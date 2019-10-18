Implementing Pulsara and FirstNet® Improves North Texas Regional EMS Patient Care and Treatment Times

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
October 18, 2019 08:02 AM EDT
North Texas Regional EMS’ (NTREMS) use of Pulsara on FirstNet – America’s public safety communications platform – has paid dividends in quality of care, patient outcomes and efficiency of care coordination. Most notably, after implementing Pulsara and using FirstNet, NTREMS improved its stroke treatment times and holds the record for fastest Door-to-Door-to-Needle time by bypassing the Emergency Department.
A patient experiencing heart attack symptoms walked into the emergency room and the severity of his condition was recognized right away. “Our crew happened to be on site, so the ER staff alerted the crew, Pulsara was activated immediately which alerted the STEMI team at the treating facility, and the patient was receiving intervention 30 minutes later,” shared Paul Fuller, NTREMS Deputy Chief.
The national benchmark for door-to-needle in STEMI cases is 90 minutes. This is a difficult goal to meet when a patient presents to the emergency room at a PCI facility. Using Pulsara and FirstNet, the NTREMS team was able to facilitate a record-breaking door-to-door-to needle time of 30 minutes. As a result of a strong team effort among all the care providers, who are empowered with more efficient communication and coordination, the patient is doing well today.
North Texas Regional EMS decided to utilize a powerful two-part technology combination, including:
- Pulsara—a mobile application that is FirstNet Listed™, designed to streamline patient care among health care teams.
- FirstNet—America’s public safety communications platform designed with and for public safety and first responders, including EMS and hospitals.
The first step for NTREMS was to implement Pulsara. “It was super important for us to have Pulsara here from the beginning. It helped us differentiate from our competitors and absolutely improve patient care,” said Paul Fuller, NTREMS Deputy Chief.
“Being mobile-first is incredibly important to us, and we knew implementing Pulsara and FirstNet services would improve patient outcomes,” said Fuller. “It’s life changing for so many patients.”
Pulsara replaces legacy systems like pagers, radios and fax machines and removes silos by connecting care team members and simplifying the communication process to improve outcomes for patients experiencing time-sensitive emergencies like heart-attacks and strokes.
Then, NTREMS decided to move to FirstNet to provide a new level of network connectivity. With always-on, priority and preemption, FirstNet gives reliable access to the connection they need – even when the network is congested – helping to keep Pulsara and other technologies employed by the EMS service accessible.
“When treating critical patients, we must connect the right clinicians with the right patient at the right time,” said Kris Kaull, Flight Paramedic and Chief Marketing Officer with Pulsara. “The combined power of Pulsara and FirstNet provides that unparalleled connectivity.”
NTREMS recognized the critical need for a communication tool and cellular network that connects every member of the care team for each patient while supporting their mobile-first mission.
FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
ABOUT PULSARA
Pulsara provides a real-time communication network across an entire region. The Pulsara platform, built on the power of mobile technology, unites the right clinicians at the right time for the right patient -- providing transparency and streamlined communication. Simply CREATE a dedicated patient channel. BUILD the team. And, COMMUNICATE using audio, video, instant messaging, data, images, and key benchmarks. Studies report an average decreased treatment time of nearly 30% when using Pulsara. Pulsara is the evidence-based standard of care. For more information, visit https://www.pulsara.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005110/en/
