Le jeu mobile Ragnarok M: Eternal Love est lancé officiellement en Europe et dans la région russe le 16 octobre

|By Business Wire
|
|October 17, 2019 06:32 PM EDT
Le 16 octobre, Gravity Interactive, Inc., une filiale de Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ : GRVY) figurant parmi les principales sociétés de jeux à l’échelle mondiale, a annoncé qu’elle avait lancé son jeu mobile Ragnarok M: Eternal Love en Europe et dans la région russe.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005971/fr/
Gravity Interactive, une filiale de Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ : GRVY), a officiellement lancé son jeu MMORPG mobile Ragnarok M: Eternal Love en Europe et dans les régions russes le 16 octobre. Pouvant se jouer en anglais, en allemand, en espagnol, en français et en russe, Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, deviendra réellement un jeu accessible dans le monde entier. Gravity a préparé divers événements afin de célébrer ce lancement mondial. (Image : Business Wire)
Pour garantir un service stable du jeu, Gravity a procédé à un bêta test fermé du 10 au 13 octobre. Faisant suite aux examens et aux tests du serveur, le service officiel pour l’Europe commencera le 16.
Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, qui peut se jouer en anglais, en allemand, en espagnol, en français, en portugais et en russe, deviendra un jeu véritablement disponible dans le monde entier.
Pour célébrer le lancement mondial, Gravity a préparé divers événements.
Gravity a ainsi préparé un événement intitulé « Adventurers assemble! To the new journey of adventure! » (Aventuriers rassemblez-vous ! En route pour un nouveau voyage parsemé d’aventures !) qui durera du lancement officiel jusqu’au 30 novembre. Les joueurs pourront obtenir des récompenses en fonction du nombre de joueurs préinscrits sur Ragnarok M: Eternal Love. Des récompenses diverses seront attribuées dès lors que les préinscriptions dépasseront les 20 000 à 500 000 préinscrits. En outre, à partir du lancement officiel et jusqu’au 6 novembre, les joueurs obtiendront des récompenses doubles pour l’achèvement des quêtes dans un événement appelé « Double rewards! » (Récompenses doubles !). Parmi les autres événements figure celui intitulé « Share character’s name! » (Partagez le nom du personnage !) dans lequel les joueurs obtiennent des récompenses s’ils rejoignent le jeu par l’intermédiaire de Facebook entre le 16 et le 23 octobre.
Gravity continuera de communiquer avec les joueurs afin de fournir un service et une expérience satisfaisants pour ses utilisateurs européens et russes. Gravity prévoit par ailleurs d’accélérer l’expansion de divers titres à l’étranger grâce à ses années d’expérience accumulées.
Ragnarok M: Eternal Love est la version mobile du jeu en ligne pour PC très populaire « Ragnarok Online », en service pendant 17 ans depuis 2002, et qui est actuellement proposé dans plus de 83 régions du globe.
Pour de plus amples informations sur Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, rendez-vous sur https://romeleu.com/
À propos de GRAVITY Co., Ltd.
Gravity a été créée en avril 2000. Au tout début de l’industrie du jeu en ligne coréenne, Gravity était la seule société de jeu coréenne à être enregistrée au NASDAQ. Gravity propose un large éventail de jeux inspirés de Ragnarok IP, tels que Ragnarok Online et Mobile Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, dont le succès repose sur l’une des plus importantes bases d’utilisateurs dans le monde.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005971/fr/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT