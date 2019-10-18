Währungsbereinigtes Wachstum von LTI um 11,9 % höher als im Vorjahr; digitale Umsätze bei 40 %

|By Business Wire
October 18, 2019 06:44 AM EDT
Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE-Code: 540005, NSE: LTI), ein weltweit tätiges Unternehmen für Technologieberatung und digitale Lösungen, hat heute seine Ergebnisse für das zweite Quartal des Geschäftsjahrs 2020 bekanntgegeben.
In US-Dollar:
- Umsätze in Höhe von 363,8 Millionen USD; Wachstum von 2,0 % gegenüber dem Vorquartal und 10,8 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr
- Währungsbereinigtes Wachstum von 2,4 % gegenüber dem Vorquartal und 11,9 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr
In indischen Rupien:
- Erträge in Höhe von 25.707 Millionen indischen Rupien; Wachstum von 3,4 % gegenüber dem Vorquartal und 10,3 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr
- Nettogewinn in Höhe von 3.604 Millionen indischen Rupien; Wachstum um 1,3 % gegenüber dem Vorquartal und (10,0 %) gegenüber dem Vorjahr
„Im zweiten Quartal haben wir beständig ein konstantes währungsbereinigtes Wachstum von 11,9 % erzielt, getrieben durch eine planmäßige Steigerung großer Auftragsabschlüsse, die wir bereits bekanntgegeben haben. Wir konnten in diesem Quartal drei große Aufträge abschließen, die alle von neuen Kunden stammten. Damit kam der Netto-Neu-Gesamtauftragswert auf insgesamt ca. 100 Millionen USD. Aufgrund der gesunden Pipeline, der weiterhin großen Dynamik bei Aufträgen und des schnellen Wachstums bei digitalen Diensten in allen Vertikalen können wir optimistisch in die Zukunft blicken.
Wir freuen uns, die Übernahme von Powerup, einem von Anfang an in der Cloud tätigen Unternehmen, bekanntgeben zu dürfen, das über 150 Aufträge in der Cloud abgeschlossen hat. Powerup verfügt über umfassende Expertise mit der Entwicklung von Cloud- und KI-Lösungen und ist ein erstklassiger beratender Partner von AWS.“
– Sanjay Jalona, Geschäftsführer und Vorstandsvorsitzender LTI
Kürzlich erfolgte Auftragsabschlüsse
– Ein in den USA ansässiges Versorgungsunternehmen mit neuem Firmenzeichen hat sich für einen mehrjährigen, mehrere Millionen US-Dollar schweren Managed-Services-Deal für seine Managed Services für Cloud und Infrastruktur für LTI entschieden
– Abschluss eines mehrjährigen, mehrere Millionen schweren Managed-Services-Auftrags bei einem europäischen Finanzinstitut mit neuem Firmenzeichen
– Eine führende Stromerzeugungsgesellschaft hat sich für LTI als Partner für einen Bauplatz und die firmenweite Implementierung von SAP S/4 HANA entschieden
– Ein Auftrag für Application-Management und Transformation von einem der globalen Marktführer im Produktionsbereich
– Ein globaler Technikkonzern hat sich für AMS-Management für LTI entschieden
– Eine große Entwicklungsbehörde im Mittleren Osten hat sich für die Implementierung einer digitalen Plattform der nächsten Generation für LTI entschieden, damit seine Mega-Investitionsaufwendungen effizient gemanagt werden können
– Ein führendes Konglomerat im Produktionsbereich hat LTI mit der Implementierung von SAP S/4 HANA beauftragt, um seine gemeinsam mit SAP entwickelte coinnovative Lösung für Engineering, Bau und Betrieb (Engineering, Construction and Operations, EC&O) zu nutzen
– Ein globaler Technologievertrieb hat sich für LTI als Transformationspartner für den Start eines neuen Geschäftszweigs entschieden
– Ein US-amerikanisches Dienstleistungsunternehmen hat LTI für die Migration seiner HR- und Personal-ERP-Anwendungen zu SaaS beauftragt
Kundenreferenzen
„Convo hat sich aufgrund der umfassenden, breiten technischen Kenntnisse und der Verpflichtung zur Innovation des Unternehmens für LTI als kritischen Wachstumspartner entschieden. Wir betrachten die Partnerschaft als entscheidend für unseren kurz- und langfristigen Erfolg bei der Transformation der VRS-Branche. Von der Automatisierung von Bereitstellungen bis hin zur integrierten KI – LTI ist in alle unsere täglichen Workflows integriert. Mit jeder Lösung übertrifft LTI weiter unsere Erwartungen.“
John Steinmetz, Chief Technology Officer Convo Communications, LLC.
