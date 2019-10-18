PADT Co-Founder Eric Miller Elected as Board Chairman of the Arizona Technology Council

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 18, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
The Arizona Technology Council today announced that Eric Miller, co-founder and principal of PADT, Inc., was elected by the Council’s board of directors to serve as chairman for a term ending Oct. 31, 2020. He is stepping up from his previous position as vice-chairman.
“Eric has shown consistent dedication to the Arizona Technology Council’s success throughout his career,” said Steven G. Zylstra, the Council’s president and CEO. “He heavily prioritizes innovation and has the necessary connections and skill set to propel Arizona forward in our nation’s technology ecosystem. His expertise in the field of engineering will continue to be paramount to the success of our board.”
The Council also welcomes Jonathon Talcott, attorney, Ballard Spahr, as an officer in the position of secretary. Eric Lewis, CPA, partner, EY, was reappointed as an officer to the position of treasurer.
In addition, four directors have been elected to the board for three-year terms ending October 31, 2022. They are Christine Boles, general manager, Industrial Solutions Division, Intel®; Yakov Sidorin, IP attorney, Quarles & Brady; Islamshah Amlani, director, Cyber Security Organization, Honeywell Aerospace; and Drena Kusari, regional director, Lyft.
Leah Sweet, senior vice president of Global Design, Delivery and Operations, PayPal, and Todd Hardy, managing director, ASU Innovation Zones, were reappointed to the board for three-year terms ending October 31, 2022.
The Council also is proud to recognize outgoing board members for their service, including former chairman David Tuhy, general manager, NSG Software Division, Intel; Bob Rasmussen, director of Technology, Honeywell; former secretary Jacque Westling, attorney, Quarles & Brady; and former board member Fred Bellamy, Esq., attorney, Carpenter, Hazelwood, Delgado, & Bolen.
The board serves an advisory and fiduciary role by representing the interests of the state’s technology industries in the Council's strategic planning and ongoing operations. The current board includes 36 members representing a diverse set of organizations.
The biographies of the new board appointments are:
Eric Miller, co-founder and principal, PADT
As an industry veteran of 34 years, Miller has perfected a diverse set of skills that he implements as co-founder and principal of Tempe-based PADT. His role encompasses oversight of simulation and product development consulting, IT, marketing, operations, human resources and administration. Miller is not only a successful businessman and engineer but also a mentor to startups and small businesses. He often speaks on the use of simulation to drive product development, as well as the effective application of 3D printing. Miller also serves on the BioAccel Advisory Council and the screening committee of Arizona Technology Investors, and as a mentor for the ACA’s Venture Ready program.
Jonathon Talcott, attorney, Ballard Spahr
Talcott is an attorney who represents clients in a broad range of complex commercial disputes and transactions. He advises clients from startups to multinational corporations on business matters ranging from intellectual property to franchise rights. A former engineer, Talcott’s patent litigation experience has spanned a broad range of technologies and industries, including hardware, software, the Internet, medical devices and sports equipment. Talcott’s trademark practice includes advising clients on branding issues, securing trademark rights from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and defending and enforcing trademarks in court. He also has extensive copyright experience and advises clients in the areas of cybersecurity and privacy law.
Christine Boles, general manager, Industrial Solutions Division, Intel
Boles is a vice president in the Internet of Things Group (IOTG) and general manager of Intel’s Industrial Solutions Division. Her organization is responsible for Intel’s Industrial IoT business within the manufacturing, energy, logistics and commercial building segments, including the product and ecosystem strategies for this rapidly evolving space. Boles joined Intel in 1992 as an application engineer for 16-bit microcontrollers. For 25 years, she has led development, delivery and the enabling of customers and ecosystems for Intel-based solutions in many managerial roles. These solutions span a broad range of embedded and IoT applications across many industries, including communications, storage, retail, imaging and commercial buildings.
Yakov Sidorin, IP attorney, Quarles & Brady
Sidorin’s intellectual property practice includes nearly all areas of intellectual property counseling for a variety of clients, including academic institutions, multinational corporations, mid-size companies and startups. Prior to practicing law, Sidorin contributed to the development of optical sciences and technologies as an engineer, scientist, chief technology officer, and director of research and development of established companies and several startups, one of which delivered products to market and was acquired. He also held an adjunct faculty position at the Optical Sciences Center at The University of Arizona.
Islamshah Amlani, director, Cyber Security Organization, Honeywell Aerospace
Amlani has over 20 years of experience in a wide range of products and technologies spanning mechanical/avionics, materials, IoT, cybersecurity, data science and analytics enabled solutions and business models. He has been recognized for creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship by a number or organizations including Merrill Lynch, University of Notre Dame and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Amlani has authored 50+ technical publications and owns several patents in the area of nanotechnology.
Drena Kusari, regional director, Lyft
Kusari oversees growth strategy, marketing and operations as regional director at Lyft. Under her leadership, Lyft has added over $150 million in economic impact in the Southwest territories and was recognized with an IMPACT Award by the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce. She previously worked at Infusionsoft (now named Keap) and has been in the tech-enabled field for the past 10 years. Kusari also was an analyst at Goldman Sachs and a senior strategy leader with McKinsey and Company, advising Fortune 500 companies. She is a dedicated leader and mentor in the community, volunteers on multiple boards and serves as a mentor for Social Venture Partners.
Companies represented on the Council’s board of directors include:
AccountabilIT; Alerion Capital Group; Alliance Bank of Arizona; American Express; APS; ASU Office of Knowledge & Enterprise Development; Avnet; Ballard Spahr; Benchmark; BeyondTrust; Carpenter, Hazelwood, Delgado & Bolen; CISCO; Cox Communications; EY; Greenberg Traurig LLP; Honeywell Aerospace; IBM; Ideas Collide; Indecomm Digital Services; Intel; Iron Mountain; JVP Strategic Consulting LLC; KEAP; LaneTerralever; Lyft; MDSL; MSS Business Transformation; PADT; PayPal; Phoenix Business Journal; Solugenix; TGen; The University of Arizona Office of Research, Discovery & Innovation; University of Advancing Technology; Vonage Business; and Wells Fargo Bank.
About the Arizona Technology Council
The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse professional business community, Council members work towards furthering the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education, legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events, educational forums and business conferences that bring together visionaries, leaders and employees to make an impact on the technology industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council, please visit http://www.aztechcouncil.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005078/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT