Premierminister von Bermuda kündigt bei Technologiegipfel Zulassung digitaler Währungen an

October 18, 2019
Die offizielle Eröffnung des Bermuda Tech Summit nahm Premierminister David Burt gestern zum Anlass, die Zulassung digitaler Währungen, die im Verhältnis von 1:1 vom US-Dollar gestützt werden, für die Zahlung staatlicher Steuern, Gebühren und Dienstleistungen anzukündigen. Dies geschehe in dem Bemühen, Bermudas Position als treibende Kraft bei der Entwicklung der globalen Finanztechnologie (Fintech) zu stärken.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005240/de/
The keynote conversation between Bermuda Premier David Burt and Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, moderated by Jessel Mendes, BDA Board Member and Partner at EY (Photo: Business Wire)
Mehr als 300 Teilnehmer, ein Drittel davon aus dem Ausland, hatten während des Tages Gelegenheit, der beeindruckenden Auswahl sachkundiger Experten zuzuhören, die die Auswirkungen der technologischen Transformation auf Investment- und Geschäftsmodelle in vielen für Bermuda relevanten industriellen Sektoren diskutierten. Die Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) fungierte als Gastgeber des für jedermann zugänglichen Gipfels, der in Kooperation mit FinTech Bermuda unter dem Motto ‚Focused on the Future‘ (Fokussiert auf die Zukunft) stand.
„Technologie ist die Zukunft. Schaut man sich die fünf oder sechs derzeit größten Unternehmen der Welt an, handelt es sich um Technologiekonzerne“, sagte Premier Burt in seinem Eröffnungsgespräch mit dem CEO von Circle, Jeremy Allaire. „Wir wissen, dass wir neuen Technologien gegenüber offen sein müssen, um das künftige Wachstum unserer Wirtschaft zu gewährleisten. Daher stellen wir in Bermuda sicher, dass wir weltweit führend in der Förderung von Innovationen sind. Wenn bestehende und neue Unternehmen in Bermuda nicht innovativ tätig sein können, werden sie dies in anderen Ländern tun, und Bermuda wird sich seiner Chancen beraubt sehen. Es ist von größter Bedeutung, dass Bermuda ein Innovationszentrum bleibt und seinen Wettbewerbsvorteil bei Finanzdienstleistungen verteidigt.“
Zu den Gründen, warum er Bermuda als Unternehmenssitz auswählte, sagte Jeremy Allaire: „Um unser internationales Geschäft aufzubauen, mussten wir ein Land finden, das die ganze Breite digitaler Ressourcen und den Umfang dessen, was wir erreichen wollten, versteht. In dieser Hinsicht ist Bermuda allen anderen Ländern weit voraus. Im Zuge der fortschreitenden Etablierung digitaler Währungen profitieren Länder wie Bermuda, die an Innovationen teilhaben, davon und beteiligen sich daran, eine Welt zu schaffen, in der der Austausch von Werten genauso effizient, frei und offen geschieht wie jetzt schon der Austausch von Daten, Wissen und Inhalten.”
Hauptredner Terence Mills, CEO von Al.io und Mitglied des Forbes Technology Council, das sich mit dem Thema künstliche Intelligenz (KI) befasst, sprach vor einem voll besetzten Raum über die Zukunft der Arbeit sowie die Herausforderungen und das Potenzial der Integration von KI in die Arbeitsabläufe. Er bot eine mitreißende Präsentation zur Nutzung von Technologie, als er beispielhaft die Steigerung der Effizienz des US-Gesundheitssystems beschrieb.
Andere Referenten sprachen über relevante Themen wie die zunehmende Nachfrage der Kunden nach Konnektivität im Hotel- und Gastgewerbe, Fernarbeit als künftiges Geschäftsmodell anstelle von Büros und inklusives Denken bei der Errichtung der technischen Infrastruktur. Angesichts der Debatten des Tages zeichnete sich deutlich ab, dass die Umsetzung des großen Versprechens der Innovation und der neuen Technologie einer gemeinschaftlichen Anstrengung und der Unterstützung des öffentlichen und privaten Sektors bedarf.
„Der Ansatz einer technisch geprägten, modernen Wirtschaft, dem sich Bermuda verschrieben hat, lässt uns in den Augen der nächsten Generation an Wirtschaftsführern, Investoren und vermögenden Privatpersonen als eine zunehmend attraktive Wahl erscheinen“, meinte BDA-CEO Roland Andy Burrows in seiner Begrüßungsansprache. „Dank unserer Stabilität, Qualität und der Möglichkeit, Geschäftstätigkeiten unkompliziert abzuwickeln, ist Bermuda bereits seit langem die bevorzugte Heimat von, unter anderem, Versicherungen, Anlagenverwaltungen und Treuhandgesellschaften. Eine Kombination aus genau diesen Attributen in Verbindung mit unserem zukunftsorientierten Ansatz zieht nun Technologen und Innovatoren der Art an, wie sie sich heute hier versammelt haben.“
Der Bermuda Tech Summit war die Abschlussveranstaltung der Premiere der Bermuda Tech Week 2019, die morgen mit der Tech Beach Retreat, die zum ersten Mal in Bermuda stattfindet, fortgesetzt wird.
Zu den Sponsoren und Partnern dieser Woche gehörten 24 Exchange, Appleby, Argo Group, Bermuda Economic Development Corporation, Bermuda Tourism Authority, Blockchain Triangle, Blockchain Radio, ChainThat, Circle, Conyers, Google, Gosling’s, Swan Group, The Royal Gazette, Walkers und Xceedance.
Weitere Informationen zur Bermuda Tech Week 2019 finden Sie unter www.bermudatechweek.bm.
UNTERNEHMEN VERBINDEN
Die BDA fördert Direktinvestitionen und unterstützt Unternehmen bei der Gründung, Verlagerung oder Erweiterung ihrer Geschäftstätigkeit in unserer führenden Gerichtsbarkeit. Als unabhängige, öffentlich-private Partnerschaft bringen wir Sie mit Branchenexperten, Regulierungsbehörden und wichtigen Ansprechpartnern in der Regierung der Bermudas in Kontakt, um Sie bei der Entscheidung über den Standort zu unterstützen. Unser Ziel? Das reibungslose und vorteilhafte Gestalten von Geschäften auf den Bermudas.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005240/de/