Preise und Auszeichnungen
– LTI ist im Global ISG Index™ für das dritte Quartal 2019 als einer der 15 „Breakthrough Technology Provider Standouts“ (bahnbrechende Spitzen-Technologieanbieter) in den Regionen Nord- und Südamerika, EMEA und weltweit genannt
– Fallstudie von LTI wird von Forrester in einem Bericht als einer der bedeutendsten Lieferketten-Anwendungsfälle im Bereich IdD und Blockchain erwähnt. Titel des Berichts: „IoT And Blockchain: A Powerful Pairing That Doesn't Yet Live Up to Its Promise“ („IdD und Blockchain: eine starke Kombination, die ihr Versprechen noch nicht hält“)
– LTI wird im Everest Group Life Sciences Digital Services Peak Matrix™ Assessment 2019 als „Major Contender“ und „Star Performer“ geführt
– LTI wird in der Constellation Research ShortList als Top-Anbieter von Innovationsdiensten und Engineering im dritten Quartal 2019 anerkannt
– LTI wird im Everest Group Data & Analytics Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019 als „Major Contender“ geführt
– LTI wird in der Kategorie „Honorable Mentions“ im Gartner „Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide, 2019“ genannt
. *Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA Application Services, Worldwide, 2019, Fabio Di Capua et al., 20. Mai 2019
Gartner unterstützt keine Händler, Produkte oder Dienstleistungen, die in seinen Rechercheveröffentlichungen dargestellt werden und rät Technologie-Nutzern nicht, nur die Händler mit den besten Bewertungen oder sonstigen Merkmalen zu nutzen. Die Forschungsarbeiten von Gartner stellen die Meinung der Forschungsabteilung von Gartner dar und dürfen nicht als Tatsachenbericht verstanden werden. Gartner distanziert sich von jeglicher ausdrücklich oder implizit verstandenen Gewährleistung hinsichtlich dieser Recherchen, einschließlich jeglicher Gewährleistung in Bezug auf Marktgängigkeit oder Eignung für einen bestimmten Zweck.
Sonstige geschäftliche Eckpunkte
– LTI hat eine definitive Vereinbarung zur Übernahme von Powerup Cloud unterzeichnet, einem AWS Premier Consulting-Partner mit Sitz in Bangalore mit Ressourcen in den Bereichen Cloud Consulting, Data Lake-Implementierung und Cloud Native Application-Entwicklung. Das Unternehmen betreibt zwei Cloudplattformen auf Grundlage von KI – CloudEnsure.io, eine Plattform für autonome Cloud-Governance für ständige Prüfungen des Cloud-Setup, und Botzer.io, eine Plattform für KI für Unternehmen, die Chatbots für Kundensupport, Mitarbeiterdialog und Wissensmanagement entwickelt.
– Der Verwaltungsrat (Board of Directors) setzte bei der Versammlung am 17. Oktober 2019 eine Zwischendividende von 12,5 indischen Rupien pro Stammaktie (Nominalwert eine Rupie) fest
– LTI ist jetzt „Premier“-Partner von ServiceNow
– LTI hat hocherfreut den ZEE Business National CSR Leadership Award 2019 für Innovationen bei CSR-Praktiken entgegengenommen
– LTI hat seinen dritten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht unter dem Motto „Solving for Good“ („Dauerhafte Lösungen“) veröffentlicht Wir haben Inspirationen aus den Zielen für nachhaltige Entwicklung der Vereinten Nationen bezogen, und in dem Bericht sind spezifische Ziele und Verpflichtungen festgesetzt, die wir uns in unserer „Sustainability Roadmap 2030“ gesetzt haben.
Über LTI:
LTI (NSE: LTI) ist ein weltweit tätiger Anbieter von technischen Beratungsdiensten und digitalen Lösungen und verhilft mehr als 360 Kunden zum Erfolg in einer konvergierenden Welt. Wir sind in 30 Ländern tätig und scheuen keinen Aufwand für unsere Kunden. Wir beschleunigen ihre digitale Transformation mit LTIs Mosaic-Plattform und bringen so ihre Arbeit im Bereich mobile Technologien, soziale Medien, Analysen, IoT und Cloud auf den Weg. Unser Unternehmen wurde 1997 als Tochter von Larsen & Toubro gegründet. Aufgrund unserer einzigartigen Firmengeschichte verfügen wir über beispiellose praktische Expertise bei der Lösung auch der komplexesten Aufgaben für Firmen in allen Branchen. Jeden Tag ermöglicht es unser Team aus mehr als 30.000 LTI-Mitarbeitern unseren Kunden, die Effektivität ihres Geschäfts- und Technologiebetriebs zu erhöhen und Wert für ihre Kunden, Mitarbeiter und Aktionäre zu liefern. Weiterführende Information finden Sie unter http://www.Lntinfotech.com oder folgen Sie uns auf @LTI_Global
