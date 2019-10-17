Technologie zur Verbesserung der Lebensqualität im Fokus der CES Unveiled in Amsterdam

|By Business Wire
|
October 17, 2019 09:36 PM EDT
Die Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® enthüllte heute mehrere Vorankündigungen auf der CES Unveiled in Amsterdam, einer offiziellen Veranstaltung im Vorfeld der CES® 2020. Führungskräfte, einflussreiche Medienvertreter und Branchenprominenz versammelten sich auf der rekordverdächtigen Veranstaltung, um die neuesten europäischen Innovationen in Augenschein zu nehmen und einen Vorgeschmack auf die CES 2020 zu erhalten.
Die CTA gab bekannt, dass acht Unternehmen aus den Niederlanden und Umgebung unter den Preisträgern der CES 2020 Innovation Awards sind. Zu den Preisträgern „Best of Innovation“ gehören das niederländische Unternehmen Hydraloop Systems BV in der Kategorie Nachhaltigkeit, Öko-Design und intelligente Energie sowie das britische Unternehmen Valerann in der Kategorie Intelligente Städte.
„Europa ist ein Nährboden für Innovation, der unsere Branche immer weiter vorantreibt, und wir konnten das Zukunftsversprechen und die Kraft der Technologie auf der CES Unveiled in Amsterdam mit eigenen Augen sehen“, erklärte Karen Chupka, EVP, CES. „Die CES 2020 wird die innovativste Technologie aus Europa in den Blickpunkt rücken, die die Lebensqualität der Menschen potenziell wirklich erhöhen kann.“
Die weiteren Preisträger werden am 22. Oktober 2019 auf der CES Unveiled in Paris und am 7. November 2019 auf der CES Unveiled New York bekanntgegeben. Die Namen werden zudem ab dem 7. November 2019 online unter CES.tech veröffentlicht, und viele davon stellen ihre preisgekrönten Produkte auf der CES 2020 aus, die vom 7. bis 10. Januar 2020 in Las Vegas stattfindet.
Die bereits zum dritten Mal veranstaltete CES Unveiled in Amsterdam stellte neue Rekorde auf, indem der Ausstellerraum ausverkauft war und sich hier mehr als 1.500 Besucher aus nahezu 50 Ländern einfanden. Zu den Teilnehmern gehörten auch Regierungsvertreter und Branchenführungskräfte aus den Niederlanden und der Umgebung, darunter Pete Hoekstra, US-Botschafter in den Niederlanden; Mona Keijzer, Niederländische Staatssekretärin für Wirtschaft und Klimawandelpolitik; Femke Halsema, Bürgermeisterin von Amsterdam, und Corinne Vigreux, Mitbegründerin von TomTom und Gründerin von CODAM.
Europa begrüßte mehr als 16.000 Besucher auf der CES 2019 und geht in Sachen Innovation weiterhin mit gutem Beispiel voran. Die Europäische Union war auf der CES Unveiled in Amsterdam stark vertreten, darunter durch Führungskräfte wie Katerina Borunska, Politikbeauftragte, Europäische Kommission; Hubert Cottogni, Direktor, Leiter der Abteilung Mandate Management, Europäischer Investitionsfonds; und Els Sweeney-Bindels, Leiterin des Amsterdamer Büros der EIB, Europäische Investitionsbank. Die CES Unveiled fördert die gemeinsam mit Europa vertretenen kontinuierlichen Werte durch Partnerschaften in Regierungsarbeit, Wirtschaft und Forschung.
TechLeap.NL stellte zudem seine neue optische Identität und die 50 Startup-Unternehmen vor, die es im Rahmen des Eureka Parks auf die CES 2020 mitbringen wird. Seine Königliche Hoheit Prinz Constantijn van Oranje, Sonderbeauftragter bei TechLeap.NL, erörterte, warum die CES wichtig für niederländische Startups ist und warum er sich dafür einsetzt, die Niederlande zum besten Standort für die führenden Technologien von morgen zu machen.
Die im Besitz der CTA befindliche und von dieser produzierte CES 2020, die weltweit größte und einflussreichste Technologiefachmesse, findet vom 7. bis 10. Januar 2020 in Las Vegas (Nevada/USA) statt. Die CES macht die modernste richtungweisende Technologie diverser Marktbereiche zugänglich, wie etwa 5G-Konnektivität, künstliche Intelligenz, erweiterte und virtuelle Realität, intelligenter Haushalt, intelligente Städte, Fahrzeuge, digitale Gesundheit und vieles andere mehr. Hier versammeln sich wiederum Branchenführer und aufstrebende Größen, um künftige Innovation vorzustellen und die in ständigem Wandel befindliche Technologiebranche weiter voranzutreiben.
Anmeldung zur CES 2020 ist jetzt möglich. Aktuelle Nachrichten über Aussteller und Ankündigungen für die Messe erhalten Sie unter CES.tech.
Über die CES:
Die CES® ist die weltweit größte und einflussreichste Technologiefachmesse - das Testgelände für bahnbrechende Technologieunternehmen und globale Innovatoren. Hier versammeln sich die größten Marken der Welt, um Handel zu treiben und neue Partner kennen zu lernen, und hier betreten die scharfsinnigsten Innovatoren erstmals die Bühne der Öffentlichkeit. Da sich die CES im Besitz der Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® befindet und von dieser organisiert wird, werden hier alle Aspekte des Technologiesektors ausgestellt. Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter CES.tech und folgen Sie der CES in den sozialen Medien.
Über die Consumer Technology Association:
Als größter Branchenverband für Technologie in Nordamerika ist die CTA® der Technologiesektor. Unsere Mitglieder sind die weltweit führenden Innovatoren – von Startups bis hin zu globalen Markenunternehmen. Sie beschäftigen in den USA mehr als 18 Millionen Menschen. Die CTA ist zudem Eigentümer und Veranstalter der CES® – der größten, einflussreichsten Technologiemesse der Welt. Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter CTA.tech. Folgen Sie uns unter @CTAtech.
KOMMENDE VERANSTALTUNGEN
-
CES Unveiled in Paris
22. Oktober – Paris, Frankreich
-
Consumer Technology Hall of Fame
6. November 2019 – New York, USA
-
CES Unveiled New York
7. November – New York, USA
-
CES Unveiled Las Vegas
5. Januar 2020 – Las Vegas, USA
-
CES 2020
7.-10. Januar 2020 – Las Vegas, USA
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017006000/de/
