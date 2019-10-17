IDEMIA adquire o negócio de cartões de pagamento de metal da X Core Technologies e lança o Smart Metal Art

|By Business Wire
|
October 17, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
No momento em que a demanda por cartões de pagamento de metal aumenta, a IDEMIA, líder mundial em Identidade Aumentada, amplia sua oferta existente com o Smart Metal Art, uma nova linha de cartões feitos em metal totalmente adequada para pagamentos sem contato. O Smart Metal Art é fruto da aquisição do negócio de cartões de pagamento de metal da X Core Technologies e das patentes associadas. O Smart Metal Art foi desenvolvido para o mercado afluente de massa de interface dupla e já possui a certificação da Visa, Mastercard e Amex.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005588/pt/
(Photo: Business Wire)
Em um ambiente de negócios com ofertas on-line e off-line, os cartões de pagamento feitos em metal foram amplamente adotados pelos usuários que representam um mercado em expansão. Um estudo global sobre consumidores em 2018 indicou que mais de 50% dos consumidores estão dispostos a pagar por um cartão de metal, 70% dos quais com menos de 35 anos1. Quase todas as empresas de Fintech adotaram cartões de pagamento de metal e os principais bancos também estão fornecendo cartões de metal para seus clientes de alto patrimônio líquido.
Para atender a essa demanda crescente e oferecer a conveniência esperada pelos clientes, a IDEMIA está investindo para expandir sua oferta líder de cartões de metal e lançar a série de produtos Smart Metal Art. O Smart Metal Art é o primeiro cartão de pagamento feito em metal totalmente adequado para pagamentos sem contato, sem restrições. Ele oferece inúmeras possibilidades gráficas graças ao seu núcleo de metal decorado e não magnético, protegido por camadas que podem ser transparentes ou impressas.
O Smart Metal Art inclui tecnologia patenteada, desenvolvida pela empresa norte-americana X Core e recentemente adquirida pela IDEMIA. Essas patentes permitem o desempenho perfeito da interface dupla, bem como os recursos de decoração, que são encapsulados em camadas protetoras. O Smart Metal Art será fabricada pela IDEMIA nas instalações em Exton (Pensilvânia, EUA).
Em uma época em que os bancos precisam se diferenciar fortemente, esta tecnologia revolucionária oferece a liberdade no design de seus cartões, permitindo que eles usem gráficos incomparáveis, como gravura ou aparência escovada, combinados com técnicas de coloração de alta definição em seus cartões de metal.
Graças a essa tecnologia patenteada, a IDEMIA permitirá que ainda mais instituições financeiras distribuam seus cartões de pagamento de metal de interface dupla de última geração para clientes premium, em alto volume no mundo inteiro. A oferta completa de cartões metálicos sem contato da IDEMIA abrange design, fabricação, personalização e embalagem do produto.
O Smart Metal Art foi certificado pela Visa, Mastercard e Amex, sem restrição de desempenho sem contato, dando aos clientes da IDEMIA a oportunidade de uma entrada no mercado muito rápida para seus cartões de metal.
Amanda Gourbault, vice-presidente executiva de atividades de Instituições Financeiras da IDEMIA, disse: “Os cartões de pagamento são o mais recente ativo de marketing dos bancos para a aquisição de clientes. A compra da X Core é totalmente consistente com a estratégia da IDEMIA de oferecer tecnologia de ponta aos seus clientes sem comprometer a segurança ou a praticidade. Nossa nova oferta, o Smart Metal Art, oferece os melhores cartões de última geração combinados com recursos de pagamento sem contato incomparáveis, o que será um diferencial para os usuários finais”.
Sobre a IDEMIA
A IDEMIA, a líder global em Identidade Aumentada, fornece um ambiente confiável que permite que cidadãos e consumidores realizem suas atividades diárias críticas (como pagamento, conexão e viagens), tanto no espaço físico quanto no digital.
Proteger nossa identidade se tornou uma missão crítica no mundo em que vivemos hoje. Para sustentar a Identidade Aumentada, uma identidade que garante privacidade e confiança e garante transações seguras, autenticadas e verificáveis, reinventamos a maneira como pensamos, produzimos, usamos e protegemos um de nossos maiores ativos - nossa identidade - seja para indivíduos ou para objetos, sempre e onde quer que a segurança seja importante. Nós fornecemos Identidade Aumentada para clientes internacionais dos setores Financeiros, de Telecomunicações, Identidade, Segurança Pública e IoT.
Com 13.000 funcionários em todo o mundo, a IDEMIA atende clientes em 180 países.
Para mais informações, acesse www.idemia.com / Siga @IdemiaGroup no Twitter
Sobre a X Core Technologies LLC
A X Core Technologies LLC é uma empresa com sede nos EUA que fornece folhas de núcleo pré-laminado compatíveis com laminação a quente que incorporam funcionalidade eletrônica avançada para os setores de pagamento, segurança e assistência médica.
Para mais informações, acesse www.X-Coretchnologies.com
----------
1 Phoenix Synergistic, 2016
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005588/pt/
