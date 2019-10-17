Partnerschaft bei Lasersystemen soll Verzögerungen auf Mautstraßen beenden

|By Business Wire
|
October 17, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Mit einer neuen Technologiepartnerschaft sollen sich Mautsysteme sowohl für die Betreiber als auch für die Autofahrer verändern: dafür werden die neuesten Fortschritte bei LiDAR-Technologie und Datenanalysen umgesetzt.
Cepton Technologies, Inc. hat mit den Experten für industrielle Wahrnehmung und maschinelles Lernen bei MechaSpin zusammengearbeitet und eine auf LiDAR basierende Lösung entwickelt, mit der in Echtzeit detaillierte 3D-Klassifizierungen für automatische Mautanwendungen entwickelt werden. Diese Lösung der nächsten Generation ermöglicht durch die Kombination von Sora-P60 von Cepton mit der MSx-Software von MechaSpin die sofortige Profilerstellung und Klassifizierung von Fahrzeugen bei Autobahngeschwindigkeiten bei verschiedensten Wetter- und Lichtverhältnissen.
Bei herkömmlichen Mautsystemen sind oft physische Infrastruktur zur Senkung der Fahrzeuggeschwindigkeit oder Mautstellen für eine manuelle Abwicklung nötig. Das kann zu Staus führen und Frustrationen bei den Autofahrern zur Folge haben. Moderne Systeme, mit denen die Maut schneller erhoben werden kann, sind häufig das Ziel von Missbrauch etwa durch Datenlecks; Sensoren auf der Straße hingegen fallen oft aus Verschleißgründen aus.
Die Lösung von Cepton und MechaSpin löst derartige Probleme, da keine physische Infrastruktur mehr nötig ist, während gleichzeitig genaue Daten etwa zur Geschwindigkeit des Fahrzeugs, zu Größe und Anzahl der Achsen in einem Format geliefert werden, das in andere Sensor-, Datenerfassungs- und Rechnungssysteme integriert werden kann. Gleichzeitig ist die Hardware für die Befestigung von Antennen ausgelegt und enthält minimal bewegliche Teile, so dass die Wahrscheinlichkeit von Ausfällen geringer ist.
Neil Huntingdon, Vorstand für Geschäftsfeldentwicklung bei Cepton, sagte: „Unsere Partnerschaft mit MechaSpin gründet auf dem umfassenden Verständnis unserer beiden Unternehmen für die einzigartigen, leistungsstarken Kapazitäten von LiDAR, insbesondere im Verbund mit Softwarelösungen zur Lösung von Problemen.
Wir denken, dass diese Partnerschaft wichtige Innovationen für die Mautbranche mit sich bringen wird. Unser Sora-P60-LiDAR liefert mit 380 Hz unübertroffene Scangeschwindigkeit, so dass Profile von Fahrzeugen erstellt werden können, wenn sie mit Autobahngeschwindigkeit vorbeifahren. Dank unserer Partnerschaft mit MechaSpin wird sich unsere Transportinfrastruktur schneller, genauer und kostengünstiger managen lassen, während die Zahl der Fahrzeuge weltweit zunimmt.“
Danny Kent, PhD, Präsident von MechaSpin, fügte hinzu: „Der Mautbranche fehlt eine integrierte Gesamtlösung für den Einsatz von 3D-LiDAR für Klassifizierung und Tracking von Fahrzeugen. MechaSpin und Cepton haben gemeinsam eine Lösung für diesen Bedarf geliefert. Die LiDAR-Technologie von Cepton bietet in Kombination mit der MSx Processing Engine von MechaSpin eine solide Lösung für Mauterhebung, intermodalen Verkehr und andere Anwendungen für die Transportbranche.“
Cepton wird seine hochmodernen LiDAR-Lösungen vom 21. bis 25. Oktober 2019 auf dem 26. ITS World Congress in Singapur präsentieren. Bitte besuchen Sie den Stand von Cepton (B04) – hier finden Sie weitere Informationen oder können eine Live-Demonstration vereinbaren.
