna Marrs, President, Global Commercial Services at American Express. “This reinvention of our Corporate Cards, coupled with the introduction of the Corporate Program for Startups, will provide our customers the powerful backing and world-class service they need to compete in an ever-changing business environment.”
INTRODUCING AN EVOLVING SET OF NEW AND ENHANCED BENEFITS FOR CORPORATE CARD MEMBERS
Starting today and going forward, the enhanced Corporate Card Program will roll out a set of flexible tools and solutions that provide employees with added benefits and efficiencies, helping companies and their employees thrive in the modern working world.
New Corporate Card benefits:
Today, the American Express Corporate Program is unveiling new partnerships with Uber and CLEAR® and an expanded partnership with Hilton:
- Uber1: In December, new Uber benefits will be rolled out on all three Corporate Cards (Green, Gold and Platinum). When Amex Card Members book a ride through their Uber business profile and charge it to their Corporate Card, they’ll earn double reward points with Uber Rewards that they can redeem for things like discounts on personal rides or Uber Eats orders. Corporate Platinum and Corporate Gold Card Members will also have access to priority pickups at most U.S. airports, and Corporate Platinum Card Members can request to ride with highly rated drivers where available.
- CLEAR2: Through the Corporate Program’s new partnership with CLEAR, Corporate Platinum Card Members can enjoy up to $179 in statement credits towards CLEAR membership, which unlocks frictionless experiences at 60+ locations nationwide, including airports, arenas, stadiums, and Hertz rental car locations. This benefit, the equivalent value of an annual CLEAR membership, will be available starting in November.
- Hilton Honors: Today, Corporate Platinum Card Members receive complimentary Hilton Honors Gold Status providing them with additional upgrades and higher points earning when they enroll in the Hilton benefit. Beginning in November, as part of the Corporate Program’s expanded partnership with Hilton, Corporate Green and Corporate Gold Card Members will receive complimentary Hilton Honors Silver Status. When Card Members enroll in the Amex-Hilton benefit and stay at Hilton, they’ll enjoy instant perks and an additional bonus on all Hilton Honors Base Points earned, getting them to free nights for personal travel faster.
Additional benefits include:
- Added Peace of Mind Benefits
Corporate Card Members can leave for business trips with the knowledge that they are backed by the American Express Corporate Program and its world-class, peace-of-mind benefits, including 24-hour customer service and Global Assist® Hotline (24/7 emergency and assistance services for medical, legal, financial, or other select emergencies when Card Members are more than 100 miles from home). In addition, coming soon are several new business travel insurance benefits, including Trip Delay Insurance and Trip Cancellation & Interruption Insurance on Corporate Platinum.
- Valuable Business Traveler Benefits
In addition to the new partner benefits with Uber, CLEAR and Hilton, Gold and Platinum Corporate Card Members can take advantage of enhanced benefits that can make business travel easier, such as annual airline fee credits (new, $100 for Corporate Gold, and enhanced, $200 for Corporate Platinum) for use on things like Wi-Fi, meals on planes, and baggage fees on their selected qualifying airline. This is in addition to existing benefits like Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓® (Corporate Gold and Corporate Platinum) and access to both Fine Hotels & Resorts® and the Global Lounge Collection® (Corporate Platinum).
- Flexible Membership Rewards®3 program
American Express is also introducing enhanced flexibility, choice, and control to help companies tailor their Membership Rewards program in a way that allows them to offer this benefit to more of their employees giving companies one more way to boost employee satisfaction and management of program expenses. As always, employees earning Membership Rewards points on their American Express Corporate Cards can link those points to their personal American Express Card earning account, so their points can go a long way.
- Employee Focused Benefits
Corporate Card Members also receive benefits that they can use personally. Eligible Corporate Card Members who apply through the Corporate Advantage Program and are approved for select personal American Express Cards can be eligible to receive a fee credit on their personal Card annually, as long as they continue to have that American Express Corporate Card from their employer. Corporate Platinum Card Members can also access exclusive experiences through the Global Dining Collection and By Invitation Only® programs, respectively.
- Digital Experience Benefits
An updated American Express® Business App will help Corporate Card Members view and manage their business transactions, statements and account, as well as organize their expenses via enhanced expense reports that can be created within the app instantly. New expense reports capabilities include categorizing transactions, attaching receipt images to reports, and exporting reports into PDF form.
The improved Amex® Business App now supports American Express Maps giving Card Members visibility into nearby merchants where they can use their Card, with icons that indicate Card Member favorites and small businesses nearby. The app also includes a Benefits Dashboard, which provides insight into benefits associated with the Card.
- Updated Look and Form Factor
The look and feel of each Corporate Card has also been refreshed. Corporate Green, Gold and Platinum Cards have a new design, are enabled for contactless payments, and are being made with new materials. The Corporate Green Card will be made primarily with reclaimed plastic collected from beaches, islands and coastal communities from Parley for the Oceans, and the Corporate Gold and Corporate Platinum Cards will be metal.
OPPORTUNITIES FOR STARTUPS
As part of the reimagined American Express Corporate Program, this Fall, qualified startups will be invited to apply to the Corporate Program for Startups, making their business eligible for the powerful backing, security and world-class service that American Express provides. The American Express Corporate Program offers startups rewards to reinvest in their employees, efficiency for business operations, and smart insights to scale and grow.
Under the Corporate Program for Startups, companies will have access to:
- Dynamic spending capacity to back their big ideas
- The option of full corporate liability with no personal credit score impact, no personal guarantee, and no security deposit
- Exclusive access to our merchant offers curated for startups
Plus, they will have access to all of the benefits and rewards of the Corporate Card Program including:
- The widest range of redemption options through the American Express Membership Rewards® program
- The ability to pool Membership Rewards points earned through business and personal spending, so rewards can flex to accommodate both bucket lists and business goals
- Convenient, comfortable spaces like The Centurion Lounges, as well as early access to events, experiences and restaurants for Corporate Platinum Card Members
American Express will continue to roll out new Corporate Program benefits and offerings in 2020. Further details about new business travel and added peace of mind benefits will be announced in the coming months.
1 The standard U.S. Uber Rewards rate is one point per eligible dollar for Pool and Express Pool; two points per eligible dollar for Uber X, Uber XL, WAV/Assist, Comfort and Select; and three points per eligible dollar for Uber Black and Black SUV rides. Uber Taxi and JUMP rides do not earn points. If users do not earn reward points on a ride, they will not earn extra reward points through the American Express benefit. Uber Eats orders do not earn extra reward points through the Amex benefit. The extra reward points earned through the Amex benefit are Uber reward points only, meaning that they count toward redemption awards earned every 500 reward points but, unlike “level points,” do not count toward Uber Rewards membership levels (Blue, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond). See U.S. Uber Rewards Program Terms for details.
2 CLEAR memberships automatically renew each year unless canceled. This means that CLEAR will collect the then-applicable membership fee by charging a credit card CLEAR has on record for you without notifying you, unless notification is required by applicable law.
3 Terms and Conditions for the Membership Rewards program apply.
Visit membershiprewards.com/terms for more information. Participating partners and available rewards are subject to change without notice. The value of Membership Rewards points varies according to how you choose to use them. To learn more, go to www.membershiprewards.com/pointsinfo.
