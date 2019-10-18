Comfy und Enlighted kooperieren, um intelligentere Arbeitsplätze zu schaffen

|By Business Wire
|
October 18, 2019 05:46 AM EDT
Comfy, der führende Anbieter von globalen Arbeitsplatzerlebnislösungen, und Enlighted, der führende Anbieter von Internet of Things (IoT)-Lösungen für Geschäftsgebäude, arbeiten zusammen, um intelligentere Arbeitsplätze zu schaffen. Ihre Zusammenarbeit integriert die leistungsstarke Arbeitsplatzerlebnisplattform von Comfy mit der preisgekrönten Gebäude-IoT-Technologie von Enlighted. Das erste Kooperationsprojekt ist ein intelligentes Arbeitsplatzreservierungssystem, das dem wachsenden Bedarf an freien, tätigkeitsbezogenen Arbeitsplätzen nachkommt. Die Lösung verfügt über eine neue Arbeitsplatz-Sensorkonfiguration von Enlighted und wird derzeit im gesamten globalen Immobilienportfolio eines der weltweit größten Anbieter von Unternehmenssoftware eingesetzt.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005170/de/
Comfy and Enlighted have integrated their technologies to create a new intelligent desk reservation system. (Photo: Business Wire)
Immer mehr Unternehmen setzen auf freie Arbeitsplätze, agiles Arbeiten und tätigkeitsbezogenes Arbeiten, um Flexibilität und kollaborative Umgebungen zu ermöglichen. In diesen neuen Büroumgebungen können die Mitarbeiter dynamisch die Schreibtische auswählen, an denen sie am produktivsten und kreativsten sind – sei es in der Nähe von Kollegen auf einem Projekt oder einzeln in einem ruhigen Raum. Das intelligente Reservierungssystem, das eine verbraucherfreundliche, mitarbeiterorientierte App und intelligente, Arbeitsplatz-basierte Sensorfunktionen kombiniert, ist für diese neue Art des Arbeitens von entscheidender Bedeutung. Es ermöglicht den Teams in Echtzeit schnell und einfach Arbeitsplätze, die ihren Bedürfnissen entsprechen, unbesetzt und verfügbar sind, an jedem Ort im Gebäude zu identifizieren.
Die Arbeitsplatzlösung von Comfy wurde für Immobilienteams entwickelt, die die Gesamtnutzung von Arbeitsplätzen und Einrichtungen optimieren und gleichzeitig das Engagement und die Produktivität der Mitarbeiter steigern möchten. Die benutzerorientierte App von Comfy ermöglicht es den Mitarbeitern, den benötigten Arbeitsplatz zu finden, zu buchen und zu nutzen, und zwar dann, wenn sie ihn benötigen.
Die Enlighted-Building-IoT-Plattform schafft mit Hilfe von Cloud-fähigen intelligenten Sensoren, die dicht an Beleuchtungskörpern und unter Schreibtischen verteilt sind, „sensorische Systeme“ im gesamten Gebäude. Diese Sensoren sammeln mehrmals pro Sekunde Daten über das Geschehen im Gebäude, geben Echtzeit-Einblick in die Nutzung des Gebäudes, fördern die Nutzungsanalyse, bieten Ortungsdienste für Personen und Anlagen und stellen diese Daten über APIs anderen Anwendungen zur Verfügung.
Comfy und Enlighted haben ihre Technologien integriert, um dieses neue intelligente Arbeitsplatzreservierungssystem zu entwickeln. Die intelligenten Sensoren von Enlighted sind unter jedem freien Arbeitsplatz platziert. Diese Sensoren erkennen, wann der Arbeitsplatz genutzt wird, und stellen diese Informationen der Comfy-Plattform zur Verfügung, indem sie den Büromitarbeitern über die Comfy-Mobile-App oder den -Kiosk in Echtzeit Informationen zur Verfügbarkeit des Arbeitsplatzes liefern. Die Sensordaten werden außerdem innerhalb von Comfy aggregiert, so dass Führungskräfte Transparenz über die Hauptnutzungszeiten, die am häufigsten genutzten Arbeitsbereiche und andere Analysen der Arbeitsplatznutzung gewinnen können.