Cepton wurde im Jahr 2016 von Dr. Jun Pei und Dr. Mark McCord gegründet und ist das einzige Unternehmen der Branche, das leistungsstarke, kostengünstige LiDAR-Sensoren direkt an die Kunden verschickt.
Die LiDAR-Technologie ist nichts Neues; ihre Nutzung in verschiedenen Branchen nimmt jedoch aufgrund ihrer energieeffizienten, umweltagnostischen Eigenschaften zu. So wie Fledermäuse, die bei der Echoortung über Schallwellen Distanzen messen und die Position von Gegenständen bestimmen, nutzt LiDAR Lichtwellen von einem Laser, um einen Lichtimpuls zu schicken und dann zu messen, wie lange es dauert, bis dieser von Gegenständen reflektiert wird, und so deren Abstand voneinander zu messen. Da die Lichtgeschwindigkeit konstant ist, kann der Abstand leicht gemessen werden, wenn man die Zeit misst, bis der Strahl reflektiert wird.
LiDAR-Systeme nutzen diese Impulse, um dreidimensionale Punktwolken der Umgebung zu erstellen. Autos und andere intelligente Maschinen erhalten so äußerst genaue Wahrnehmungsdaten für die selbständige Navigation.
Die Micro Motion Technology (MMT™) von Cepton ist in der Branche einmalig. Anders als herkömmliche Strahllenkungstechnologien wie sich drehende LiDAR und mikroelektronische mechanische Systeme (MEMS, Micro-Electronical Mechanical Systems) ermöglicht die MMT-Architektur von Cepton ein spiegel-, reibungs- und rotationsfreies System zur Erhöhung der Haltbarkeit, Zuverlässigkeit und Herstellbarkeit des Produktes, während gleichzeitig branchenweit führende Reichweite und Auflösung für äußerst präzise 3D-Abtastung realisiert wird.
Weitere Informationen über Cepton Technologies Inc. finden Sie auf www.cepton.com
Weitere Informationen über MechaSpin finden Sie auf www.mechaspin.com
Über Cepton Technologies, Inc.
Cepton Technologies, Inc. ist ein Anbieter von 3D-Sensorlösungen, der hochmoderne LiDAR-Produkte für die Bereiche Automobil, Sicherheit, Verkehrsinfrastruktur, Industrie, IoT und Mapping liefert.
Cepton wurde 2016 gegründet und wird von Branchenveteranen mit langjähriger Erfahrung im Bereich LiDAR und Advanced Imaging geleitet. Cepton konzentriert sich auf die Kommerzialisierung von leistungsstarken und qualitativ hochwertigen LiDAR-Lösungen für die Automobilindustrie und darüber hinaus.
Die patentierte LiDAR-Technologie von Cepton bietet eine hervorragende Reichweite und Auflösung, Zuverlässigkeit und Erschwinglichkeit, um die Wahrnehmung für den schnell wachsenden Markt für autonome und intelligente Maschinen zu ermöglichen.
Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter http://www.cepton.com/.
Cepton hat seinen Sitz in San Jose, Kalifornien, USA.
Das Unternehmen betreibt ferner Niederlassungen in Deutschland, Kanada und dem Vereinigten Königreich.
Über MechaSpin
MechaSpin ist ein erfahrener Systemintegrator und Anbieter von Lösungen, der sich für die Nutzung der LiDAR-Technologie einsetzt, um die Welt sicherer, effizienter und produktiver zu machen. Die MSx Processing Engine von MechaSpin liefert hochentwickelte Algorithmen für Signalverarbeitung und maschinelles Lernen für 3D-LiDAR-Daten.
MechaSpin wurde im Jahr 2010 gegründet und wird von Ingenieuren geleitet, die ihre Karriere als Teilnehmer bei den DARPA Grand Challenges begannen, wo sie die LiDAR-Technologie für autonome Roboterfahrzeuge nutzten. Das Team von MechaSpin konzentriert sich darauf, Sensoren, Algorithmen und Technologien aus der Branche für selbstfahrende Autos in industrielle Märkte wie Materialtransport, Mauterhebung, Hafen und Terminals, intermodalen Verkehr u. a. zu überführen.
Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter: http://www.mechaspin.com
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
