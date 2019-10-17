Lookout App Defense dringt door in wereldwijde markten met nieuwe klanten en strategische samenwerkingsverbanden en helpt daarbij klanten om gegevenssabotage in mobiele apps te voorkomen.

|By Business Wire
|
October 17, 2019 06:51 PM EDT
Lookout, Inc, marktleider op het gebied van het beveiligen van de post-perimeterwereld, heeft een recordjaar aangekondigd voor hun product App Defense, met nieuw verkregen klanten en strategische go-to-market-samenwerkingsverbanden. App Defense helpt ondernemingen bij het beschermen van hun voor de klant bestemde apps tegen dataproblemen en fraudulente transacties. Inbreuken kunnen een aanzienlijke impact hebben op merken, omdat hackers de gegevens van klanten in gevaar kunnen brengen, PII-data kunnen stelen en account overnames kunnen starten.
App Defense zorgt voor een lichtgewicht inbedbare SDK die klanten continue zichtbaarheid geeft van de bedreigingen van hun consumentenapparatuur (App Risk PostureTM) en herstelwerkstromen in staat stelt om deze apps zelfbeschermend te maken. De app heeft invloed op de Lookout Security Cloud, die data bevat van meer dan 170 miljoen apparaten en 70 miljoen apps, om personen en organisaties te beschermen tegen cyberbedreigingen en malware die mogelijk tot sabotage van data leiden.
Money Mart, een marktleidend bedrijf op het gebied van financiële dienstverlening dat diensten op het gebied van betaaldagleningen, incasseren van cheques en overmaken van geld verleent, kiest Lookout App Defense voor het bieden van end-to-end bescherming van hun mobiele apps.
"Onze mobiele apps zijn een zeer belangrijk kanaal geworden voor betrokkenheid van de klant en toen wij een geheel vernieuwde mobiele ervaring voor onze gebruikers op de markt brachten, werd het beschermen van deze apps tegen cyberbedreigingen en malware een topprioriteit voor onze veiligheids- en fraudeteams", aldus Awan Sikri, Chief Technology Officer bij Money Mart. "Ons mobiele app-team slaagde erin om de App Defense SDK in een paar dagen te integreren en te testen en nu hebben we realtime zichtbaarheid van een scala van bedreigingen van consumentenapparatuur, waarmee wij risicoverminderingswerkstromen kunnen opnemen in onze app, om onze klanten en hun vertrouwen in ons merk te beschermen"
Lookout App Defense wordt ook gebruikt in meerdere apps voor mobiel bankieren, mobiele verkooppunten en retail over de hele wereld, door ondernemingen te helpen bij het verminderen van het aantal frauduleuze transacties die zich voordoen op gesaboteerde consumentenapparatuur.
"Dit is een geweldig jaar geweest voor Lookout App Defense, omdat we wereldwijd zijn doorgebroken op nieuwe markten en nieuwe klanten hebben verkregen", aldus Satendar Bhatia, SVP van Embedded Software Sales bij Lookout. "Wij zijn ook belangrijke technologiesamenwerkingsverbanden aangegaan die onze visie aanvullen en ons een one-stop-shop maken die een volledige lijn beschermingsproducten voor mobiele apps biedt voor onze klanten".
Lookout App Defense werkt samen met partners met marktleidende oplossingen om te zorgen voor uitgebreide end-to-end-beveiliging van mobiele apps voor klanten.
Het App Defense ecosysteem bestaat nu uit strategische go-to-market samenwerkingsverbanden met:
- Promon: Lookout is een samenwerkingsverband aangegaan met Promon, een marktleider op het gebied van appbeschermingstechnologie, om samen ontwikkelaars van mobiele apps de mogelijkheid te bieden om de integriteit van hun apps te beschermen, pogingen van aanvallers te belemmeren die code willen reverse engineeren, emulatoren/debuggers aan te sluiten en mobiele apps in runtime van een nieuw pakket te voorzien.
- Buguroo: Lookout is een samenwerkingsverband aangegaan met Buguroo, marktleider op het gebied van fraudedetectietechnologie, om volledig geïntegreerde "bescherming en fraudedetectie te bieden voor mobiele apps" voor klanten die financiële diensten afnemen. Dit samenwerkingsverband voorziet klanten van de mogelijkheid om de veiligheid van hun mobiele apps te verbeteren, door gebruik te maken van continue authenticatie, alsmede hun fraude- en risicoscores te verruimen, die beide nodig zijn voor het bestrijden van datasabotage en online fraude op internet en in mobiele kanalen.
- Trustonic: Lookout is een samenwerkingsverband aangegaan met Trustonic, om gezamenlijk ontwikkelaars de geavanceerde toepassingsbescherming te bieden die noodzakelijk is voor het beschermen van kritieke mobiele apps op het gebied van digitaal bankieren, betalingen, mPOS, authenticatie van mobiele ID's en andere vormen van gebruik. Trustonic Application Protection (TAP) geeft de ontwikkelaarsgemeenschap geavanceerde bescherming overal binnen Android- en iOS-platforms door middel van een op software gebaseerde Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) en integriteitscontroles alsmede volledige toegang tot een door hardware ondersteunde TEE die beschikbaar is op de meeste Android apparaten.
Over Lookout
Lookout is een cybersecurity bedrijf voor de post-perimeter, cloud-first, mobile-first wereld. Aangedreven door de grootste dataset van mobiele code die er bestaat, biedt de Lookout Security Cloud inzicht in het volledige spectrum van mobiele risico's. Lookout wordt vertrouwd door honderden miljoenen individuele gebruikers, bedrijven en overheidsinstellingen en partners zoals AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Microsoft, Apple en anderen. Het hoofdkantoor is gevestigd in San Francisco, Lookout heeft kantoren in Amsterdam, Boston, Londen, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto en Washington, D.C. Voor meer informatie, bezoek www.lookout.com en volg Lookout op zijn blog, LinkedIn, en Twitter.
Deze bekendmaking is officieel geldend in de originele brontaal. Vertalingen zijn slechts als leeshulp bedoeld en moeten worden vergeleken met de tekst in de brontaal, die als enige rechtsgeldig is.
Bekijk het oorspronkelijke bericht op businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005979/nl/
