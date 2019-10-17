Levelset Introduces Sales Academy to Level Up Local Austin Tech Talent

|By Business Wire
October 17, 2019
Levelset, a construction payment management provider, today announced the Levelset Sales Academy, an eight-week software sales training program for local Austin job seekers new to the technology industry. This program is designed for people of any experience level who wish to develop inside sales skills at a high-growth technology company. Upon successful completion of the program, participants may have the opportunity to move into a sales role at Levelset, which could see average on-target-earnings of $75K per year. The company plans to hire 60 sales professionals through this program by the end of 2020 and is committed to bringing in at least 25-to-35 Austin locals.
The 2019 CBRE Tech Talent Report ranked Austin as the sixth-best market in the U.S. for tech talent. However, the report also found that despite the growth of the U.S. market, there are not enough tech workers to meet demand, leading to slowed job creation, higher labor costs, and increased competition to attract and retain talent. “Levelset is committed to supporting the rapid growth in Austin tech through our Sales Academy - a unique program designed to train the talent that the city really needs,” said Martin Roth, Vice President of Revenue.
“Through the Levelset Sales Academy, we are putting ourselves in a position to hire people who may not have the software sales experience we usually require,” said John Weirich, Sales Enablement Manager at Levelset. “If people have the passion we are looking for, we know we can provide the resources and training they need to be successful.” Whether candidates are experienced sales professionals, just starting out, or pivoting in their career, the Levelset Sales Academy will give participants thorough training in the entire software-as-a-service (SaaS) sales cycle. Additionally, participants will:
- Have direct access to executive leadership in a successful high-growth startup
- Gain exposure to a rapidly scaling business, including learning sessions on growth strategy, fundraising, establishing a strong brand and defining the customer experience
- Work in a purpose-driven business environment
- Have rapid career progression opportunities
Levelset is dedicated to improving payments in the construction industry, which is rife with late payments, legal disputes, and cash flow difficulties for contractors. Its proactive construction payment solution, free resources, and support team encourage better visibility and communication at every stage of the payment process and ensure that contractors always get what they earn.
About Levelset
Levelset helps over 500,000 contractors and suppliers to make payments easy. Through its cloud-based platform, Levelset users can easily exchange payment documents like lien waivers, pay applications, and preliminary notices. By providing complete visibility into who is on their job, along with faster payments and fewer surprises, Levelset is helping those in the construction industry never lose a night’s sleep over payment. Headquartered in New Orleans with offices in Austin and Cairo, Egypt, Levelset is venture-backed by S3 Ventures, Altos Ventures, and Brick & Mortar Ventures. If you would like more information or want to apply to the Levelset Sales Academy, please contact Pierce Rubenstein [email protected] or visit www.levelset.com/sales-academy.
