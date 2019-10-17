KALRAY SIGNE UN PARTENARIAT DE DISTRIBUTION AVEC INTRON TECHNOLOGY SUR LE MARCHÉ CHINOIS

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 17, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Kalray (Paris:ALKAL) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), pionnier des processeurs dédiés aux nouveaux systèmes intelligents, annonce aujourd’hui la signature d'un partenariat de distribution (VAR ou « Value-Added Reseller Agreement ») avec la société Intron Technology Holdings Limited (« Intron Technology » ou le « Groupe » ; HKEX : 1760), un fournisseur de solutions électroniques en forte croissance. Fort de nombreuses années d’expérience, Intron Technology est aujourd’hui un des leaders de la distribution de solutions d'électronique automobile, en particulier à destination du marché des véhicules à énergies nouvelles (NEV ou « New Energy Vehicles ») en Chine.
Cet accord avec Intron Technology constitue une formidable opportunité pour Kalray, qui accède ainsi à un réseau de vente permettant d’adresser et de fournir aisément aux clients chinois un support technique local et des solutions-systèmes adaptées à ce marché.
S’appuyant sur son service d'ingénierie, Intron Technology proposera les processeurs intelligents MPPA® (« Massively Parallel Processor Array ») et les cartes d'accélération de Kalray aux principaux équipementiers chinois ciblant la prochaine génération de solutions d'Intelligence Artificielle (« IA ») et de calculs haute performance. L'intelligence artificielle est au cœur d'un nombre croissant d'applications telles que les véhicules autonomes, les serveurs de stockage intelligents, les data centers, etc. Le processeur intelligent MPPA® de Kalray a été entièrement conçu pour répondre aux exigences de performances de ces applications avancées.
« Nous avons été impressionnés par l'expertise des équipes d'Intron Technology et par leur capacité à intégrer et déployer des technologies de pointe sur le marché chinois », a déclaré Eric Baissus, Président du Directoire de Kalray. « Grâce à l’ajout d'Intron Technology à notre réseau de vente mondial, nous allons largement étendre notre présence et notre visibilité en Chine. Nous serons ainsi en mesure de servir au mieux nos clients chinois et d’accéder à de nouvelles opportunités auprès des entreprises développant des systèmes intelligents de nouvelle génération. »
Kalray a annoncé plus tôt cette année la sortie de CoolidgeTM, sa troisième génération de processeurs intelligents MPPA®, capable de traiter d’importantes quantités de données et des trillions d’instructions en parallèle et en temps réel, ce qui en fait l’architecture idéale pour l’exécution d’applications d'intelligence artificielle.
« L’intérêt de nos clients pour la technologie MPPA® de Kalray est considérable », a déclaré Davy Luk, Président du conseil, Co-directeur Général et Directeur Exécutif d’Intron Technology. « Ce niveau de technologie couplé à nos services d’assistance technique et à nos équipes commerciales permettra de fournir à nos clients des solutions complètes pour ces marchés en forte croissance et contribuera ainsi au développement de la technologie d'intelligence artificielle en Chine. »
À PROPOS DE INTRON TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED (英恒科技控股有限公司)
Intron Technology Holdings Limited est un fournisseur de solutions électroniques pour le marché automobile chinois, en forte croissance. Intron Technology se concentre sur les solutions destinées aux composants électroniques automobiles pour les véhicules à énergies nouvelles (NEV ou « New Energy Vehicles ») et pour les modules de contrôle de l’habitacle, de sécurité et de propulsion. Le groupe utilise ses capacités de R&D et d'ingénierie afin de proposer des solutions semi-conducteurs avancées et d'aider les équipementiers à atteindre les performances requises par le secteur.
À PROPOS DE KALRAY
Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) est le pionnier des processeurs pour les nouveaux systèmes intelligents. Véritable rupture technologique, les processeurs « intelligents » ont la capacité d'analyser à la volée une très grande quantité d'informations, de prendre des décisions et d'interagir en temps réel avec le monde extérieur. Ces processeurs intelligents seront largement déployés dans des secteurs en forte croissance tels que les réseaux de nouvelle génération (data centers intelligents) et les véhicules autonomes, ainsi que les équipements de santé, les drones et les robots. L'offre Kalray comprend aussi bien des processeurs que des solutions complètes (cartes électroniques et logiciels). Créé en 2008 en tant que spin-off du CEA (Commissariat à l’Énergie Atomique), Kalray sert des clients tels que des fabricants de serveurs, des intégrateurs de systèmes intelligents et des fabricants de produits grand public incluant les constructeurs automobiles. Pour plus d’informations, visitez le site internet de Kalray : www.kalrayinc.com
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005458/fr/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT