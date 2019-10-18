Experience a New Type of Adventure Game in Ring Fit Adventure, Now Available on Nintendo Switch

It’s time to embark on a wondrous adventure set in an expansive world filled with daring challenges, powerful enemies and a bodybuilding dragon with an ego to match his oversized muscles. But the twist in this adventure is that you will move through the game world and defeat enemies with attacks based on various real-world exercises using the two included accessories that respond to real-life movement. Starting today, the new Ring Fit Adventure game for the Nintendo Switch system is now available in stores. The two new accessories – Ring-Con and Leg Strap – work with the Joy-Con controllers and allow the game to turn your movements and exercise in the real world, like jogging in place, squats and overhead shoulder presses, into actions in the game.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005093/en/

Starting today, the new Ring Fit Adventure game for the Nintendo Switch system is now available in stores. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ring Fit Adventure is a new way to experience adventure gaming that lets various types of players explore a huge world and battle enemies using real-life movements and exercise,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With Ring Fit Adventure, you can tailor exercise to your skill level, and as your skill level grows so too will your progress in this deep adventure game.”

In the game’s main Adventure mode, you’ll journey through numerous colorful worlds, with your ultimate goal to defeat the evil bodybuilding dragon, Dragaux. As you move through each level, you’ll defeat enemies with exercise using your arms, legs and core to earn experience points and collect ingredients to craft in-game smoothies that support your journey. Between battles, you might even encounter some unusual methods of transportation, such as squat-powered launch pads, ab twist-fueled paddleboards and other ways to get around using the power of your real-life exercise moves.

Outside of the main adventure, Quick Play mode is a great way to enjoy Ring Fit Adventure in shorter bursts, allowing you to jump in and out of play. This lets you enjoy the game in different ways, like taking turns with friends and family in various mini-games. Mini-games cover a wide range of activities, from breaking boxes with gusts of air triggered by squeezing the Ring-Con accessory to shaping pottery by performing squats. The game also features online leaderboards* so you can compare your high scores with friends on your Nintendo Switch friends list!

Other modes, like Simple and Sets, offer additional ways to work out. “Simple” lets you choose exercises you want to work on and perform them individually. High scores are recorded so you can keep track of your personal bests. “Sets” provides linked sequences of different exercises designed around a theme or a particular body part. This mode lets you target a muscle group you want to focus on, like legs, shoulders, lower body or core.

Before you start a session of Ring Fit Adventure, you’ll simply insert the left Joy-Con into the Leg Strap accessory and then attach it to your upper-left leg. The Ring-Con accessory, which holds the right Joy-Con, is held in both hands. The Ring-Con accessory is a flexible electronic device that provides resistance and uses the Joy-Con to respond to your movements. Ring Fit Adventure can be adjusted to your level of skill, so even if you don’t have experience with fitness, you can change the exercise intensity at any time to suit your ability. This will let you continue playing every day at an activity level that’s comfortable for you.

The fun nature of Ring Fit Adventure will motivate you to regularly get exercise as you continue your journey and level up your character in the game. And with the power of Nintendo Switch, the game can be taken anywhere, letting you work up a sweat at your own convenience.

Using the Multitask mode, you can use the Ring-Con accessory with an attached Joy-Con controller on its own, without the Nintendo Switch system. While you’re sitting at work or watching TV, you can press and pull the Ring-Con accessory to gain reps. Later, you can sync the Ring-Con accessory with your Ring Fit Adventure game to convert the stored reps into bonuses, such as experience and in-game items for your character.

The game even includes a “Silent” mode for people who live in an upstairs apartment or don’t want to make a lot of noise. By activating this mode, jogging-style exercises are swapped out for ones that are a little quieter, allowing you to keep your legs active without a heavy impact on the floor.

Ring Fit Adventure is now available in stores at a suggested retail price of $79.99. It includes the game card, Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories. For more information about the game, visit https://ringfitadventure.nintendo.com/.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

*Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

Nintendo Switch system required. Game and system sold separately.

About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™ system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 4.7 billion video games and more than 740 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™ and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005093/en/