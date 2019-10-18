Pepperdine Graziadio Business School Reveals 2nd Annual List of Most Fundable Companies®

|By Business Wire
Real estate technology company Enertiv came out on top of the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School’s second annual Most Fundable Companies List, which was announced at a showcase event yesterday in Los Angeles. The Graziadio School ranked the 15 Most Fundable Companies and highlighted six Highly Promising startups, all of which have less than $10 million in annual revenue, strong business plans, and impressive near-term growth projections.
More than 3,500 early-stage U.S. companies spanning 46 states participated in the Most Fundable Companies initiative, which is designed to bridge the gap between startups and the capital they need to succeed. Honorees on the second annual list are located across the country and come from a variety of industries, including medical devices, software services, and agriculture technology.
“One of the most challenging aspects of transforming an idea into a viable company is securing adequate funding,” said Craig Everett, assistant professor of finance and director of the Pepperdine Private Capital Markets Project. “The Most Fundable Companies initiative is designed to help exceptional entrepreneurs secure the visibility they need with the investment community as well as help angel and venture capital investors identify startups that are worthy of investment. We’re proud that companies named to the list last year so far have raised close to $17 million in aggregate.”
The Most Fundable Companies assessment evaluates several company variables including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, and the strength of the management team, all of which are used to produce a fundability score for every company that participates. The 15 Most Fundable Companies and six Highly Promising Companies were evaluated and selected in partnership with The Venture Alliance (TVA).
To learn more about the winners and find out how to participate in the 2020 Most Fundable Companies initiative visit here.
Pepperdine Graziadio 2019 Most Fundable Companies List ®
#1: Enertiv (New York)
Enertiv is a real estate technology company that leverages the IoT and machine learning to bring a data-first approach to building performance in commercial properties.
#2: IronYun, Inc. (Stamford, CT)
IronYun provides the next generation of artificial intelligence video surveillance and video analytics software, ensuring the safety of individuals and businesses across multiple industries.
#3: Lumedica Vision (Durham, NC)
Lumedica is developing an affordable, accurate, and accessible retinal imaging device to assist eye care professionals across the globe with early detection of eye disease.
#4: nQ Medical (Cambridge, MA)
nQ Medical is a computational biomarker using AI and passive data from personal electronic devices to detect, monitor, and manage neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.
#5: Purlin Co. (Torrance, CA)
Purlin is the first company that uses AI to make it easier for buyers to find the right home.
#6: MyShoperoo, Inc. (Aliso Viejo, CA)
Offered as a perk by employers, MyShoperoo is a digital shopping concierge service that runs errands for employees while they are at work.
#7: Hue.Ai (Tysons, VA)
Hue.Ai combines AI with chemistry expertise to develop the next generation of lens products for optimal visual acuity, visual health, and visual performance.
#8: Moving Analytics (Los Angeles, CA)
Moving Analytics is a convenient and cost-efficient telehealth cardiac rehabilitation service and prevention program for heart disease, increasing lifespan and health.
#9: Carii, Inc. (Pilesgrove, NJ)
Carii is a B2B community and market networking platform that enables organizations to engage stakeholders, connect members, manage their brand, and, importantly, own their data.
#10: Catapult HQ, Inc. (Charlotte, NC)
Catapult streamlines the request for proposal (RFP) process for both creators and responders, helping both businesses and government agencies achieve better outcomes and standardize workflows.
#11: Prenatal Hope (Gurnee, IL)
Prenatal Hope is a biotech innovations company that has developed an in utero testing device that reads fetus pH levels to reduce risk during childbirth.
#12: Giftz (Westlake Village, CA)
Giftz is a platform where shoppers can liquidate points, miles, and eGift cards for cash or exchange between programs, increasing perceived rewards value and customer satisfaction.
#13: Vection Group, Inc. (West Hollywood, CA)
Vection Group’s data intelligence platform uses real-time services to collect, store, analyze, and secure information critical to both the private and commercial sectors.
#14: echoAR, Inc. (New York, NY)
echoAR is a cloud platform for augmented reality that provides tools and server-side infrastructure to help developers and companies quickly build and deploy AR apps and content.
#15: IPG (Infrastructure Proving Grounds) (Buellton, CA)
IPG is pioneering IoT Defined Networking through its flagship product GearBox. GearBox is an on-premises computer appliance that manages, synchronizes, orchestrates, and secures networks.
Pepperdine Graziadio 2019 Highly Promising Companies
Disclaimers: The Pepperdine Graziadio Most Fundable Companies List® does not represent an offer to sell securities. It does not constitute investment advice, nor is it an endorsement of any particular product or service. Pepperdine University and The Venture Alliance (TVA) are not broker-dealers and do not perform services provided by a broker-dealer, including but not limited to any financial or investment advising.
About the Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School
For more than 50 years, the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School has challenged individuals to think boldly and drive meaningful change within their industries and communities. Dedicated to developing Best for the World Leaders, the Graziadio School offers a comprehensive range of MBA, MS, executive, and doctoral degree programs grounded in integrity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. The Graziadio School advances experiential learning through small classes with distinguished faculty that stimulate critical thinking and meaningful connection, inspiring students and working professionals to realize their greatest potential as values-centered leaders. Follow Pepperdine Graziadio on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