Enlighted hat für diese Zusammenarbeit eine neue Variante seines preisgekrönten SU-5-IoT-Smart-Sensors der 5. Generation entwickelt. Diese Konfiguration ist für eine einfache Bereitstellung optimiert und auf die Platzierung unter Schreibtischen abgestimmt. Die intelligenten IoT-Sensoren von Enlighted haben sich auf mehr als 210 Millionen Quadratfuß kommerzieller Immobilieneinsätze bewährt und kombinieren mehrere Sensortechnologien, lokale Verarbeitung und drahtlose Kommunikation mit Bluetooth-Funktionen zur Unterstützung von Ortungsdiensten und automatisierten Check-in-Funktionen.
„Die Erfüllung der Bedürfnisse der heutigen flexiblen und agilen Mitarbeiter ist eine Herausforderung, weshalb die Fähigkeit zur Integration von Best-in-Class-Technologie und zur Kombination von Datenquellen entscheidend ist“, sagte Daniel Schroeder, CEO von Comfy. „Wir freuen uns, Enlighted im schnell wachsenden „Works with Comfy“-Partner-Ökosystem begrüßen zu dürfen.“
Stefan Schwab, CEO von Enlighted, sagte: „Von Anfang an hat Enlighted die granularen Daten, die unsere leistungsstarken Sensoren sammeln, strategisch für andere Anwendungen in unserem Partnernetzwerk verfügbar gemacht, da die Kunden von einem umfassenden Ökosystem an hochwertigen Lösungen profitieren. Die Vision von Enlighted, ein umfassendes ‚Gebäudesensoriksystem‘ zu schaffen, erstreckt sich nun auf jeden Arbeitsbereich, wobei unsere Sensoren Daten erfassen und Informationen liefern, um die Arbeitsumgebung zu verbessern. Die Zusammenarbeit mit Comfy am intelligenten Arbeitsplatzreservierungssystem ist nur der Anfang unserer Partnerschaft.“
Comfy und Enlighted wurden 2018 jeweils von Siemens übernommen und sind nun Teil von Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI). SI bietet seinen Kunden ein umfassendes End-to-End-Portfolio aus einer Hand – mit Produkten, Systemen, Lösungen und Dienstleistungen von der Stromerzeugung bis hin zum Endverbrauch. Mit einem zunehmend digitalisierten Ökosystem hilft es den Kunden dabei, zu wachsen und die Communities voranzubringen und trägt zugleich zur Nachhaltigkeit bei.
Die Unternehmen präsentieren die neue Technologie auf den Messen CoreNet Anaheim (20. bis 22. Oktober), WORKTECH 19 (29. Oktober) und RealComms CoRETech (13. bis 15. November). Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.comfyapp.com und www.enlightedinc.com.
ÜBER COMFY
Comfy bietet die weltweit leistungsfähigste Plattform für Arbeitsplatzerlebnisse. Unsere Unternehmenssoftwarelösungen verbinden Menschen, Orte und Systeme für Fortune-500-Unternehmen auf der ganzen Welt. Comfy wurde 2012 gegründet und hat seinen Hauptsitz in Oakland, Kalifornien. Comfy wurde 2018 von Siemens Industry, Inc. übernommen und ist eine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft. Besuchen Sie comfyapp.com für weitere Informationen.
ÜBER ENLIGHTED
Enlighted wurde entwickelt, um alles zu ändern und bietet die weltweit fortschrittlichste Gebäude-IoT-Plattform für führende Handels- und Gesundheitsorganisationen auf der ganzen Welt, mit einer bis heute genutzten Gebäudefläche von mehr als 210 Millionen Quadratfuß. Enlighted wurde 2009 gegründet und hat seinen Hauptsitz im Silicon Valley. Enlighted wurde 2018 erworben und ist eine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft von Siemens Industry, Inc. Weitere Informationen zu Enlighted finden Sie unter enlightedinc.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005170/de/
