Le salon CES Unveiled d'Amsterdam met à l'honneur les technologies qui améliorent le quotidien

|October 17, 2019 09:36 PM EDT
La Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® a fait plusieurs annonces aujourd'hui dans le cadre du CES Unveiled d'Amsterdam, un événement préparatoire officiel du CES® 2020. Des dirigeants, des médias de premier rang et des influenceurs industriels se sont rassemblés lors d'un événement battant de nouveaux records pour célébrer les dernières innovations européennes et donner un avant-goût du CES 2020.
La CTA a annoncé que huit sociétés des Pays-Bas et de la région environnante sont des lauréats du prix CES 2020 des meilleures innovations. Les lauréats du prix des meilleures innovations sont la société néerlandaise Hydraloop Systems BV dans la catégorie Développement durable, éco-design et énergie connectée, et la société britannique Valerann dans la catégorie Villes connectées.
"L'Europe est un terreau fertile pour l'innovation. La région pousse notre industrie vers l'avant et nous avons pu constater toutes les promesses et opportunités offertes par la technologie au CES Unveiled d'Amsterdam", déclare Karen Chupka, VPE, CES. "Le CES 2020 présentera les technologies les plus novatrices d'Europe, qui présentent le potentiel d'améliorer le quotidien de chacun."
Les autres lauréats seront dévoilés lors du CES Unveiled de Paris, le 22 octobre 2019, et au CES Unveiled New York, le 7 novembre 2019. La liste des lauréats sera publiée sur CES.tech à partir 7 novembre 2019 et un grand nombre d'entre eux viendront présenter leurs produits primés au CES 2020, du 7 au 10 janvier, à Las Vegas.
Pour sa troisième édition, le CES Unveiled d'Amsterdam bat de nouveaux records en occupant l'intégralité de l'espace d'exposition et en rassemblant plus de 1 500 participants venant de près de 50 pays. L'événement accueillera également des officiels gouvernementaux et des dirigeants d'entreprise des Pays-Bas et des régions environnantes, notamment Pete Hoekstra, ambassadeur des États-Unis aux Pays-Bas; Mona Keijzer, secrétaire d'état néerlandaise aux Affaires économiques et la politique climatique; Femke Halsema, maire d'Amsterdam; et Corinne Vigreux, cofondatrice de TomTom et fondatrice de CODAM.
L'Europe a accueilli plus de 16 000 participants au CES 2019 et continue de montrer l'exemple en matière d'innovation. L'Union européenne disposait d'une solide présence au CES Unveiled d'Amsterdam, avec des dirigeants tels que Katerina Borunska, chargée de mission, Commission européenne; Hubert Cottogni, directeur, Responsable de la gestion des mandats, Fonds européen d'investissement; et Els Sweeney-Bindels, cheffe du bureau de la BEI à Amsterdam, Banque européenne d'investissement. CES Unveiled fait la promotion de la valeur continue qu'elle partage avec l'Europe par le biais de partenariats entre les gouvernements, les entreprises et la recherche.
TechLeap.NL a également présenté sa nouvelle identité visuelle et les 50 startups qui participeront au CES 2020 dans le cadre de l'Eureka Park. SAR le prince Constantijn van Oranje, envoyé spécial de TechLeap.NL, a également rappelé pourquoi le salon CES est important pour les startups néerlandaises et pourquoi il œuvre pour faire des Pays-Bas la destination de choix des leaders technologiques.
Détenu et produit par la CTA, le CES 2020, plus grand et influent événement tech au monde, se tiendra du 7 au 10 janvier 2020, à Las Vegas, dans le Nevada, et ouvrira ses portes aux technologies les plus transformatrices sur divers marchés, comme la connectivité 5G, l'intelligence artificielle, la réalité augmentée et virtuelle, la maison connectée, la ville connectée, les véhicules connectés, la santé numériques et bien d'autres. Les dirigeants et les étoiles montantes du secteur se rassembleront à nouveau pour rester à l'avant-garde des innovations qui stimulent un secteur technologique en constante évolution.
Les inscriptions au CES 2020 sont ouvertes. Pour suivre toute l'actualité des exposants et les annonces relatives à l'événement, rendez-vous sur CES.tech.
À propos du Salon CES :
CES® est l'événement technologique le plus important et le plus influent au monde - le terrain d'essai pour les technologies de pointe et les innovateurs du monde entier. C'est là que les plus grandes marques mondiales font des affaires et rencontrent de nouveaux partenaires, et que les plus brillants innovateurs font leur entrée sur la scène. Propriété et production de la Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES présente tous les aspects du secteur de la technologie. Pour en savoir plus, veuillez visiter CES.tech et suivez CES sur les réseaux sociaux.
À propos de la Consumer Technology Association :
En tant que plus grande association commerciale de technologie en Amérique du Nord, la CTA® incarne le secteur de la technologie. Nos membres sont les chefs de file mondiaux de l'innovation, qu'il s'agisse de startups ou de marques internationales, et contribuent à soutenir plus de 18 millions d'emplois aux États-Unis. Le CTA détient et produit CES® – l'événement technologique le plus important et le plus influent de la planète. Retrouvez-nous sur CTA.tech. Suivez-nous sur @CTAtech.
ÉVÉNEMENTS FUTURS
-
CES Unveiled Paris
22 octobre – Paris, France
-
Consumer Technology Hall of Fame
6 novembre 2019 – New York, NY
-
CES Unveiled New York
7 novembre – New York, NY
-
CES Unveiled Las Vegas
5 janvier 2020 – Las Vegas, Nevada
-
CES 2020
7-10 janvier 2020 – Las Vegas, Nevada
