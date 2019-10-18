Ranplan Joins O-RAN Alliance Heralding a New Era of Cloud-Based Collaborative Network Design and Optimization

|By Business Wire
|
October 18, 2019
Ranplan Wireless, an independent provider of telecom software solutions, announces its commitment to the O-RAN Alliance. Embracing O-RAN’s core principles of intelligence and openness, Ranplan will guide development of open interfaces and closely participate with global carriers in the promotion of the guiding principles of the O-RAN community.
Managing Complexity Through Collaboration and Automation (Photo: Business Wire)
With mobile operators preparing for the deployment of much more highly complex radio networks than previously thought conceivable, accurate network planning and optimization calls for a holistic approach, one typified by close coordination of the indoor and the outdoor environment. Acutely aware of future requirements, Ranplan presented the world’s first heterogeneous wireless planning tool supporting 5G-NR in October 2018. This release sparked a wave of demand from operators across the globe, keen on smoothly transitioning into a new era of wireless services by leveraging Ranplan’s Heterogenous design tools and workflow management platform, Collaboration-Hub.
“By integrating our central components, encompassing databases and 3D ray-tracing engines, into the increasingly adaptive and intelligent network operating systems (aka as OSSs or SONs) of leading customers, Ranplan helps automate accurate re-planning of mobile networks after initial deployment. As a pioneer in this domain with unique capabilities to handle heterogeneous networks Ranplan has positioned itself for partnerships with mobile operators, equipment vendors and systems integrators that share our vision,” - Professor Jie Zhang, founder, Chief Scientific Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ranplan Group AB
Ranplan is involved with a number of deployments, pioneering solutions for heterogenous planning and optimization of wireless networks integrated with customers’ operating support systems (OSS) enabling computer-aided automation after initial deployment of radio access nodes. A key conclusion shows traditional models of largely proprietary systems must give way to a format of open, secure, multi-party collaboration. Understanding the benefits of incorporating a heterogenous design management platform with an open architecture unleashes operational efficiency gains.
“Ranplan embraces the notion of an ecosystem characterized by open interfaces and interoperable components in a multi-vendor setting. The vision championed by the O-RAN community is perfectly aligned with our philosophy, roadmap and system architecture. Ranplan seeks to play a pivotal role in realizing the full potential of 5G, aiming at continuous optimization of radio resources, enabled by cloud-based automation.” - Per Lindberg, A/CEO, Member of the Board of Directors, Ranplan Group AB
Ranplan welcomes all parties to meet with its team at MWC19, OnGo Pavilion, West Hall #5002. October 22-24, Los Angeles, CA to discuss how its solutions can help enable the vision of O-RAN.
Certified Adviser:
FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8-528 00 399 [email protected], is the Company's Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North
About Ranplan Wireless
Ranplan Wireless is an innovative technology company that has developed the world’s only solution that can plan, design and optimize multi-layered in-building and outdoor wireless networks in a coordinated manner. Our solutions help enable the telecommunications ecosystem, comprised of traditional and non-traditional stakeholders, to efficiently deploy and optimize the next generation of wireless networks.
Ranplan Wireless is a subsidiary of Ranplan Group AB (Nasdaq First North: RPLAN) whose head office is in Stockholm, Sweden. The group operates out of offices in the UK, US and China.
About O-RAN Alliance
The O-RAN Alliance is a world-wide, carrier-led effort to drive new levels of openness in the radio access networks of next generation wireless systems. Future RANs will be built on a foundation of virtualized network elements, white-box hardware and standardized interfaces that fully embrace O-RAN’s core principles of intelligence and openness. An ecosystem of innovative new products is already emerging that will form the underpinnings of the multi-vendor, interoperable, autonomous RAN, envisioned by many in the past, but only now enabled by the global industry-wide vision, commitment and leadership of O-RAN Alliance members and contributors.
More information about O-RAN can be found at www.o-ran.org.
